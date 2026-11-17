Javed Akhtar Discusses Ramayana Amidst Criticism Over VFX And Portrayal

Following the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, the film has recieved criticism despite strong box office earnings over high usage of VFX and portrayal of Ravana. Amid the criticism, renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar recalled his lines from the song 'Pal Pal Hai Bhaari' from Swades:“Mann se Ravan jo nikale, Ram uske Mann mein hai,” saying that Lord Ram is a synonym of morality and a way of living.

While talking to the media, Javed Akhtar said, "Ram is not just the matter of one person. Ram is an idea. Ram is a morality. Ram is a way of living. Ram is certain aesthetics. Certain morality. So when you look at it, understand it, and appreciate it on that scale, then somewhere it will touch the heart."

"Ram, every man in India has him in his blood, regardless of his religion. That is a truly beautiful thing. This is not one person. This is not someone you personify sometimes, but he is much larger than that. This is a way of life," added Javed Akhtar. The lyricist also revealed that he is yet to watch Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, but has heard positive reviews about it from his daughter, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. "My daughter watched it, and she is praising it; she does it with great difficulty," said Farhan Akhtar. Ramayana: Part I was released in theatres and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey in the lead roles. The film has crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide. It is produced by Namit Malhotra.