Global Medical Robots Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, And Forecast 2026-2035 AI-Enabled Surgery And Automation Propel 22.20% CAGR Toward USD 141.15 Billion
Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Robots Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical robots market was valued at USD 19.01 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 141.15 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 22.20% during 2026-2035. Market growth is supported by increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, healthcare automation, technological advancements, an expanding geriatric population, and rising investment in robotic-assisted surgery and hospital infrastructure.
Medical Robots Market Size and Forecast
- Market Size in 2025: USD 19.01 Billion Projected Market Size by 2035: USD 141.15 Billion CAGR from 2026-2035: 22.20%
Latest Medical Robots Market Developments
April 2026: Intuitive Surgical Raises Procedure Growth Outlook
Intuitive Surgical increased its full-year 2026 forecast for da Vinci procedure growth after first-quarter procedures rose approximately 16%. A 31% increase in after-hours procedures also strengthened U.S. system utilization. The company now expects worldwide procedures to grow between 13.5% and 15.5%, compared with its previous forecast of 13% to 15%. This revised outlook reflects accelerating adoption across general surgery and gynecology.
March 2026: Medtronic Secures FDA Clearances for Stealth AXiS
Medtronic received back-to-back FDA clearances for its Stealth AXiS surgical system. The platform gained authorization for ENT procedures on March 16 and cranial applications on March 26, following an earlier February clearance for spine surgery. Stealth AXiS combines AI-based surgical planning, real-time navigation, and robotic assistance within a modular platform that builds on Medtronic's Mazor robotics and StealthStation technologies.
Medical Robots Market Growth Drivers
The medical robots market is benefiting from broader adoption of precision surgery, greater hospital investment in robotics, and regulatory approvals for new platforms. Robotic-assisted systems are increasingly used in orthopedics, soft tissue surgery, neurological surgery, and deep brain stimulation procedures. Continued advances in AI integration, navigation, imaging, and data analytics are also improving procedural planning and clinical performance.
In December 2025, CMR Surgical received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Versius Plus robotic system for gallbladder removal, with a U.S. commercial launch scheduled for 2026. The approval is expected to strengthen competition and support further adoption of laparoscopic robotic platforms across soft tissue specialties.
Healthcare expenditure, aging populations, and government investment in modern surgical infrastructure are creating additional opportunities. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are prioritizing systems that can improve precision, support minimally invasive procedures, and expand access to advanced surgical care.
Key Medical Robots Market Trends
AI-guided robot systems, modular designs, and expansion into new surgical specialties are shaping market development. Manufacturers are integrating real-time data, precision feedback, surgical planning, and navigation capabilities into unified platforms. These developments are expected to improve workflow efficiency and encourage broader clinical adoption.
Competition is also intensifying as established medical technology companies and emerging developers introduce new robotic-assisted surgery systems. In January 2026, Johnson & Johnson submitted its Ottava robot for FDA authorization in general surgery. The submission is expected to encourage innovation, expand platform choice, and support long-term reductions in procedural costs.
Market Segmentation
The report segments the medical robots market by type into surgical robotic systems, rehabilitation robotic systems, radiosurgery robotic systems, hospital and pharmacy robotic systems, and other solutions. Applications include cardiology, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, abdominal and pelvic surgery, pharmacy, neurological surgery, and additional clinical areas.
By mobility, the market includes stationary and portable systems. Major end users include hospitals and clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), pharmacies, rehabilitation centers, and other healthcare organizations. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Market Share and Regional Outlook
Surgical robotic systems accounted for more than 55% of the market during the historical period. Their leading position is supported by growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, improved surgical precision, and sustained hospital investment. Adoption across multiple specialties is expected to maintain strong demand throughout the forecast period.
Asia Pacific captured more than 52% of historical revenue, supported by healthcare infrastructure expansion, a large patient population, government investment, and increasing adoption of advanced robotic technologies. North America also represents a major market due to established hospital infrastructure, significant healthcare spending, regulatory activity, and the presence of leading medical robotics companies.
