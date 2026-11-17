New York City, NY, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dietary supplement's disclosed formulation includes chromium picolinate and a 15.47 mg proprietary blend of botanical extracts, amino acids and other compounds in a once-daily liquid serving.

Slimzol has provided additional formulation information for its Liquid Weight Loss Support dietary supplement, outlining the ingredients, serving quantities, labeling details and usage instructions associated with the product. The disclosed formula combines chromium picolinate with a proprietary blend containing botanical extracts, amino acids and other compounds.

According to the supplied product label, Slimzol contains 7 micrograms of chromium per 1 mL serving, representing 20% of the stated Daily Value. The formulation also contains a 15.47 mg proprietary blend consisting of 21 listed components, including maca root extract, African mango seed extract, green tea leaf extract, gymnema sylvestre, L-carnitine HCl and L-arginine.









The product is packaged in a 1-fluid-ounce (30 mL) container, providing 30 servings when used according to the label's suggested serving size.

Slimzol Drops: The new formulation details

Chromium Picolinate as a Central Formulation Component

Chromium is an essential trace mineral involved in normal nutrient metabolism. It has been studied for its relationship with insulin activity and the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and proteins.

The Slimzol formulation identifies chromium picolinate as its chromium source, providing 7 micrograms per serving.

Chromium picolinate combines chromium with picolinic acid and is used in various dietary supplement formulations.

Research has investigated whether chromium supplementation influences body composition, glucose metabolism or weight-related outcomes. However, clinical findings have been inconsistent, and the evidence does not establish chromium supplementation as an effective standalone treatment for obesity.

The amount of chromium supplied by Slimzol Drops is also important when interpreting research findings. Studies involving substantially different doses cannot automatically be used to predict outcomes from a product containing 7 micrograms per serving.

Chromium's inclusion therefore establishes a nutritional characteristic of the formula rather than evidence of product-specific weight reduction.

The supplied label identifies chromium as the only separately quantified mineral ingredient. The remaining listed active components appear within a proprietary blend.

Complete Supplement Facts and Product Information

The disclosed product specifications identify Slimzol Liquid Weight Loss Support

Product name

Slimzol Liquid Weight Loss Support

Product code

SZ-001

Net contents

1 fl oz (30 mL)

Serving size

1 mL

Servings per container

30

Supplement Facts

Ingredient Amount per serving % Daily Value Calories 0 - Chromium (as chromium picolinate) 7 mcg 20% Proprietary Blend 15.47 mg †

† Daily Value not established.

The product label states that Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000-calorie diet.

It also indicates that the supplement is not a significant source of saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, sodium, dietary fiber, total sugars, added sugars, protein, vitamin D, calcium, iron or potassium.

The proprietary blend's total weight is disclosed, but individual quantities for its 21 components are not provided.

This distinction limits the ability to compare individual ingredient amounts with quantities investigated in published scientific studies.

Botanical Ingredients in the Proprietary Blend

A substantial portion of the Slimzol ingredient list

Maca Root Extract

Maca (Lepidium meyenii) is a plant native to the Andean region of South America. Its root has traditionally been used as a food and is also incorporated into dietary supplements.

Maca contains carbohydrates, amino acids and various plant-derived compounds.

Research has examined maca in relation to several physiological outcomes, but there is insufficient evidence to establish it as an effective weight-loss ingredient.

The Slimzol label identifies maca root extract as part of its proprietary blend without disclosing the individual serving quantity.

African Mango Seed Extract

African mango (Irvingia gabonensis) is a tropical tree whose seeds contain fiber, fats and other plant constituents.

Extracts derived from African mango seeds have been investigated for possible effects on body weight and metabolic markers.

Some small clinical studies have reported changes in weight-related measurements, but the available evidence has methodological limitations and is insufficient to establish reliable efficacy.

The presence of African mango extract in Slimzol Drops should therefore be understood as a formulation detail rather than confirmation of a weight-management outcome.

Grape Seed Extract

Grape seed extract is derived from the seeds of Vitis vinifera and contains polyphenolic compounds, including proanthocyanidins.

These compounds have been investigated for antioxidant activity and possible cardiovascular effects.

