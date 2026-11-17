MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building on nearly 20 years of proven impact, OneGoal moves to make postsecondary advising as ubiquitous in high school as English and math.

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, OneGoal, a leading national postsecondary advising and support organization, announced a major strategic move to change how public high schools prepare students for life after graduation. This comes at a critical time when young people grapple with their futures and face a rapidly changing, AI-fueled economy. Only 13% of young people feel fully prepared to choose their path after high school. 54% worry that AI will replace the jobs they are preparing for, and 57% doubt there will be enough jobs to go around. At the same time, 85% of future family-sustaining jobs will require a degree or certificate beyond a high school diploma.

OneGoal is transforming to meet the moment, from a cohort-based model serving an average of 6% of students in its partner schools to a whole-school partner capable of serving entire grade levels and schools. The organization will also collaborate with other advocates to champion policies that support postsecondary advising for all students. The goal is to make postsecondary and career preparation as ubiquitous in American high schools as math or English, ensuring every high school student graduates with a concrete plan and the skills they need to navigate a changing economy.

“Our one goal is for every high school student in our country to achieve their one goal: a degree, credential, or certificate that prepares them for long-term career success,” said Melissa Connelly, CEO of OneGoal.“Our new strategy brings that within reach. We partner with schools, helping leaders build a shared commitment to postsecondary success and equipping educators to provide rigorous, supportive advising, alongside school counselors, so every student can say, 'I know where I'm going, I know how I'll get there, and I know who can help me.'”

Educators' knowledge of and care for their students are what make OneGoal work. Through OneGoal's training, curriculum, and ongoing support, teachers become college and career champions with the tools to make a life-changing difference for their students.

Over the next five years, OneGoal will expand partnerships in its core regions and grow to new regions, focusing on states with funding and accountability systems that support its work. By 2031, the organization aims to increase the number of students reached sevenfold, supporting 75,000 students in classrooms annually. The initiative is projected to boost degree and credential completion rates for its partners by 10 to 20 percentage points and unlock up to $4.2 billion in lifetime earnings for young people.

“There's compelling evidence that postsecondary advising, when informed by real-time career outcome data, significantly improves both postsecondary outcomes for students and, importantly, their success in careers after graduation,” said Dr. Tim Renick, Founder and Executive Director of the National Institute for Student Success.“OneGoal's strategic plan outlines how it will equip schools and districts to integrate this kind of high-quality advising into their very fabric. That kind of system-level thinking can be game-changing for high schools across the country.”

Central to this transition is a partnership with Willow Education to deliver a flexible, AI-native platform that powers the whole-school experience. The platform equips educators with a labor-market-informed, career-connected curriculum that helps students explore growing industries, understand earning potential, and evaluate postsecondary options-from trade certifications to two- and four-year degrees.

The platform gives school leaders the adaptability they need to fit advising into their specific district contexts, whether that means shorter advisory periods or dedicated senior seminars. High schools can launch OneGoal in any grade level (9–12) and scale across the entire student body. When students graduate from high school and begin their postsecondary paths, OneGoal continues to offer critical support through hybrid advising, leveraging staff coaches and a chatbot to encourage students with timely reminders and access to resources.

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About OneGoal

OneGoal is a national postsecondary advising and support organization leading the movement to transform college and career advising in public high schools. OneGoal collaborates with district and school leaders to build lasting capacity, equipping educators with the curriculum, training, and technology needed to guide students toward a thriving career and economic freedom. Independent research shows that OneGoal Fellows are 46% more likely to enroll in college and 40% more likely to graduate than similar peers. Learn more at onegoal.org.

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