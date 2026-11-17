MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Shafiga Mammadova, chair of the Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union and People's Artist, has proposed organizing a special festival dedicated to French cinema and music, Trend 's correspondent reports.

Mammadova made the proposal on Tuesday in Baku during the opening of the Francophone Film Festival, which features films from France, Belgium, and Switzerland.

She noted that new film projects could be developed as part of cooperation with the French and Belgian embassies.

Mammadova suggested organizing either a festival or a special film evening dedicated to French cinema and its music.

“Perhaps we should hold such a festival or organize an evening dedicated to French cinema and its music. That would also be wonderful, and we could hold it jointly with the Union of Cinematographers,” she said.

Mammadova also encouraged participants to actively attend the film screenings and explore new cinematic works, while wishing the French Embassy success.