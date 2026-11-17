Call for Action on Women's Representation

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has called upon the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a clear, lawful and time-bound roadmap for implementing 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies at the earliest possible elections. Addressing the inaugural session of the first Conference of Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) India Region, held at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Parameshwara emphasised that women's political representation must move beyond constitutional assurances and translate into meaningful participation in governance and decision-making.

Institutional Commitment to Equality

"The question before us is not whether women are capable of leadership. Women have established that beyond argument. The question is whether our institutions have been courageous enough to share power with women," he said. Recalling the history of the legislation, he noted that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance Government had introduced the Constitution (108th Amendment) Bill in 2008, which passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010. He also welcomed the 106th Constitutional Amendment enacted in 2023 but expressed concern that implementation remains linked to Census and delimitation exercises.

Addressing Digital Challenges and Mentorship

Turning to the theme of the conference, "Strong Foundations, Stronger Voices: Inclusive Cyberspace and Mentorship Pathways for New Women Legislators," Parameshwara highlighted the growing challenges of online abuse and deepfakes faced by women leaders. He proposed a common framework across the Commonwealth for cyber-incident reporting and AI literacy. Furthermore, he advocated for independent, cross-party mentorship programmes and institutional support to ensure that women from diverse backgrounds can participate in public life on equal terms, moving beyond symbolic recognition to substantive political power.