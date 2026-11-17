MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through early project management, BIM-enabled design, rigorous PPP due diligence, lifecycle-cost procurement and ESG compliance.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Brazil Construction Consulting - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Brazil construction consulting market is expected to increase from USD 8.5 billion in 2025 to USD 8.9 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 11.2 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to expand at a 4.81% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, supported by major public infrastructure programs, complex concession projects, digital engineering adoption, environmental compliance requirements, and sustained residential development.

Public Infrastructure Investment Accelerates Consulting Demand

Front-loaded spending under PAC and Novo PAC is creating significant opportunities for construction consulting firms in Brazil. Novo PAC earmarked USD 260 billion through 2026, with 70.8% already executed. Faster project timelines are increasing demand for project management consultants capable of coordinating multi-agency approvals, procurement schedules, lender requirements, and construction milestones.

BNDES approved a record USD 6 billion for highways in 2025, prompting sub-national authorities to commission feasibility studies and prepare projects that meet co-financing requirements. In addition, 15 highway auctions valued at USD 32 billion were scheduled for 2025, supporting advisory demand in traffic modeling, concession finance, engineering assessment, and post-award supervision.

Complex Concessions Increase Due Diligence Requirements

Highway concessions valued at USD 30.6 billion include revenue-sharing mechanisms and long-term performance obligations. These structures require coordinated legal, financial, technical, and engineering reviews to assess project viability and allocate risk effectively.

Multilateral financing requirements are also influencing consultant selection. Projects in Porto Alegre apply quality and cost selection frameworks that favor firms with established safeguards, compliance systems, and technical credentials. Meanwhile, tailings-dam liabilities underscored by the USD 32.3 billion Fundao agreement have increased demand for independent review boards, forensic analysis, risk audits, and technical assurance services.

Procurement Practices Remain a Market Constraint

Lowest-price procurement criteria continue to pressure margins and may discourage the participation of highly qualified construction consulting firms. In 2025, the Tribunal de Contas da Uniao audited USD 3.6 billion in projects and found that contract-management failures accounted for 46% of severe irregularities.

CADE also opened a bid-rigging investigation covering USD 1.9 billion in procurements, highlighting vulnerabilities within formally competitive bidding processes. Although federal law permits life-cycle cost criteria, many municipalities have yet to adopt them consistently. Greater use of quality-based evaluation could improve project outcomes and strengthen demand for specialized advisory services.

Additional factors shaping the Brazil construction consulting market include:



Stricter federal environmental licensing and mandatory third-party technical audits

Expansion of ESG, LEED, and AQUA-HQE certification requirements Growing preference for bundled EPC contracts over standalone advisory services

Project Management Consultancy Maintains Market Leadership

Project Management Consultancy represented 49.12% of the Brazil construction consulting market in 2025. Design and Engineering Services is expected to record the fastest growth, with a projected 6.16% CAGR, supported by BIM mandates introduced for federal highway concessions in July 2025.

Sub-national agencies are also expanding feasibility and detailed project preparation activities to develop bankable proposals for BNDES co-financing. Consultants using digital clash-detection platforms, cloud collaboration systems, and integrated project data are gaining an advantage over firms relying on standardized templates. Arcadis secured work on Sabesp's wastewater and universalization programs after demonstrating its EDA platform, illustrating the growing commercial value of early digital investment.

Housing Leads Demand While Infrastructure Gains Momentum

Residential construction generated 43.22% of consulting demand in 2025, supported by 1.9 million contracted units under Minha Casa Minha Vida. Infrastructure consulting is forecast to expand at a 5.58% CAGR as USD 30.6 billion in highway auctions and USD 36.1 billion in Sao Paulo rail projects advance toward contract awards and construction.

Data-center development is also accelerating following the Redata regime, increasing demand for specialized electrical, cooling, energy, and technical design expertise. Office-to-residential conversions and the adaptive reuse of vacant retail properties are providing additional opportunities. Together, these trends are broadening the Brazil construction consulting market beyond traditional housing and transport programs while strengthening demand for project management, engineering design, feasibility analysis, compliance, and risk advisory capabilities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Front-loaded PAC and Novo PAC spending boosts demand for project management consultants

4.2.2 Complex PPP and concession structures needing financial and technical due diligence

4.2.3 Stricter federal environmental licensing and mandatory third-party technical audits

4.2.4 Expansion of ESG, LEED, and AQUA-HQE certification requirements

4.2.5 Mandatory BIM adoption for federal projects and growing digital twin requirements in urban infrastructure

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lowest-price procurement criteria reduce margins for quality consultants

4.3.2 Growing preference for bundled EPC contracts over standalone advisory services

4.3.3 Shortage of certified project management professionals (PMP)

4.3.4 Limited enforcement of consultant liability frameworks post-project failure

4.4 Government Initiatives & Consultant Empanelment Frameworks

4.5 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 International Consulting Firms - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5.3 Domestic/Regional Consulting Firms - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5.4 Specialized Niche Consultants - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5.5 Technology Platform Providers (BIM, Digital PMC) - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Comparison of Consulting Market Maturity: Brazil vs. Other Countries

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, In USD Billion)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Project Management Consultancy (PMC)

5.1.2 Feasibility Studies

5.1.3 Detailed Project Reports (DPR)

5.1.4 Design and Engineering Services

5.1.5 Master Planning and Other Services

5.2 By Sector

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.2.1 Office

5.2.2.2 Retail

5.2.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.2.2.4 Data Center

5.2.2.5 Others - Institutional, Hospitality etc.

5.2.3 Infrastructure/Civil

5.2.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.2.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.2.3.3 Social Infrastructure

5.2.3.4 Others

5.3 By Construction Type

5.3.1 New Construction

5.3.2 Renovation

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Key Cities

5.5.1 Sao Paulo

5.5.2 Rio de Janeiro

5.5.3 Brasilia

5.5.4 Rest of Brazil

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 AECOM Brazil

6.4.2 Arcadis Brazil

6.4.3 WSP Brazil (includes Genivar and Louis Berger)

6.4.4 Mott MacDonald Brazil

6.4.5 Arup Brazil

6.4.6 Jacobs Brazil

6.4.7 Stantec Brazil

6.4.8 TYPSA Brazil

6.4.9 Lotti + Associati Engenharia (Ghella Group)

6.4.10 Concremat Engenharia

6.4.11 Mineral Engenharia

6.4.12 Engevix Engenharia (Techint Group)

6.4.13 CNEC WorleyParsons

6.4.14 Themag Engenharia

6.4.15 EGT Engenharia

6.4.16 Arcadis Logos

6.4.17 Schahin Engenharia

6.4.18 Promon Engenharia

6.4.19 Galvao Engenharia S.A.

6.4.20 JNS Engenharia e Consultoria

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

8 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900