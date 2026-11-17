MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI strategies focus on disciplined commercial-case underwriting, AI-assisted selection, award monetization, portfolio diversification and cross-border enforcement.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Litigation Funding Investment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global litigation funding investment market is projected to expand from USD 26.77 billion in 2025 and USD 29.17 billion in 2026 to USD 43.34 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.24% from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being supported by the wider adoption of third-party funding, rising legal costs, increasing demand for award monetization, and greater use of external capital in complex commercial disputes.

Third-Party Funding Becomes a Mainstream Financial Strategy

Litigation finance is increasingly positioned alongside established risk-transfer tools used in commercial disputes and arbitration. Its client base now extends beyond financially distressed claimants to include sovereign states, Fortune 500 companies, law firms, and corporations seeking to manage multi-year litigation portfolios more efficiently.

Capital deployment is rising as institutional acceptance grows. Burford Capital reported USD 872 million in new definitive commitments for FY 2025, representing a 39% increase from FY 2024. Chambers also reported that Bench Walk Advisors had committed more than USD 1.3 billion across more than 250 investments by 2026. These developments indicate that litigation funding is increasingly integrated into broader financial and legal strategies.

Rising Legal Costs Support Market Expansion

High legal fees, extended case durations, and the need to coordinate counsel across jurisdictions are encouraging claimants and law firms to evaluate litigation expenses against other capital priorities. This trend is particularly significant in commercial arbitration, cross-border enforcement, patent litigation, antitrust matters, securities claims, and bankruptcy disputes.

Demand is also increasing as arbitration caseloads grow. FORIS AG expanded its fund in February 2026 to cover national and international arbitration proceedings after ICC pending cases reached a record 1,869 at the end of 2025. As dispute costs rise, funders with substantial capital resources, disciplined due diligence, and advanced case-screening capabilities are positioned to gain market share.

AI-assisted case selection and underwriting are also improving risk assessment, while growth in enforcement finance and award monetization is creating additional investment opportunities. However, long case durations and capital lock-up remain important constraints.

Regulatory Complexity Creates Compliance Challenges

The litigation funding investment market faces an increasingly fragmented regulatory environment. Disclosure, ethics, transparency, and discoverability requirements vary across the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, increasing compliance costs for funders operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Several US states had implemented disclosure requirements by 2025, while federal proposals introduced in early 2026 increased scrutiny of funding arrangements in major proceedings and aggregated claims. France formalized third-party funding for group actions in 2025 under enhanced transparency requirements, and the United Kingdom Civil Justice Council recommended broader regulatory reform in June 2025. Although these measures may strengthen market legitimacy, they also favor larger platforms with established legal, compliance, and reporting infrastructure.

Commercial Disputes Lead Litigation Funding Investment

Commercial disputes accounted for 93.1% of the litigation funding investment market in 2025, compared with 6.9% for consumer and personal claims. The commercial segment includes international arbitration, intellectual property litigation, antitrust matters, securities claims, bankruptcy disputes, and other high-value proceedings that support detailed underwriting and larger commitments.

Commercial disputes are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2031, driven by cross-border enforcement, multi-party trade disputes, tariff-related claims, and restructuring activity. Omni Bridgeway's global enforcement operations span 20 locations across 15 countries, supported by a 2.5x MOIC across 60 full and partial completions in FY 2025.

Active litigation funding represented 62.2% of deployments in 2025. Live cases provide funders with pleadings, evidence, expert analysis, and early judicial signals that support more informed risk pricing. Pre-litigation funding is also attracting interest from law firms and corporations that want to incorporate committed capital into legal strategies before filing.

Post-litigation funding is projected to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 11.9% through 2031. Demand is rising as claimants seek liquidity from successful claims while enforcement remains pending. The development of secondary transactions involving seasoned legal assets is also improving portfolio flexibility for litigation funders.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

North America accounted for 58.6% of the global litigation funding market in 2025. The United States leads the region due to its substantial commercial litigation base, mature funding ecosystem, and deep institutional capital pool. High-value contract, intellectual property, bankruptcy, and arbitration disputes continue to generate strong funding demand. Canada and Mexico contribute additional opportunities through cross-border supply-chain disputes, while South America presents selective potential in sovereign and commercial enforcement.

Europe remains an important market, led by the United Kingdom. Regulatory developments following PACCAR and the Civil Justice Council's reform recommendations have increased the importance of contract design and compliance. Germany's May 2026 trucks cartel ruling restricted one aggregation model while confirming the legality of bundled claims enforcement through assignment. France's formalization of third-party funding in group actions has also provided greater clarity under stricter transparency standards.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% through 2031, making it the fastest-growing major regional market. Expansion is supported by stronger arbitration infrastructure, wider regulatory acceptance, and increasing corporate demand in Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. Singapore and Hong Kong remain prominent arbitration and enforcement hubs, while Australia continues to develop funding opportunities in construction defects, data breaches, and environmental claims. The Middle East and Africa are also gaining relevance as enforcement destinations for funded awards and cross-border asset recovery.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Mainstreaming of Third-Party Risk Transfer in Complex Disputes

4.2.2 Rising Legal Costs in Multi-Jurisdiction Matters

4.2.3 Expansion of Portfolio Funding Across Mixed Claim Sets

4.2.4 AI-Assisted Case Selection and Underwriting Precision

4.2.5 Growth in Enforcement and Award Monetization

4.2.6 Increasing Adoption of Litigation Funding by Corporations for Balance-Sheet Management

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fragmented Disclosure and Ethics Rules Across Jurisdictions

4.3.2 Long Duration and Capital Lock-Up Risk

4.3.3 Adverse Costs Exposure and Security for Costs

4.3.4 Concentration in High-Value, Hard-To-Underwrite Cases

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS

5.1 By Type of Dispute

5.1.1 Commercial Disputes

5.1.2 Consumer / Personal Claims

5.2 By Stage of Funding

5.2.1 Pre-Litigation Funding

5.2.2 Active Litigation Funding

5.2.3 Post-Litigation Funding

5.3 By Funding Structure

5.3.1 Percentage of Recovery

5.3.2 Fixed Fee

5.3.3 Hybrid / Combination Structures

5.4 By Client Type

5.4.1 Individual Plaintiffs

5.4.2 Law Firms

5.4.3 Corporates

5.4.4 Insolvency Practitioners and Trustees

5.4.5 Others

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 India

5.5.4.3 Japan

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Australia

5.5.4.6 Indonesia

5.5.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Turkey

5.5.5.2 Israel

5.5.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.4 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.5 South Africa

5.5.5.6 Egypt

5.5.5.7 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Burford Capital Limited

6.4.2 Omni Bridgeway Limited

6.4.3 Harbour Litigation Funding Limited

6.4.4 Therium Group Holdings Limited

6.4.5 Litigation Capital Management Limited

6.4.6 Augusta Ventures Limited

6.4.7 Parabellum Capital LLC

6.4.8 Legalist Inc.

6.4.9 GLS Capital LLC

6.4.10 Balance Legal Capital LLP

6.4.11 Bench Walk Advisors LLC

6.4.12 LexShares LLC

6.4.13 Validity Finance LLC

6.4.14 Deminor Recovery Services

6.4.15 Pravati Capital LLC

6.4.16 Longford Capital Management LP

6.4.17 Apex Litigation Finance Limited

6.4.18 Fenchurch Legal

6.4.19 USClaims

6.4.20 Arcadia Finance

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900