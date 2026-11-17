MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target recurring infrastructure and reroofing demand with fast-installing metal, cool-roof and durable membrane systems that support premium specifications and repeat business.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Roofing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific roofing market size is projected to increase from USD 57.31 billion in 2025 to USD 60.18 billion in 2026, before reaching USD 77.69 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2026 to 2031, supported by sustained construction activity, infrastructure investment, residential development, and rising demand for renovation and reroofing solutions.

Construction and Infrastructure Investment Strengthen Roofing Demand

Construction remains a major growth driver for the Asia-Pacific roofing market. Transport corridors, logistics parks, industrial clusters, public infrastructure, and urban housing projects require substantial and recurring roofing volumes. India and Southeast Asian countries are contributing to this momentum through the expansion of warehouse networks, manufacturing facilities, and large-scale infrastructure programs.

Industrial development in Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia is creating strong demand for metal roofing and other scalable systems. Pre-engineered buildings typically establish roofing specifications early in the project cycle, improving order visibility for manufacturers and supporting repeat business. Large residential programs are also concentrating procurement into standardized product categories, helping suppliers improve production planning and distribution efficiency.

Across the region, roofing decisions are increasingly influenced by compliance requirements, installation speed, lifecycle durability, weather resistance, and energy performance. These factors are encouraging developers and contractors to consider total project value rather than focusing exclusively on upfront costs.

Reroofing and Renovation Create Stable Growth Opportunities

Reroofing and replacement activity is gaining importance, particularly in Japan, Australia, and South Korea, where significant portions of the existing building stock were constructed decades ago. Owners are using renovation projects to improve thermal performance, reduce structural loads, strengthen waterproofing, and extend building service life.

This trend is supporting demand for premium metal roofing, coated products, insulation systems, and waterproofing membranes. Replacement projects often combine multiple building-envelope improvements, increasing the specification value of each contract. In Australia, additional production capacity from major suppliers reflects confidence in continued demand from both new housing and renovation activity. Reroofing also provides the market with a comparatively stable revenue base because replacement requirements are generally less dependent on new construction cycles.

Energy Efficiency and Weather Resilience Influence Product Selection

The shift toward energy-efficient and cool-roof systems is reshaping material choices throughout the Asia-Pacific roofing market. Building owners are placing greater emphasis on heat reflectance, insulation performance, durability, and resilience against severe weather. Demand is also rising for roofing systems capable of supporting energy-saving targets and stricter building standards.

Weather-resilient roofing is especially important in markets exposed to heavy rainfall, extreme heat, high winds, and seasonal storms. These conditions are strengthening interest in durable-roof solutions, advanced coatings, reliable seam performance, and integrated waterproofing. However, differences in national regulations and testing requirements continue to create compliance challenges for manufacturers operating across multiple Asia-Pacific countries.

Raw-Material Price Volatility Remains a Market Constraint

Fluctuations in steel, aluminum, and bitumen prices continue to affect manufacturing margins, procurement decisions, and tender activity. Import-dependent markets face greater exposure because rapid changes in feedstock costs can be difficult to absorb without local backward integration.

Price uncertainty may cause contractors and developers to delay projects until roofing bids stabilize. Bitumen-based products are also affected by oil price cycles, refinery allocation, and supply availability. Although these pressures are unlikely to eliminate underlying demand, they can influence quarterly sales volumes, project schedules, and product selection.

Roofing Material Trends

Asphalt shingles accounted for 31.8% of the Asia-Pacific roofing market share in 2025, supported by competitive pricing and straightforward installation in cost-sensitive residential markets. Their position remains strongest where affordability is prioritized over thermal efficiency or long-life performance. However, stricter energy and reflectance standards may limit the medium-term growth of conventional dark asphalt products.

Clay and concrete tiles continue to attract demand in markets where architectural traditions, steep-slope construction, and long service life influence purchasing decisions. Metal roofing remains a major category across industrial facilities and higher-specification renovation projects. Reflecting this demand, JSW Steel reported 14% year-on-year growth in galvalume and galvanized sales during FY 2024-25.

Single-ply membranes, including TPO, EPDM, and PVC, are forecast to record a 6.8% CAGR through 2031, making them the fastest-rising material category. Growth is being driven by commercial and industrial buildings that require low-slope roofing, efficient installation, reliable waterproofing, and improved thermal performance.

TPO adoption is increasing in data-center and logistics developments due to its seam integrity, installation efficiency, and suitability for large roof areas. EPDM remains relevant in mature renovation markets where weather resistance and waterproofing performance are priorities. Bituminous membranes continue to serve infrastructure and waterproofing-intensive applications, while solar-integrated roofing, green roof assemblies, and niche high-performance systems are gaining visibility in urban construction projects.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Construction and Infrastructure-Led Roofing Demand

4.2.2 Reroofing and Renovation Demand Expansion

4.2.3 Shift Toward Energy-Efficient and Cool-Roof Systems

4.2.4 Weather Resilience and Durable-Roof Adoption

4.2.5 Subnational Cool-Roof Mandates Accelerating Premium Roof Specifications

4.2.6 Data-Center Buildout Creating Demand for High-Performance Roofing Systems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Raw-Material Price Volatility

4.3.2 Cross-Country Regulatory Fragmentation

4.3.3 Roofing Labor and Installer Shortages

4.3.4 Cool-Roof Performance Degradation in Polluted and Humid Zones

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Cost Structure Analysis

4.8 Trend and Impacts of Roofing Replacements

4.9 Porter's Five Forces

4.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Asphalt Shingles

5.1.2 Clay & Concrete Tiles

5.1.3 Metal Roofing

5.1.4 Bituminous / Modified Bitumen Membranes

5.1.5 Single-Ply Membranes (TPO, EPDM, and PVC)

5.1.6 Wood

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Reroofing and Replacement

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Institutional

5.3.5 Others

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 China

5.4.2 Japan

5.4.3 India

5.4.4 Australia

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Tata Steel Colors

6.4.2 JSW Steel Ltd

6.4.3 Everest Industries Limited

6.4.4 The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

6.4.5 CSR Monier Roofing

6.4.6 Bristile Roofing

6.4.7 NS BlueScope Lysaght

6.4.8 BlueScope Steel Pacific

6.4.9 Dimond Roofing

6.4.10 Kingspan Group

6.4.11 Sika AG

6.4.12 Oriental Yuhong

6.4.13 KMEW Co., Ltd.

6.4.14 Gerard Roofs

6.4.15 Puyat Steel Corporation

6.4.16 Tatalogam Lestari

6.4.17 Kanmuri Roof

6.4.18 Hoa Sen Home

6.4.19 Nippon Steel (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

6.4.20 Onduline

6.4.21 LCP Building Products Pte Ltd

6.4.22 Taiyo Kogyo Corporation

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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