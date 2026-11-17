Travis Head Opts Out of IPL 2027: Abhishek Sharma Bids Farewell

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Indian T20I superstar Abhishek Sharma posted a heartwarming "thank you" message for Australian opener Travis Head after the hard-hitting batter announced his decision to opt out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) released batter Travis Head, along with pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Gerald Coetzee, among other players, as the franchise announced its retained and released list on Tuesday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction, scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.

Head's release freed up Rs 14 crore in the SRH purse, making him one of the franchise's most notable departures ahead of the upcoming season. Notably, Travis Head has opted out of IPL 2027 due to international workload and a better family work life balance. In a statement shared by SRH on X, Head said he opted out of IPL 2027 after three seasons with SRH to focus on his international commitments and maintain a better work-life balance for his family. He thanked the franchise's management, coaching staff, teammates and fans for their support, and said he would cherish his time with the team.

Following his opting out, Abhishek, who enjoyed a rich three-season run with Travis as his opening partner, wrote "Thank you Heady for everything". During their time as an opening duo, 'Travishek', as they are known, redefined the art of T20 batting, breaking several records.