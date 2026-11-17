MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Construction drones boost ROI by reducing fieldwork and enabling frequent BIM-linked surveys, while software, analytics and managed services generate recurring revenue.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Construction Drones - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction drones market was valued at USD 7.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 8.06 billion in 2026 to USD 14.09 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.81% from 2026 to 2031, supported by expanding use in surveying, mapping, progress monitoring, infrastructure inspection, security, and earthwork measurement.

Drone-Based Surveying and Mapping Gain Momentum

Drone-based surveying has become a regular construction workflow across residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Project teams increasingly use aerial data to generate point clouds and 3D survey outputs with less field effort than conventional manual methods. Integration with building information modeling enables teams to compare current site conditions with design models, identify deviations, and monitor progress more frequently.

More efficient data capture is also raising expectations for accurate as-built documentation. Weekly or daily site surveys are becoming more practical, encouraging repeat demand for drone operations, software subscriptions, analytics, and managed data services. This transition is helping the construction drones market move beyond one-time equipment purchases toward recurring technology and service revenue.

BIM and Digital Twin Integration Strengthen Market Demand

The growing adoption of BIM and digital twin platforms is creating structural demand for construction drones. Drone-generated point clouds can be transferred into digital project environments, allowing stakeholders to compare planned work with actual site conditions while reducing manual inspection requirements.

Digital twin systems supported by drone reality capture improve synchronization between virtual plans and physical construction activity. As public agencies, lenders, owners, and contractors introduce more comprehensive digital documentation requirements, demand is expanding for drone software, model comparison tools, AI-assisted analytics, and project management integrations. Software is consequently expected to grow faster than hardware as customers place greater value on data processing, workflow connectivity, and platform usability.

Regulation and Data Security Remain Key Challenges

Airspace restrictions, privacy requirements, and regulatory differences continue to constrain construction drone deployment, particularly in dense urban areas and near sensitive infrastructure. In the United States, the FAA published its BVLOS Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in August 2025, outlining a performance-based framework across multiple population-risk categories.

In Europe, EASA Amendment 5 to Regulation (EU) 2019/947 took effect in May 2025. France subsequently ended its legacy national-standard scenarios in January 2026, requiring operators to transition toward EU-specific-category authorization under DGAC oversight. Varying approval processes increase compliance costs for companies operating across multiple jurisdictions and favor providers with established aviation, legal, and operational resources.

Additional factors influencing the construction drones market include autonomous monitoring to address labor shortages, declining sensor and battery costs, and cyber-security risks associated with commercially available drone platforms.

Rotary-Wing Drones Maintain Market Leadership

Rotary-wing platforms accounted for 71.17% of the construction drones market in 2025. Their ability to hover, operate from confined takeoff areas, and maneuver around buildings makes them suitable for facade inspection, localized surveying, progress capture, and active urban construction sites. Familiar operating procedures and established training practices also support continued adoption among contractors.

Fixed-wing drones remain important for highway alignments, pipeline routes, coastal assets, and large land surveys where endurance and coverage are priorities. Hybrid VTOL platforms are projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.43% through 2031. Their combination of flexible field deployment, extended range, and close inspection capability supports use across bridges, dams, renewable energy facilities, and remote civil engineering projects.

Software Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Component

Hardware represented 57.64% of market revenue in 2025 as companies continued investing in aircraft, sensors, payloads, batteries, and supporting equipment. Service providers also play an important role by supporting contractors that outsource flight operations, data collection, regulatory compliance, or project-specific analysis.

Software is forecast to register a CAGR of 12.77% through 2031, making it the fastest-growing component. Expansion is being driven by demand for automated data processing, AI-assisted analytics, mission planning, progress tracking, digital twin synchronization, and integration with construction management systems. As drone programs mature, recurring revenue and customer retention are becoming increasingly connected to software performance rather than aircraft capability alone.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America held 37.56% of the global construction drones market in 2025. The region benefits from substantial construction spending, widespread use of digital project workflows, and strong technology adoption among major contractors. The Associated General Contractors of America reported that 26% of US construction firms planned to increase drone investment in 2025, indicating a shift from limited pilot projects toward recurring operational budgets. Demand for secure, compliant platforms is also increasing across federal and regulated construction projects.

Europe remains a mature market supported by established drone regulations and continued adoption in inspection, surveying, and progress monitoring. Although changing authorization requirements create near-term compliance costs, harmonized European rules support cross-border service opportunities. The UK, Germany, and France remain leading regional adoption centers.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with a CAGR of 13.32% through 2031. China and India are driving scale through smart construction initiatives and major infrastructure investment. Japan and South Korea are advancing remote and autonomous operations. In March 2025, KDDI Smart Drone and Obayashi Corporation completed a fully remote automated drone inspection demonstration at an active dam construction site using Skydio Dock for X10. A March 2026 case study also detailed SK Construction's use of DJI Dock 3 for remote construction site management under winter conditions.

South America, the Middle East, and Africa currently represent smaller shares of the construction drones market. However, infrastructure corridors, energy developments, smart-city programs, and large civil projects are creating opportunities for aerial surveying, earthwork monitoring, documentation, and inspection services.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid adoption for site surveying and mapping

4.2.2 Declining sensor and battery costs

4.2.3 Post-pandemic infrastructure stimulus

4.2.4 Building Information Modeling digital-twin integration pull-through

4.2.5 Insurer-led risk-monitoring mandates

4.2.6 Autonomous monitoring to offset labor shortages

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent airspace and privacy rules

4.3.2 Shortage of licensed drone pilots

4.3.3 Cyber-security vulnerabilities in commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) drones

4.3.4 High lifecycle maintenance costs of fleets

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Rotary-Wing

5.1.2 Fixed-Wing

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.2.3 Services

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Land Surveying and Topographic Mapping

5.3.2 Progress Monitoring and Documentation

5.3.3 Infrastructure Inspection

5.3.4 Security and Surveillance

5.3.5 Earth work and Volume Measurement

5.4 By End-User

5.4.1 Residential Construction Firms

5.4.2 Commercial Construction Contractors

5.4.3 Industrial

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 France

5.5.2.3 Germany

5.5.2.4 Russia

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.3 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.2 Asteria Aerospace Limited

6.4.3 Parrot Drones SAS

6.4.4 3DR, Inc.

6.4.5 Yuneec (ATL Drone)

6.4.6 AeroVironment, Inc.

6.4.7 Firmatek, LLC

6.4.8 Skycatch, Inc.

6.4.9 DroneDeploy Inc.

6.4.10 Delair SAS

6.4.11 Autel Robotics Co. Ltd.

6.4.12 ideaForge Technology Ltd.

6.4.13 Wingtra AG

6.4.14 Flyability SA

6.4.15 American Robotics, Inc.

6.4.16 Garuda Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.17 Skydio, Inc.

6.4.18 Aerodyne Group

6.4.19 Multinnov

6.4.20 Terra Drone Corporation

6.4.21 Skyline Software Systems Inc.

6.4.22 Donecle

6.4.23 Energy Robotics GmbH

6.4.24 Intertek Group plc

6.4.25 NADAR Drone Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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