MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud deployment, AI triage and bundled services enhance scalability and ROI, while court digitization and cross-border e-commerce disputes accelerate adoption.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Platform - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online dispute resolution (ODR) platform market is projected to grow from USD 1.76 billion in 2025 and USD 2.06 billion in 2026 to USD 4.54 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.12% from 2026 to 2031, supported by rising cross-border e-commerce disputes, court digitization programs, AI-enabled case management, and enterprise demand for efficient dispute resolution.

Cross-Border E-Commerce Disputes Drive ODR Adoption

Growth in international digital commerce is generating more disputes related to delivery failures, product authenticity, payment reversals, and customs requirements. Many of these claims are too small to justify formal arbitration or court proceedings, creating strong demand for accessible online resolution channels.

China's national courts received 6.791 million first-instance civil and commercial cases in 2025, highlighting the rapid increase in commercial disputes within a major digital economy. A mediation and withdrawal rate of 42.33% also demonstrated the importance of faster resolution options for cases that do not require a full trial.

ISO 32122:2025 established a recognized framework for online dispute resolution services in low-value e-commerce cases. The standard is expected to support more consistent platform design, service delivery, and interoperability across jurisdictions. As cross-border trade expands, ODR providers are positioned to address markets characterized by frequent disputes and modest claim values.

Court Backlogs Accelerate Digital Dispute Resolution Programs

Courts increasingly view digital diversion and alternative dispute resolution as essential tools for managing backlogs. In 2025, the American Arbitration Association and the National Center for State Courts introduced an AI-enhanced eligibility screener and case management system for Lancaster County's consumer credit docket. A white-labeled version was also made available through the National Center for State Courts, helping other jurisdictions reduce implementation costs and procurement barriers.

Resolution 3-2024 from the Conference of Chief Justices and the Conference of State Court Administrators encouraged wider adoption of diversion programs across U.S. state courts. The National Center for State Courts also reported in 2025 that large language model technologies were beginning to enter court operations. Judicial acceptance of these platforms can strengthen buyer confidence among insurers, lenders, government agencies, and other regulated organizations.

Jurisdictional Differences Remain a Market Restraint

The online dispute resolution platform market continues to face challenges because digital settlements are not recognized consistently across jurisdictions. The European Union repealed its centralized ODR portal framework through Regulation (EU) 2024/3228, and the portal was discontinued in July 2025. Directive (EU) 2025/2647 was subsequently adopted in December 2025 to update the consumer alternative dispute resolution framework, requiring providers to adjust their complaint and settlement processes.

Cross-border awards also remain subject to due process requirements under Article V(1)(b) of the New York Convention. Document-only and AI-assisted procedures must demonstrate that every party received a fair opportunity to present its case. As a result, vendors need jurisdiction-specific compliance systems, increasing operating costs and slowing expansion for smaller providers.

Additional market influences include enterprise demand for low-cost, high-volume case handling and the growing use of AI-enabled triage, negotiation, and settlement workflows. However, concerns about trust, transparency, and procedural fairness can limit adoption in high-value or emotionally sensitive disputes.

Platform and Services Segment Outlook

Platform solutions generated 58.23% of market revenue in 2025. Licensing and subscription contracts remained central to adoption among courts, insurers, financial technology companies, and regulated enterprises requiring repeatable workflows. Key capabilities include case intake, workflow routing, document management, evidence handling, communication, and integration with existing case management systems.

Services are projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.41% from 2026 to 2031. Demand is increasing for implementation, configuration, managed support, workflow customization, onboarding, and change management. Buyers frequently require platforms to accommodate local procedures, language requirements, data policies, and evidence-handling standards. Providers that combine scalable technology with specialized services are expected to secure stronger long-term customer relationships.

Cloud-Based Deployment Leads Market Growth

Cloud-based deployment accounted for 62.91% of revenue in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 21.24% through 2031. Its market leadership reflects the scalability of multi-tenant infrastructure, particularly when case volumes vary by customer, jurisdiction, and dispute category. Cloud delivery also supports faster implementation, centralized updates, and lower infrastructure management requirements.

