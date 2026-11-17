MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on local production, flexible sourcing, code-compliant cool roofs, insulated systems and solar-ready designs that improve margins and tender competitiveness.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "GCC Roofing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC roofing market is projected to grow from USD 2.77 billion in 2025 to USD 2.99 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 3.54 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register a CAGR of 4.10% during 2026-2031, supported by large infrastructure programs, stricter energy-efficiency standards, industrial development, and rising demand for durable roofing systems suited to the region's climate.

Mega Projects Strengthen GCC Roofing Market Growth

Mega projects and sovereign infrastructure programs are generating sustained roofing demand across housing, tourism, transportation, utilities, logistics, and industrial corridors. Flagship developments such as NEOM, Red Sea Global, and Qiddiya require high-reflectance surfaces, solar-ready designs, reliable waterproofing, and longer service lives than conventional contractor-grade systems.

These performance requirements are benefiting roofing suppliers that can demonstrate product testing, regulatory approvals, technical expertise, and installation support. Event-linked construction programs are also encouraging earlier supplier qualification and capacity planning as developers work toward fixed completion schedules. As a result, long-cycle infrastructure investment is helping protect the GCC roofing market from short-term changes in private construction activity.

Green Building Codes Accelerate Adoption of High-Performance Roofing

Stricter building energy regulations are increasing demand for insulated panels, reflective membranes, and advanced roof assemblies. Dubai's Al Sa'fat 2.0 Silver compliance requirements from 2026, Saudi Arabia's SBC 601, Abu Dhabi's Estidama framework, and Qatar's Global Sustainability Assessment System are placing greater emphasis on insulation, thermal performance, reflectance, and building-envelope quality.

The adoption of GSO Standard 3000:2025 further supports a more consistent regional approach to sustainable construction. These regulations are making environmental declarations, test data, and formal product approvals increasingly important in major tenders. Consequently, the GCC roofing market is becoming more compliance-led, particularly for government-backed developments and projects managed by large private developers.

Harsh weather conditions are also increasing demand for UV-resistant, waterproof, and thermally stable roofing. At the same time, the expansion of rooftop solar installations is supporting the use of roofing systems designed for photovoltaic integration. However, the higher upfront cost of premium sustainable roofing may continue to affect adoption in price-sensitive projects.

Raw Material Volatility Remains a Market Restraint

Fluctuating bitumen and steel prices continue to pressure roofing manufacturers and fabricators. Modified bitumen producers are exposed to petroleum-linked input costs, while metal roofing suppliers depend heavily on imported coil, freight availability, and stable shipping routes.

This risk is particularly significant when project prices are finalized well before installation. Suppliers may face higher feedstock costs and delivery delays without the ability to adjust contracted prices. Companies with local manufacturing, domestic supply access, or diversified sourcing strategies are therefore better positioned to protect margins, control lead times, and maintain project continuity.

GCC Roofing Market Segment Analysis

Bituminous/modified bitumen membranes accounted for 31.5% of the GCC roofing market in 2025. Their leading position reflects the prevalence of flat and low-slope roofs across commercial and industrial buildings, along with established contractor familiarity and broad regional availability. APP-modified products with softening points above 115C remain in demand because of their performance under high temperatures and exposed conditions.

Metal roofing is forecast to expand at a 5.5% CAGR through 2031, driven by logistics parks, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and pre-engineered buildings. Standing seam steel systems and insulated sandwich panels are gaining adoption due to their installation speed, long-span capability, thermal efficiency, and compatibility with rooftop solar systems.

Single-ply membranes are also expanding within commercial and industrial reroofing projects, particularly where white-surface reflectivity, UV resistance, and solar compatibility are required. Asphalt shingles, clay, and concrete tiles remain concentrated in villas and other residential developments with sloped roofs. Spray polyurethane foam systems and elastomeric liquid-applied coatings are benefiting from demand for re-coatable flat-roof solutions and more efficient maintenance cycles. Research into building-integrated photovoltaics under Saudi climate conditions is further supporting demand for cool, UV-stable roof assemblies, including high-SRI metal and TPO systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 GCC Mega Projects and Infrastructure Growth Boosting Roofing Demand

4.2.2 Stricter GCC Green Building and Energy Codes Increasing Demand for Insulated and Reflective Roofing

4.2.3 Harsh GCC Weather Driving Demand for UV-Resistant, Waterproof, and Thermally Stable Roofing

4.2.4 Rising Rooftop Solar Integration Demand

4.2.5 Rising Refurbishment and Remediation of Aging Assets Supporting Replacement Roofing Demand

4.2.6 Growing Demand for High-SRI and Re-Coatable Roofing Systems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Raw Material Price Volatility and Import Dependence

4.3.2 High Upfront Cost of Premium Sustainable Roofing

4.3.3 Project Delays and Giga-Project Recalibration Risks

4.3.4 Performance Degradation from Dust, Salinity, and Water Exposure

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Cost Structure Analysis

4.8 Trend and Impacts of Roofing Replacements

4.9 Porter's Five Forces

4.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value in USD)

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Asphalt Shingles

5.1.2 Clay & Concrete Tiles

5.1.3 Metal Roofing

5.1.4 Bituminous / Modified Bitumen Membranes

5.1.5 Single-Ply Membranes (TPO, EPDM, and PVC)

5.1.6 Wood

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Reroofing & Replacement

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Institutional

5.3.5 Others

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 United Arab Emirates

5.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.3 Oman

5.4.4 Qatar

5.4.5 Kuwait

5.4.6 Bahrain

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 TSSC Group

6.4.2 Sika GCC

6.4.3 Bitumat

6.4.4 Izomaks (Saint-Gobain)

6.4.5 Zamil Steel / BCOMS

6.4.6 Awazel

6.4.7 SAHARA Insulation Factory

6.4.8 Arkaz + Oriental Yuhong

6.4.9 Fosroc

6.4.10 Kingspan UAE

6.4.11 Roof Metal Industries

6.4.12 Globe Metals UAE

6.4.13 Isotherm Insulation FZC

6.4.14 Emirates Industrial Panel

6.4.15 SAAP Panel

6.4.16 Aegis Roofing Company

6.4.17 Al Abbar Group

6.4.18 Al-Majd International

6.4.19 Matco Industry

6.4.20 Roofline GCC

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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