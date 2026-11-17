CM Mohan Yadav Launches 111 Projects Worth Rs 272 Crore in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday performed Bhoomi Poojan and inaugurated 111 development works worth Rs 272 crore in Manasa, Neemuch district and announced that the Neemuch-Mandsaur region would soon get an industrial park. Addressing those assembled, Yadav said the proposed industrial park would create new employment opportunities for the youth in the region. He also highlighted that a Destination Cabinet meeting would be held at Gandhi Sagar on Wednesday, while stressing the region's potential and development works.

Speaking about the major development in the region, Rs 11,474 crore 'pumped hydro storage project', CM Yadav said,“The Gandhi Sagar Pumped Hydro Storage Project will mark a major milestone in Madhya Pradesh's power generation capacity. It will be the first and largest project of its kind in Asia and will have 20 times the power-generation capacity of the existing Gandhi Sagar hydropower facility. The project will generate around 2,000 MW of electricity. With an investment of approximately ₹11,500 crore, it will also create jobs for thousands of people.”

The pumped storage project, being developed in Khemla block village of Rampura tehsil in Neemuch district, would enable rapid power generation during peak demand hours, ensuring an adequate and affordable electricity supply for industries, businesses, agriculture and other sectors, the CM said. Explaining the project's technology, he said it comprises two large water reservoirs, one located at a higher elevation than the other. Electricity will be generated by releasing water from the upper reservoir into the lower one through turbines. During peak demand hours, water stored in the upper reservoir will be released to drive the turbines and generate electricity, ensuring an adequate power supply when consumption is high.

Highlighting other development initiatives, the Chief Minister said,“Gandhi Sagar has emerged as a new home for cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh, giving fresh impetus to forest and wildlife tourism. Cage culture technology has also been introduced at Gandhi Sagar Dam to promote fish farming, opening new avenues of prosperity for members of the fishing community.” Along with this, Yadav also instructed the Neemuch Collector to conduct a survey of crops affected by deficient rainfall and ensure adequate compensation for farmers.