On-premises deployment remains relevant for organizations subject to strict data sovereignty, public records, security, or institutional hosting policies. Hybrid models are expected to gain importance, allowing sensitive information to remain within local infrastructure while user-facing services, analytics, and AI triage operate in the cloud.

Regional Online Dispute Resolution Market Analysis

North America held 36.72% of global revenue in 2025, making it the leading regional market. Growth is supported by established digital dispute resolution practices across courts, financial services, consumer credit, and regulated commercial sectors. Court-connected diversion programs and mature arbitration systems continue to strengthen institutional acceptance.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 21.18% through 2031. Expansion is being driven by judicial backlogs, rapid e-commerce growth, and government support for formal ODR systems. China reported a 22.0% year-over-year increase in first-instance civil and commercial cases in 2025, reinforcing the need for greater digital case-handling capacity.

Japan's OneNegotiation platform surpassed 25,000 cumulative case filings by January 2026 and managed 85% of closed ODR cases tracked by Japan's Ministry of Justice in fiscal year 2024. Japan's role in publishing ISO 32122:2025 also strengthens the region's standards base for interoperable online dispute resolution services.

Europe is adapting to its revised consumer dispute resolution framework following the closure of the centralized ODR portal. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are investing in digital justice programs, supporting long-term opportunities in the Middle East. South Africa and Kenya show potential in Africa, while South America is experiencing growing demand despite uneven technical infrastructure and differences in settlement recognition.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Cross-Border E-Commerce Disputes

4.2.2 Court Backlogs and ADR Digitization Programs

4.2.3 Enterprise Demand for Low-Cost, High-Volume Case Handling

4.2.4 AI-Enabled Triage, Negotiation, and Settlement Workflows

4.2.5 Embedded ODR in Digital Marketplaces and Fintech Apps

4.2.6 Privacy-Preserving Remote Resolution for Sensitive Claims

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fragmented Jurisdictional Recognition of Online Settlements

4.3.2 Trust Deficit for High-Value or Emotionally Sensitive Disputes

4.3.3 Integration Friction With Legacy Court and Case-Management Systems

4.3.4 Limited Digital Literacy Among Small Claimants and Small Businesses

4.4 Industry Value -Chain Analysis

4.5 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Platform

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Model

5.2.1 Cloud-Based

5.2.2 On-Premises

5.3 By Dispute Type

5.3.1 Commercial and Contract Disputes

5.3.2 Consumer Disputes

5.3.3 Employment and Workplace Disputes

5.3.4 Family and Civil Disputes

5.3.5 Other Dispute Types

5.4 By End User Industry

5.4.1 Courts and Tribunals

5.4.2 Government and Public Sector

5.4.3 Law Firms and Legal Service Providers

5.4.4 Insurance Companies

5.4.5 E-Commerce and Digital Marketplace Platforms

5.4.6 Other End User Industries

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 United Kingdom

5.5.3.2 Germany

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Australia

5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.3 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Kenya

5.5.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Tyler Technologies, Inc.

6.4.2 Court Innovations, Inc.

6.4.3 Smartsettle Solutions Inc.

6.4.4 ODR.com

6.4.5 Immediation Pty Ltd

6.4.6 JAMS, Inc.

6.4.7 Jupitice Justice Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.8 Presolv360 Private Limited

6.4.9 ODRWays Solutions Private Limited

6.4.10 WEVAAD Solutions Private Limited

6.4.11 WEBNYAY Solutions Private Limited

6.4.12 EBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution Centre Limited

6.4.13 Resolve Disputes Online (RDO)

6.4.14 SAMA

6.4.15 Online Legal India

6.4.16 Modria

6.4.17 Smartsettle

6.4.18 Cybersettle

6.4.19 Matterhorn

6.4.20 ADR ODR International

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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