Nuera Cannabis Ready For Illinois Hemp Ban As THC Drinks Move To Licensed Dispensaries November 12
CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis
nuEra currently carries a full lineup of regulated THC beverages across all nine Illinois locations - products that have been independently lab-tested for potency and contaminants before hitting shelves. That's a standard unregulated hemp products were never required to meet.
The law
- Intoxicating hemp products cannot be sold at gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, smoke shops, or liquor stores after November 12, 2026
- Only state-licensed cannabis dispensaries may sell these products going forward
- All products must meet Illinois cannabis regulations, including independent lab testing, child-resistant packaging, and accurate potency labeling
"Ultimately I think the shift will be positive for the regulated cannabis industry," Bernal said. "We have an opportunity to introduce a new group of consumers to a much broader range of products, while ensuring they're purchasing from a market with established safety and quality standards."
THC beverage brands currently available at nuEra include Artet, Uncle Arnie's, MWF Happy Hour, Journeyman, Easy Landings, Taste Buds, RisEau, Tonic, and Señorita, among others. No medical card is required - any Illinois adult 21 or older with a valid government-issued ID can purchase at any nuEra location.nuEra staff at all nine locations are trained to help first-time dispensary shoppers find the right product, dose, and experience. Customers can browse current THC beverage menus by location at nueracannabis.com or visit any nuEra dispensary in Chicago, Aurora, Champaign, Urbana, Pekin, East Peoria, East Dubuque, DeKalb and Chicago Southland
**Frequently Asked Questions**
*What does Illinois' hemp ban do?*
Public Act 103-0564 prohibits the sale of intoxicating hemp-derived products outside of licensed cannabis dispensaries. It takes effect November 12, 2026.
*Can I still buy THC drinks after the ban?*
Yes - only through licensed dispensaries like nuEra. The law removes them from unregulated retail, not from the market entirely.
*Do I need a medical card to buy THC drinks at nuEra?*
No. Any adult 21 or older with a valid government-issued ID can purchase at any nuEra location.
Artet, Uncle Arnie's, MWF Happy Hour, Señorita, Journeyman, Easy Landings, Taste Buds, RisEau, Tonic
** About nuEra Cannabis **
nuEra Cannabis is Illinois' premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for its commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, visit nueracannabis.com.
Stay connected with nuEra on social media:
Instagram:
Facebook:
LinkedIn:
**Media Contact**
Jonah Rapino
(815) 561-6850
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment