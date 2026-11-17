MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership pairs Soriana's first-party data from more than 24 million customers with Kevel's API-first infrastructure, giving advertisers a performance-driven retail media offering in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soriana Media, the retail media network of Organización Soriana, one of Mexico's largest retailers, today announced a partnership with Kevel, the ad infrastructure provider enabling leading commerce businesses worldwide to build media networks they own and grow. Kevel's technology will power Soriana Media's advertising offering, helping brands reach Soriana shoppers with relevant, measurable campaigns across the path to purchase.

Soriana Media brings together purchase insights from more than 24 million customers, a network of more than 760 stores and Soriana. With Kevel, Soriana Media will offer advertisers sponsored products, sponsored brands and display formats built on Soriana's first-party data, with the targeting, optimization and measurement brands need to prove performance.

“Retail media only works when it makes the shopping experience better, not noisier.” said Aristóteles Olvera, Soriana Marketing Subdirector.“With Kevel, we can bring brands into and our digital channels in ways that are useful and relevant to our customers, expanding their options with real value and connecting what they see with what they actually buy."

Kevel was named Retail Media Infrastructure/Platform of the Year at The Drum Awards for Commerce Media 2026 and powers media networks for retailers and marketplaces including Tesco, The Home Depot, John Lewis Partnership, iFood, Chewy and Vend. Its API-first approach gives Soriana Media full control over its ad products, data and shopper experience, rather than forcing its business into a rigid, out-of-the-box system. That flexibility will allow Soriana Media to bring differentiated, shoppable formats to market, including ads that let shoppers add products to their cart directly, and to launch new capabilities quickly around key retail moments.

The partnership also combines expertise on both sides. Kevel's global retail media experience is matched by a Soriana Media leadership team with hands-on experience building and scaling retail media in Mexico, giving advertisers a partner that understands both the technology and the Mexican shopper.

Aline Garza, Head of Soriana Media, said:“Brands in Mexico are ready for retail media that delivers real performance, not just reach. Soriana has the scale, the stores and the customer relationships, and with Kevel we have the best technology in the market to put them to work for our advertisers.”

“When brands invest with Soriana Media, they get award-winning technology trusted by some of the world's leading retailers, a team that knows retail media from the inside, and the optimization and insight to grow their business with us. That is the combination advertisers have been asking for in Mexico.”

For advertisers, the partnership means access to Soriana's audiences through a single platform, consistent reporting across formats, and best practices drawn from Kevel's work with retail media networks around the world.

James Avery, Founder and CEO of Kevel, added:“Soriana knows the Mexican shopper as well as anyone, and the Soriana Media team knows exactly what it takes to build a retail media business brands want to invest in. That combination is rare. Our job is to give them infrastructure they own and control, so they can launch the formats their advertisers want, move fast around the moments that matter, and grow on their own terms. Avery continued,“We're proud to partner with Soriana as they set a new standard for retail media in Mexico.”

Soriana Media's first Kevel-powered advertising placements are live ahead of the year-end shopping season, with further formats and capabilities planned across Soriana's digital ecosystem in 2027. In the coming months, Soriana Media and Kevel will share best practices and advertiser results to help brands get the most from retail media in Mexico.

About Soriana Media

Soriana Media is the retail media network of Organización Soriana, one of Mexico's leading retailers with more than five decades of history. Built on purchase insights from more than 24 million customers, more than 760 stores and Soriana, Soriana Media helps brands reach shoppers with relevant, measurable campaigns at every stage of the shopping journey. For more information, visit sorianamedia.

About Kevel

Kevel powers top retail and commerce media networks globally. By combining technology, expertise, and support, Kevel helps each business build a media network around its unique goals. This enables them to create differentiated media experiences, unlock new revenue streams, and scale in an AI-first world. Built API-first, Kevel combines the speed of buying with the control of building. Companies can use Kevel's transparent AI or bring their own data and models, giving them the flexibility to evolve their media business as customers, advertisers, and market opportunities change. The result is a media network that launches quickly, adapts continuously, and scales revenue over time.

For more information, visit kevel.

Media Contact:

Laura Cameron

+44 (0) 7740 948 378

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

a-Kevel.png' referrerpolicy='no-referrer-when-downgrade' />