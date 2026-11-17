MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long-term concessions unlock ROI through tolls and debt, while risk-based upgrades, cost-efficient guardrails and low-repair crash cushions optimize safety spending.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Brazil Roadside Safety Barriers Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Brazil roadside safety barriers construction market is projected to expand from USD 500.18 million in 2025 to USD 530.01 million in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 708.03 million, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.96% during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by highway concession programs, road rehabilitation projects, stricter safety requirements and increased investment in high-risk transport corridors.

Highway Concessions Accelerate Safety Barrier Upgrades

Federal and state highway concession programs are accelerating the replacement of outdated guardrails with crash-tested roadside safety systems that comply with ABNT NBR 15486 standards. Long-duration agreements provide operators with a structured framework for financing infrastructure improvements through toll revenue and long-term debt rather than relying entirely on public budgets.

Major projects include VINCI's 594 km BR-040 concession, which has a 30-year term and planned investment of BRL 10.1 billion [USD 2.02 billion]. Upgrades are also advancing through concessions managed on BR-101/RJ and the 735 km Rota Gerais corridor. These programs are creating a two-tier road network in which concessioned highways deploy high-containment barriers earlier than directly managed routes.

Road-Safety Programs Prioritize High-Risk Corridors

BrazilRAP assessments are helping the National Department of Transport Infrastructure prioritize spending on hazardous highway sections. In 2025, the agency allocated BRL 320 million [USD 64 million] to road-safety countermeasures, with 70% directed toward barrier installations on one- and two-star roads. Sao Paulo has adopted a similar methodology across its state road network, giving municipalities a consistent process for identifying priority projects.

Greater access to safety performance data is also increasing public scrutiny of non-tolled roads. This trend is expected to encourage targeted investment in corridors with elevated collision risks, particularly bridge approaches, medians, sharp curves and freight-heavy routes.

Budget limitations remain a significant restraint. The agency's BRL 7.95 billion [USD 1.59 billion] maintenance budget for 2025 covered only about half of identified requirements. In addition, BRL 2.9 billion [USD 580 million] distributed among 2,607 municipalities in 2024 resulted in fragmented funding, leaving many rural roads in the North and Northeast with limited roadside protection. Without broader adoption of performance-based state concessions, investment is likely to remain concentrated on tolled highways.

Metal Guardrails Maintain Market Leadership

Metal guardrails represented 45.1% of the Brazil roadside safety barriers construction market in 2025. Their competitive installation cost, established supply base and compliance with ABNT NBR 6971 standards support widespread use on new lanes and rural shoulders. Galvanized W-beam and Thrie-beam systems also align with standard procurement requirements for highway construction and rehabilitation projects.

Crash cushions are forecast to record the fastest product growth, with a CAGR of 6.71%. Concession contracts increasingly require certified impact attenuators around toll islands, gore areas and bridge abutments. As more road concessions complete five-year safety audits, crash cushions are expected to shift from isolated installations to corridor-wide deployment programs aligned with Vision Zero objectives.

Steel Leads While Composite Materials Gain Momentum

Steel generated 56.7% of projected market revenue in 2025, supported by domestic coil availability and an established fabrication network. Pre-galvanized guardrails typically provide a service life of 15-20 years under tropical conditions and remain a cost-effective option for large-scale installations. Concrete barriers retain an important role in median applications, particularly on freight-heavy highways requiring H4-class containment.

Plastic and composite safety barriers are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% through 2031. Tire-rubber concrete rails containing 25% shredded rubber have demonstrated impact strength comparable to conventional precast barriers in Sao Paulo pilot projects. The technology also supports waste reduction by repurposing end-of-life tires. Potential implementation across 3,200 km of state and concessioned roads could increase composite material adoption while strengthening ESG performance in future infrastructure tenders.

Additional demand will come from highway duplication, widening and rehabilitation programs, along with the need for stronger edge-protection systems on bridge approaches and freight corridors. However, steel-intensive barrier solutions remain exposed to raw material price fluctuations and higher replacement costs, which may influence procurement decisions throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Federal and state highway concession programs increasing barrier upgrades across tolled corridors

4.2.2 BrazilRAP and DNIT road-safety initiatives driving installations on high-risk highway stretches

4.2.3 Highway duplication, widening, and rehabilitation works expanding demand for median and roadside barriers

4.2.4 Freight-heavy corridors and bridge approaches increasing need for stronger edge-protection systems

4.2.5 Crash-reduction priorities on federal roads accelerating replacement of outdated roadside protection hardware

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Limited public budgets outside concessioned networks constraining barrier deployment on secondary roads

4.3.2 Fragmented federal and state implementation processes slowing procurement and installation timelines

4.3.3 Steel-intensive barrier systems remaining exposed to input-cost pressure and higher replacement costs

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Government Initiatives & Road Safety Programs

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Developments

4.8 Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing Analysis

4.10 Supply-Demand Gap Analysis

4.10.1 Overview of Local Supply (Production and Key Players)

4.10.2 Overview of Market Demand (Projects and Usage)

4.10.3 Role of Imports in Meeting Demand

4.10.4 Overall Supply-Demand Gap Assessment

4.11 Key Projects & Infrastructure Pipeline

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Metal Guardrails (W-beam, Thrie-beam)

5.1.2 Concrete Barriers (Jersey, F-shape)

5.1.3 Cable Barrier Systems

5.1.4 Crash Cushions & Impact Attenuators

5.1.5 Others (Motorcyclist protection systems, hybrid/specialty barriers, emerging safety solutions)

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Steel

5.2.2 Concrete

5.2.3 Plastic & Composite

5.2.4 Others (Aluminum, rubber-based materials, composite blends, recycled materials)

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Highways & Expressways

5.3.2 Urban Roads & Streets

5.3.3 Bridges & Flyovers

5.3.4 Others (Rural roads, industrial/private roads, parking areas, tunnels, temporary traffic zones)

5.4 By Installation Type

5.4.1 New Installation

5.4.2 Renovation / Retrofit / Repair

5.5 By City

5.5.1 Sao Paulo

5.5.2 Rio de Janeiro

5.5.3 Salvador

5.5.4 Rest of Brazil

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Armco Staco S.A.

6.3.2 ArcelorMittal Brasil

6.3.3 Marangoni

6.3.4 Segurvia

6.3.5 Deltabloc do Brasil

6.3.6 Hexxa Metal

6.3.7 Engebloc

6.3.8 INVEPAR RI

6.3.9 Hill & Smith (Brazil)

6.3.10 Lindsay Corporation

6.3.11 Valmont Brasil

6.3.12 Transit Solucoes Viarias

6.3.13 Maccaferri Brasil

6.3.14 Tata Steel (LATAM)

6.3.15 DG Road Safety

6.3.16 Safebuild Traffic

6.3.17 Hongda Traffic

6.3.18 CCR Infra

6.3.19 Ecorodovias

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900