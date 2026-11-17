MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Suryansh Shedge was recovering from a minor quadriceps injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in August-September when he first picked Hardik Pandya's brains. Now the seam-bowling all-rounder will be sharing a dressing room with the two-time T20 World Cup winner, and Shedge said the chance to learn from the premier all-rounder is something he does not take lightly.

As previously reported by IANS, Pandya officially joined Punjab Kings (PBKS) through a trade deal on November 11 ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, at a revised fee of Rs 18 crore, up from the Rs 16.35 crore he earned while leading Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2024 to 2026. PBKS will be his third IPL team, after MI and Gujarat Titans (GT).

“So, obviously, at CoE, the staff there, the coaches, the physios, the trainers, everyone wanted me to come back quickly because there was an A series (against Australia A) coming up (in October). Secondly, obviously, being around someone who has played for so many years for India and is in that position where you want to be, and he is doing what you want to do for the country, is a special experience.”

“It's always a big blessing to talk to him, pick his brains, and I spent quite a bit of time with him. We spoke about bowling technique quite a bit. We sorted a few things out and then obviously the mentality as a bowler and as a batter. I think the kind of insights and the kind of enthusiasm he shows while talking to you, you are bound to learn something from the conversation,” Shedge, who will turn out for India A in the upcoming Rising Stars Men's Asia Cup in Doha, told IANS in an exclusive conversation.

Pandya began his IPL career with MI in 2015. He moved to Gujarat Titans (GT) when the competition expanded to ten teams in 2022 and captained them for two seasons, including a title win in their debut year, before returning to MI ahead of IPL 2024. He has lifted the trophy five times, four of them with MI and one with GT.

Mumbai's results under his captaincy since 2024 have been uneven. They finished last in the points table in that year, qualified for the playoffs the next season, and ended up in ninth place in 2026. Across 39 matches with Pandya in charge, they won 15 games and lost 24 matches.

The duo also turned out together in a practice game, and Shedge recalled how it unfolded.“So, I think having people like that around really helps, especially when you are bowling or batting with him, which I did. You are visually learning, and you are constantly learning from everything that is coming out of his mouth.

“So, I think that helped me a lot because I remember one match simulation: we bowled a four-over spell together, and he was at mid-off when I was bowling, and I was at mid-off when he was bowling. We were constantly talking after every ball, and he was asking, 'Ab kya daalu (What should I bowl now?'

“Sometimes I was asking, 'What should be my follow-up?' So those kinds of healthy conversations help you a lot. Obviously, it's always an honour to talk to him or learn from him, and luckily, now he is part of the IPL franchise that I play for.

“I had called him up, and I said the same thing – that 'abhi dhai mahina coaching hai meri (I have coaching for 2.5 months now). So, he said, 'Why?' I said, 'Dhai mahina aapke saath rahunga, toh kuch seekh ke hi jaunga (If I stay with you for 2.5 months, I will learn something from you). So, we have those kinds of conversations, and all of these things help you,” he elaborated.

Shedge was quick to reach out once the trade news, in which Arshdeep Singh went to MI, became official.“As soon as the official announcement came out, I called him up, and then we spoke for a few minutes, and obviously, I was happy. So, I just wanted to convey my regards to him.”

The Punjab squad already includes Marcus Stoinis, and with Pandya added, the team has no shortage of seam-bowling all-rounders for IPL 2027. Shedge explained why that suits a player like him in the PBKS set-up.“Obviously, if you see the all-rounders we have, I mean, it just blows your mind away. Everything that the team needs, we have it. Obviously, when you are around people who are playing for their respective countries and who have played at the highest level for quite a bit, you learn a lot from all of their preparations because everyone prepares differently.

“Everyone has their own way of approaching the game. So, you have so many options to choose from, and you can use the trial-and-error method. You can see what works for you. So, I think having these people around you boosts your confidence when you're playing in the playing eleven because you know that you're in the right hands.

“Obviously, it's a huge confidence booster because if you get to play in a team with these people, you know that you belong and you're as good as them. So, I think, all of these things add up.”