MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq – AYTU)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Aytu will be acquired by Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. for $2.70 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Aytu Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq – RPID)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Rapid Micro will be acquired by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, for $0.75 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Rapid Micro Biosystems Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTC – AAVVF)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Advantage will be acquired by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for C$13.55 per share in cash, representing approximately C$2.255 billion in aggregate equity consideration and C$2.53 billion in total transaction value, including net debt and outstanding convertible debentures. The investigation concerns whether the Advantage Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTC – CCORF)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Canaccord will be acquired by CG Acquisitionco Inc., an entity owned by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Daviau, in a take-private transaction under which common shareholders will receive C$7.45 plus the Canadian-dollar equivalent of £4.15 per share in cash, or approximately C$15.27 per share based on the November 13, 2026 exchange rate, subject to exchange-rate fluctuations before closing. Based on the latest exchange rate (as of November 13, 2026), the consideration payable per Common Share in respect of the GBP Amount would be approximately $7.82 (for total aggregate consideration of approximately $15.27 per Common Share). The investigation concerns whether the Canaccord Genuity Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.