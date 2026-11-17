Deep Anxiety Over Sudden Jail Transfer of Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 17 (ANI): Lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee on Tuesday expressed concern over the sudden transfer of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari from Chattogram Central Jail to Dhaka, saying that his family and well-wishers were deeply anxious as they had not received any official information about his whereabouts.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharjee said Chinmoy had been in prison since November 26, 2024, and that arrangements had previously been made at Chattogram Central Jail to accommodate his religious practices and dietary requirements. "Suddenly, we came to know--though we haven't received anything officially--that he was transferred to Dhaka yesterday at 5:00 AM. But we still have no official information. Because of this, his family and well-wishers are expressing grave concern and are deeply anxious," he said.

Highlighting his medical condition and dietary requirements, the lawyer said, "He is a monk, a Brahmachari, a strict vegetarian, and suffers from liver disease. He also has diabetes, high blood pressure, and other medical conditions." He further explained that an inmate named Ranganathan had been assisting Chinmoy with cooking at Chattogram Central Jail, as he followed Vaishnava religious practices and did not consume food prepared by others.

"Under these circumstances, to care for him in jail, an inmate named Ranganathan was assisting him with cooking, as he eats only vegetarian food and does not consume food prepared by others, in accordance with Vaishnava religious practices and rules," Bhattacharjee said.

The lawyer urged the authorities to disclose Chinmoy's current location and ensure proper medical treatment and food arrangements. "The government should officially inform us about this, ensure his proper medical treatment, and make sure he receives appropriate food--because without food, anyone would perish," he said.

Questioning the reason behind the transfer, Bhattacharjee pointed out that Chinmoy's case was currently being heard at the Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal. "Therefore, from a legal perspective, I urge the authorities to at least inform me, or his family members, where he is currently being held, and clarify this situation without delay, as we remain deeply worried and uninformed about his whereabouts," he added.

According to local media reports, Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson of the Sanatani Jagaran Jote in Bangladesh, was transferred from Chattogram Central Jail to Dhaka Central Jail on Monday under tight security. The vehicle carrying him reportedly reached Dhaka Central Jail at around 10 AM. Chinmoy was arrested on November 25, 2024, in connection with a sedition case over allegations of disrespecting the national flag. He is also among the accused in a separate case concerning the killing of lawyer Saiful Islam during clashes in the Chattogram court area on November 26, 2024. Witness testimonies in the latter case are currently underway before the Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal. (ANI)