Leading Medical Robots Companies
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. remains a prominent market participant through its da Vinci Surgical System, including the da Vinci Xi and SureForm stapling instruments. The company supports robotic-assisted procedures with surgeon training, data-driven insights through the My Intuitive app, and 24/7 system support.
Stryker Corporation serves the orthopedic robotics market through its Mako SmartRoboticsT platform. Its portfolio includes Mako Total Knee 2.0, Mako Total Hip, and Mako Partial Knee systems, supported by 3D CT-based planning, AccuStopT haptic technology, and data analytics.
Becton, Dickinson and Company expanded its automation portfolio in October 2024 by launching robotics-compatible reagent kits in collaboration with Hamilton Robotics. The BD OMICS-One XT WTA Assay, integrated with the Hamilton MicrolabT NGS STAR platform, supports automated single-cell research and genomic sequencing workflows.
Medtronic plc contributes through the MazorT Robotic Guidance System for spinal surgery and the Stealth AutoguideT Robotic Guidance System for stereotactic cranial procedures. Other key market participants include Omnicell, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Smith + Nephew, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., and Asensus Surgical, Inc.
The report also examines patent activity, funding and investment, competitive strategies, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, market opportunities, unmet clinical needs, and challenges affecting the global medical robots market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Key Assumptions
1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Medical Robots Market Overview
3.1 Global Medical Robots Market Historical Value (2019-2025)
3.2 Global Medical Robots Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)
4 Vendor Positioning Analysis
4.1 Key Vendors
4.2 Prospective Leaders
4.3 Niche Leaders
4.4 Disruptors
5 Global Medical Robots Market Landscape
5.1 Global Medical Robots Market: Developers Landscape
5.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
5.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
5.1.3 Analysis by Region
5.2 Global Medical Robots Market: Product Landscape
5.2.1 Analysis by Type
5.2.2 Analysis by Application
5.2.3 Analysis by Mobility
6 Global Medical Robots Market Dynamics
6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
6.2 SWOT Analysis
6.2.1 Strengths
6.2.2 Weaknesses
6.2.3 Opportunities
6.2.4 Threats
6.3 PESTEL Analysis
6.3.1 Political
6.3.2 Economic
6.3.3 Social
6.3.4 Technological
6.3.5 Legal
6.3.6 Environment
6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model
6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry
6.5 Key Demand Indicators
6.6 Key Price Indicators
6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
6.8 Value Chain Analysis
7 Global Medical Robots Market Segmentation (2019-2035)
7.1 Global Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
7.1.1 Market Overview
7.1.2 Surgical Robotic Systems
7.1.3 Rehabilitation Robotic Systems
7.1.4 Radiosurgery Robotic Systems
7.1.5 Hospital and Pharmacy Robotic Systems
7.1.6 Others
7.2 Global Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Application
7.2.1 Market Overview
7.2.2 Cardiology
7.2.3 General Surgery
7.2.4 Orthopedic Surgery
7.2.5 Abdominal and Pelvic Surgery
7.2.6 Pharmacy
7.2.7 Neurological Surgery
7.2.8 Others
7.3 Global Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Mobility
7.3.1 Market Overview
7.3.2 Stationary
7.3.3 Portable
7.4 Global Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by End User
7.4.1 Market Overview
7.4.2 Hospitals & Clinics
7.4.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
7.4.4 Pharmacies
7.4.5 Rehabilitation Centers
7.4.6 Others
7.5 Global Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Region
7.5.1 Market Overview
7.5.2 North America
7.5.3 Europe
7.5.4 Asia Pacific
7.5.5 Latin America
7.5.6 Middle East and Africa
8 North America Medical Robots Market (2019-2035)
8.1 Market by Type
8.2 Market by Application
8.3 Market by Mobility
8.4 Market by End User
8.5 Market by Country
8.5.1 United States
8.5.1.1 United States Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
8.5.2 Canada
8.5.2.1 Canada Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
9 Europe Medical Robots Market (2019-2035)
9.1 Market by Type
9.2 Market by Application
9.3 Market by Mobility
9.4 Market by End User
9.5 Market by Country
9.5.1 United Kingdom
