MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated, lab-tested THC beverages are available now at all nine nuEra Illinois locations ahead of the state's enforcement deadline







CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis

nuEra currently carries a full lineup of regulated THC beverages across all nine Illinois locations - products that have been independently lab-tested for potency and contaminants before hitting shelves. That's a standard unregulated hemp products were never required to meet.

The law

- Intoxicating hemp products cannot be sold at gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, smoke shops, or liquor stores after November 12, 2026

- Only state-licensed cannabis dispensaries may sell these products going forward

- All products must meet Illinois cannabis regulations, including independent lab testing, child-resistant packaging, and accurate potency labeling

"Ultimately I think the shift will be positive for the regulated cannabis industry," Bernal said. "We have an opportunity to introduce a new group of consumers to a much broader range of products, while ensuring they're purchasing from a market with established safety and quality standards."

THC beverage brands currently available at nuEra include Artet, Uncle Arnie's, MWF Happy Hour, Journeyman, Easy Landings, Taste Buds, RisEau, Tonic, and Señorita, among others. No medical card is required - any Illinois adult 21 or older with a valid government-issued ID can purchase at any nuEra location.

**Frequently Asked Questions**

*What does Illinois' hemp ban do?*

Public Act 103-0564 prohibits the sale of intoxicating hemp-derived products outside of licensed cannabis dispensaries. It takes effect November 12, 2026.

*Can I still buy THC drinks after the ban?*

Yes - only through licensed dispensaries like nuEra. The law removes them from unregulated retail, not from the market entirely.

*Do I need a medical card to buy THC drinks at nuEra?*

No. Any adult 21 or older with a valid government-issued ID can purchase at any nuEra location.

** About nuEra Cannabis **

nuEra Cannabis is Illinois' premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for its commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, visit nueracannabis.com.

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**Media Contact**

Jonah Rapino

(815) 561-6850

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at