Although grape seed extract is used in a variety of supplements, its inclusion does not demonstrate that the finished Slimzol formula increases fat metabolism or reduces body weight.

Guarana Seed Extract

Guarana (Paullinia cupana) is a plant native to the Amazon region.

Its seeds naturally contain caffeine and other compounds, including theobromine and polyphenols.

Caffeine can temporarily affect alertness and energy expenditure. However, the amount of guarana extract and the total caffeine content of the Slimzol formula are not disclosed.

Consumers who are sensitive to stimulants should consider this uncertainty, particularly when using other caffeine-containing products.

Eleuthero Root Extract

Eleuthero (Eleutherococcus senticosus) is a botanical ingredient sometimes described as Siberian ginseng, although it is distinct from Panax ginseng.

Eleuthero has been studied for possible effects on fatigue and physical performance.

Available research does not establish it as an effective treatment for weight management.

Astragalus Root Extract

Astragalus (Astragalus membranaceus) is a plant used in traditional herbal preparations.

Its roots contain polysaccharides, saponins and flavonoids that have attracted scientific interest.

Research has examined astragalus in relation to immune and metabolic processes, but the evidence does not establish weight-loss benefits from the ingredient as used in this formula.

Green Tea, Gymnema and Forskolin

Three additional botanical components of Slimzol

Green Tea Leaf Extract

Green tea is derived from Camellia sinensis leaves and contains catechins, including epigallocatechin gallate, commonly abbreviated EGCG.

Some green tea extracts also contain caffeine.

Studies have examined green tea preparations for possible effects on energy expenditure and body weight. Findings vary according to dose, composition, study population and duration.

Any observed effects in clinical research are not sufficient to establish that an unspecified amount of green tea extract within a multi-ingredient proprietary blend will produce comparable results.

Concentrated green tea extracts have also been associated with rare cases of liver injury. This safety consideration is relevant when evaluating products containing concentrated botanical preparations.

Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf Extract

Gymnema sylvestre is a climbing plant used in traditional herbal preparations.

Its leaves contain gymnemic acids, compounds investigated for their interactions with sweet taste perception and glucose-related processes.

Research has explored possible metabolic applications, but evidence supporting reliable weight-loss effects remains limited.

People taking glucose-lowering medications should consult a healthcare professional before using supplements containing ingredients that may affect blood glucose regulation.

Forskolin Root Extract

Forskolin is a compound associated with Coleus forskohlii, a plant investigated in relation to intracellular signaling pathways.

Some preliminary studies have examined forskolin-containing supplements for body-composition outcomes.

However, the available clinical evidence is limited and does not establish consistent or clinically meaningful weight-loss benefits.

The Slimzol label does not disclose the amount of coleus root extract or its forskolin concentration.

Consequently, no specific conclusion can be drawn about its potential physiological effects in the finished formulation.

Additional Botanical Components

The proprietary blend also includes cayenne pepper fruit extract, grapefruit seed and Panax ginseng root extract.

Cayenne pepper (Capsicum annuum) contains capsaicinoids, which have been studied for their effects on thermogenesis and appetite-related responses.

Although capsaicinoids can influence certain short-term physiological measurements, this does not establish substantial or sustained weight loss from supplements containing cayenne extract.

Grapefruit (Citrus paradisi) seed is another listed ingredient.

Grapefruit-derived preparations can differ considerably in their chemical composition. Certain grapefruit products may affect drug metabolism, although the interaction potential of a specific grapefruit seed ingredient depends on its composition and processing.

The exact extract characteristics are not provided in the Slimzol label.

Panax ginseng is a botanical ingredient containing compounds known as ginsenosides.

It has been studied for a range of potential physiological effects, including fatigue and metabolic regulation.

Clinical evidence does not establish that ginseng reliably produces weight loss.

These ingredients illustrate the variety of botanical materials incorporated into the formula while also highlighting the importance of distinguishing ingredient research from finished-product evidence.

Amino Acids and Related Compounds

The Slimzol proprietary blend

These components have established or investigated roles in normal physiology, but their inclusion in a dietary supplement does not automatically establish weight-management effectiveness.

