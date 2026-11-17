MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lake Mary, Fla.,, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the inspiring leadership of CEO Vincent Macciocchi, Vibrant Ingredients continues to strengthen its commitment to community involvement through its ongoing partnership with Soldiers' Angels. On November 13, company employees volunteered at the organization's Home of the Brave event at the Orlando VA Medical Center, supporting veterans through meaningful connections and acts of service.

Vibrant Ingredients' employees participated in two activities: Donuts & Coffee, featuring the company's own Vibrant Coffee, and Patient Visits, offering opportunities to spend time with veterans receiving care. Both activities reflect the company's commitment to giving back and supporting those who have served.

“Community involvement is an important part of who we are as a company,” said Vincent Macciocchi, CEO of Vibrant Ingredients.“We're proud to continue our partnership with Soldiers' Angels and provide our team with opportunities to connect with veterans and show our appreciation for their service.”

Home of the Brave brings volunteers together to support veterans at VA medical centers through companionship, appreciation and community engagement. The initiative builds on Vibrant Ingredients' ongoing support of Soldiers' Angels, including its annual donation to the organization's food assistance programs and participation in local food distributions benefiting veterans and military families.

Through continued employee involvement and community partnerships, Vibrant Ingredients remains committed to making a meaningful difference in the communities it serves.

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About Vibrant Ingredients

Founded in 1954, Vibrant Ingredients is a leading provider of natural, clean label ingredients and solutions that power extraordinary food and beverage experiences. Its broad portfolio includes natural flavors, botanical extracts, functional nutrition, cold brew coffee, tea essences and food protection solutions. With vertically integrated capabilities and a proven track record of innovation and execution, Vibrant helps customers accelerate to market without compromise. Learn more at .

About Soldiers' Angels

Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort and resources to military members, veterans and their families. Through a global network of volunteers, the organization supports tens of thousands of individuals annually through programs including food assistance, deployed support and holiday initiatives. Learn more at .

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