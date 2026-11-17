MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LDNIO, a global charging and power-access brand under Guangdong LDNIO Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., showcased its GaN-based charging portfolio at two of Asia's leading trade events this autumn - the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou and the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) - as international demand for high-power, fast-charging products continues to grow.









At the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), held October 13–16 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre alongside electronicAsia, LDNIO presented its charging solutions to visiting buyers from around the world. This year's fair showcased innovations spanning consumer electronics, artificial intelligence, robotics and smart living, and introduced the Future Industries Zone highlighting emerging trends across five frontier sectors.









LDNIO also exhibited at the 140th Canton Fair, held in Guangzhou, where consumer electronics and information products were featured in Phase I from October 15–19. The company's display covered its core product lines - GaN wall chargers, power strips, car chargers and cables - with a focus on high-power output, multi-port designs and safety features for different power environments.











The product spotlight at both shows was LDNIO's flagship A6140C, a high-power charging device built on gallium nitride (GaN) technology. It delivers a maximum output of 140W and integrates six output ports - three USB-C and three USB-A - together with a digital power display. The charger combines cutting-edge charging technology and exceptional charging efficiency with an intelligent temperature control system and industrial-grade safety standards, allowing a single device to power a laptop, smartphone and multiple accessories at once.









The company's engineering credentials in high-power charging were recognised internationally in 2025, when the A6140C won an IFA Innovation Award in the "Best in IFA Next" category for super-fast charging. The win, listed on the official IFA Innovation Awards winners page at ifa-berlin.com/innovation-awards, was judged by an independent panel of experts.







"This achievement not only affirms LDNIO's R&D capabilities on a global stage but also reinforces our commitment to providing customers with high-quality products," said a spokesperson for LDNIO. "We will take this opportunity to further advance technological innovation and deliver even safer, more efficient and smarter charging solutions to users worldwide."

LDNIO said it will continue to develop GaN-based charging products and expand its global distribution network, building on the buyer engagement at this year's Canton Fair and Hong Kong Electronics Fair.

About LDNIO

Guangdong LDNIO Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a global charging and power-access brand specializing in GaN chargers, power strips, car chargers and cables. The company focuses on delivering high-quality, efficient and safe charging solutions to customers worldwide.







CONTACT: LDNIO Team,...