L-Glutamine

L-glutamine is an amino acid involved in nitrogen transport, protein metabolism and several cellular processes.

It serves as an energy source for certain cells, including cells within the intestinal tract.

Although glutamine has been investigated in nutritional and metabolic research, the supplied product information does not establish a weight-loss benefit from its inclusion.

L-Tyrosine

L-tyrosine is an amino acid used by the body to produce catecholamine neurotransmitters and thyroid hormones.

Its biological role does not establish that supplemental tyrosine produces increased fat loss.

L-Arginine

L-arginine participates in protein synthesis and serves as a precursor for nitric oxide.

Nitric oxide is involved in blood vessel signaling and other physiological functions.

Research into arginine supplementation has examined cardiovascular and exercise-related outcomes, but its presence in Slimzol does not demonstrate a clinically meaningful effect on body weight.

Beta-Alanine

Beta-alanine is a nonessential amino acid involved in the formation of carnosine, a compound found in skeletal muscle.

Supplemental beta-alanine has primarily been investigated in sports nutrition, particularly for certain high-intensity exercise outcomes.

It is not established as a direct weight-loss ingredient.

L-Tryptophan

L-tryptophan is an essential amino acid involved in protein synthesis and the production of serotonin and melatonin.

Because tryptophan participates in neurotransmitter pathways, its use in supplements warrants consideration of potential medication interactions.

Individuals taking serotonergic medications should obtain medical advice before using products containing supplemental tryptophan.

L-Carnitine HCl

L-carnitine is involved in the transport of long-chain fatty acids into mitochondria, where they can undergo oxidation.

This established biological function has contributed to interest in carnitine supplementation for metabolic and exercise-related applications.

Clinical research has reported mixed findings on body-weight outcomes, and results depend on population characteristics, dosage and study design.

The amount of L-carnitine HCl in the Slimzol proprietary blend is not disclosed.

GABA and Related Ingredients

Gamma-aminobutyric acid, commonly called GABA, is an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system.

GABA supplements have been investigated for potential effects on relaxation and sleep-related outcomes, although the effects of orally administered GABA remain an active area of research.

The formula also contains raspberry ketones and monoammonium glycyrrhizinate.

Raspberry ketones are aromatic compounds associated with raspberry flavor and have been promoted in some weight-management products. Reliable human clinical evidence supporting weight-loss efficacy is lacking.

Monoammonium glycyrrhizinate is a compound derived from glycyrrhizic acid and used in certain flavoring applications. Its inclusion should not be interpreted as evidence of metabolic efficacy.

Proprietary Blend Composition and Label Transparency

The Slimzol formula lists 21 components within a combined 15.47 mg proprietary blend.

The complete disclosed list is:

No. Ingredient 1 Maca root extract 2 African mango seed extract 3 Grape seed extract 4 Guarana seed extract 5 Eleuthero root extract 6 Astragalus root extract 7 Green tea leaf extract 8 Gymnema sylvestre leaf extract 9 Forskolin (Coleus forskohlii) root extract 10 Cayenne pepper fruit extract 11 Grapefruit seed 12 Panax ginseng root extract 13 Raspberry ketones 14 L-glutamine 15 L-tyrosine 16 L-arginine 17 Beta-alanine 18 Monoammonium glycyrrhizinate 19 GABA 20 L-tryptophan 21 L-carnitine HCl

The supplied label identifies certain botanical ingredients as sourced from concentrates with 20:1 or 10:1 extract equivalents.

Extract ratios describe aspects of raw-material concentration or processing, but they do not necessarily establish the amount of a particular active compound.

The combined 15.47 mg blend weight is especially relevant when interpreting the ingredient list. Because individual amounts are undisclosed, the contribution of each ingredient cannot be independently determined from the label.

Likewise, the presence of an ingredient does not establish that the formulation contains a dose comparable to amounts used in clinical research.

Liquid Delivery Format and Suggested Use

Slimzol Drops

The product label instructs users to shake the bottle before each use and take one dropperful daily, placing the liquid in the mouth and swallowing.

The container provides 30 mL of liquid, equivalent to 30 labeled servings.

The formulation includes water, natural flavors, potassium sorbate, stevia, xylitol and citrus extract as other ingredients.