9.5.1.1 United Kingdom Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
9.5.2 Germany
9.5.2.1 Germany Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
9.5.3 France
9.5.3.1 France Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
9.5.4 Italy
9.5.4.1 Italy Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
9.5.5 Spain
9.5.5.1 Spain Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
9.5.6 Others
10 Asia Pacific Medical Robots Market (2019-2035)
10.1 Market by Type
10.2 Market by Application
10.3 Market by Mobility
10.4 Market by End User
10.5 Market by Country
10.5.1 China
10.5.1.1 China Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.2.1 Japan Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
10.5.3 India
10.5.3.1 India Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
10.5.4 ASEAN
10.5.4.1 ASEAN Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
10.5.5 Australia
10.5.5.1 Australia Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
10.5.6 Others
11 Latin America Medical Robots Market (2019-2035)
11.1 Market by Type
11.2 Market by Application
11.3 Market by Mobility
11.4 Market by End User
11.5 Market by Country
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.1.1 Brazil Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
11.5.2 Argentina
11.5.2.1 Argentina Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
11.5.3 Mexico
11.5.3.1 Mexico Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
11.5.4 Others
12 Middle East and Africa Medical Robots Market (2019-2035)
12.1 Market by Type
12.2 Market by Application
12.3 Market by Mobility
12.4 Market by End User
12.5 Market by Country
12.5.1 Saudi Arabia
12.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
12.5.2 United Arab Emirates
12.5.2.1 United Arab Emirates Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
12.5.3 Nigeria
12.5.3.1 Nigeria Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
12.5.4 South Africa
12.5.4.1 South Africa Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type
12.5.5 Others
13 Regulatory Framework
13.1 Regulatory Overview
13.2 US FDA
13.3 EU EMA
13.4 INDIA CDSCO
13.5 JAPAN PMDA
13.6 Others
14 Patent Analysis
14.1 Analysis by Type of Technology
14.2 Analysis by Publication Year
14.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority
14.4 Analysis by Patent Age
14.5 Analysis by CPC Codes
14.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation
14.7 Analysis by Key Players
15 Grants Analysis
15.1 Analysis by Year
15.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded
15.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority
15.4 Analysis by Grant Application
15.5 Analysis by Funding Institute
15.6 Analysis by NIH Departments
15.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization
16 Funding and Investment Analysis
16.1 Analysis by Funding Instances
16.2 Analysis by Type of Funding
16.3 Analysis by Funding Amount
16.4 Analysis by Leading Players
16.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
16.6 Analysis by Geography
17 Strategic Initiatives
17.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances
17.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives
17.3 Analysis by Joint Ventures
17.4 Analysis by Leading Players
17.5 Analysis by Geography
18 Supplier Landscape
18.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)
18.1.1 Market Share Analysis: Global
18.1.2 Market Share Analysis: North America
18.1.3 Market Share Analysis: Europe
18.1.4 Market Share Analysis: Asia Pacific
18.1.5 Market Share Analysis: Others
18.2 Company Profiles
18.2.1 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
18.2.2 Stryker Corporation
18.2.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company
18.2.4 Medtronic plc
18.2.5 Omnicell, Inc.
18.2.6 Zimmer Biomet
18.2.7 Smith + Nephew
18.2.8 Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
18.2.9 Asensus Surgical, Inc.
18.3 Company Profile Coverage
18.3.1 Financial Analysis
18.3.2 Product Portfolio
18.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
18.3.4 Company News and Developments
18.3.5 Certifications
19 Global Medical Robots Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
19.1 Overview
19.2 Potential Distributors
19.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment
20 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
Companies Featured
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Stryker Corporation Becton, Dickinson and Company Medtronic plc
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