MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Abacus Global Management investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether Abacus Global Management and certain of its executives may have violated securities laws by misleading investors about the company's accounting and its dealings with its own related-party funds. Before the market opened on November 17, 2026, Abacus filed a notice that it would be late with its quarterly report, disclosing an ongoing review of how it accounted for capital-account credits to limited partners in its private funds since the second quarter of 2025, as well as for transactions with its related-party funds. The company warned that the review could lead to corrections of its financial statements going back to June 30, 2025, could reveal weaknesses in its internal controls, and could affect the third-quarter results it had just released, though it did not say by how much. These disclosures came after management had repeatedly assured investors that sales to its related-party funds were priced at market value. Following the news, the company's stock fell about 33%.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Abacus Global Management common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at ..., or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Abacus Global Management, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.

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CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: ...