These substances may serve roles related to flavor, sweetness, preservation or formulation characteristics.

A liquid format can be convenient for individuals who prefer not to swallow tablets or capsules. However, liquid delivery alone does not establish superior absorption, bioavailability or clinical effectiveness.

Such conclusions would require comparative evidence involving the specific formulation.

The label recommends storage away from heat, light and humidity to help preserve freshness.

Safety Information and Consumer Considerations

The product's caution statement advises against exceeding the recommended dose.

It also specifies that Slimzol is not intended for individuals younger than 18 or for pregnant or nursing women.

People with known medical conditions are advised to consult a physician before using the supplement.

Several ingredients warrant particular attention when considering potential interactions.

Guarana and green tea extracts may contribute caffeine, although the product's total caffeine content is not specified.

Grapefruit-derived ingredients may require additional consideration for individuals taking medications with known grapefruit interactions.

Gymnema and chromium are relevant to glucose metabolism, making medical consultation appropriate for people using medications that affect blood sugar.

L-tryptophan may also be relevant to individuals taking certain medications affecting serotonin pathways.

These considerations do not establish that the product is unsafe for every user. Rather, they demonstrate why a complete ingredient list, individual medical history and appropriate professional guidance are important when evaluating multi-ingredient supplements.

The label also instructs consumers to keep the product out of children's reach and not to use it if the safety seal is damaged or missing.

Weight Management Claims and Scientific Evidence

The name Liquid Weight Loss Support reflects the product's stated intended category.

However, body-weight regulation is influenced by numerous factors, including energy intake, physical activity, sleep, medications, genetics, metabolic health and underlying medical conditions.

Chromium and several botanical ingredients in the Slimzol formulation have been investigated in weight-management research.

Nevertheless, findings from individual ingredient studies cannot automatically be applied to a finished supplement containing multiple ingredients at undisclosed quantities.

The supplied product information does not include randomized controlled trials evaluating Slimzol as a complete formulation.

It also does not provide verified data on average weight change, changes in body composition, appetite outcomes or long-term safety.

Accordingly, the available label information supports a factual description of the supplement's ingredients and intended positioning, but not claims of proven weight-loss effectiveness.

This distinction is particularly important for supplements marketed in categories where consumers may encounter strong claims about metabolism, fat burning or appetite control.

Evidence-based evaluation requires attention to study quality, ingredient dosage, population characteristics and clinically meaningful outcomes.

Manufacturing and Distribution Information

The product label states that Slimzol

This statement describes the declared country of manufacture and ingredient sourcing.

It does not independently establish manufacturing certifications, third-party testing, regulatory approval or compliance with a particular quality-assurance standard.

The distributor information provided on the label is:

Distributor: Slimzol

Mailing address: PO Box 12730, Ogden, UT 84412

Telephone: 1-323-388-5918

Email:...

The product also carries the standard dietary supplement disclaimer:

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Dietary supplements are regulated differently from prescription drugs in the United States. The FDA generally does not approve dietary supplements for safety or effectiveness before they enter the market.

Manufacturers and distributors remain responsible for meeting applicable legal requirements, including those related to labeling, manufacturing and product claims.

Additional Product Information

The formulation details provided for Slimzol establish several characteristics of the product.

The supplement contains 7 micrograms of chromium as chromium picolinate per 1 mL serving, along with a proprietary blend totaling 15.47 mg.

The blend includes botanical extracts, amino acids and other compounds that have been investigated in different areas of nutrition and physiology.

The product is supplied in a 30 mL bottle with a labeled serving size of 1 mL daily.

The disclosure of these details enables a more precise description of the formulation, although individual ingredient quantities and finished-product clinical evidence remain unavailable.

Further documentation, including verified manufacturing records, ingredient specifications and product-specific research, would be necessary to substantiate additional claims about safety, performance or weight-management outcomes.

About Slimzol

The product is identified by code SZ-001 and is packaged in a 1-fluid-ounce container.

According to the supplied label, the supplement is made in the United States using globally sourced ingredients.

The distributor's mailing address is PO Box 12730, Ogden, Utah 84412.