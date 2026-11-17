Israel Launches Landing Pad Program to Boost Tech Ties with India

Israel will launch a new programme called 'Landing Pad' to help Israeli companies identify Indian partners, secure financing and navigate legal requirements, as the two countries seek to expand technology cooperation beyond product sales to joint development and manufacturing, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar said.

Speaking to ANI at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, Azar said the initiative would be launched on Wednesday and would receive government support to facilitate partnerships between companies from both countries. "We are launching tomorrow a new program called Landing Pad for Israeli companies. We are going to help companies more diligently in trying to find partners here with the companionship of the government to help them to find the partners, to find the financing, to help with the legal work," he said.

Highlighting the changing nature of India-Israel technology cooperation, Azar said both countries were moving towards co-production, combining India's manufacturing scale and cost advantages with Israel's technological capabilities and access to Western markets. "We are now moving on from just selling products to co-production. India has a huge advantage when it comes to scalability, and we can create competitiveness together," he said.

The Ambassador highlighted that 27 Israeli companies are participating in this year's summit, representing sectors including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, defence and radar technologies. He said these companies were seeking Indian partners to jointly manufacture and market products globally rather than merely sell technology in India.

Azar also expressed interest in developing data centres and research and development facilities through partnerships involving private companies and academic institutions. "We want to build together data centers and also centers for R & D," he stated.

On semiconductor cooperation, Azar said several initiatives were already underway, including one in Gujarat, covering chip research and manufacturing. However, he cautioned that developing the semiconductor industry would take several years because of its complexity and competition from established global companies.

The Ambassador also highlighted efforts to extend existing defence cooperation into dual-use and civilian technologies, citing the Drishti project in Hyderabad involving India's DRDO and Israel's defence development agency. On investment, Azar said venture capital flows were increasing in both directions, with Indian investors also beginning to invest in Israeli companies. He further emphasised the need for both countries to strengthen supply-chain resilience amid geopolitical uncertainties.