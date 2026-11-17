MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI integration, minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgery, broader clinical applications and hospital automation investments are driving adoption, precision and competitive growth.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Robots Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical robots market was valued at USD 19.01 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 141.15 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 22.20% during 2026-2035. Market growth is supported by increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, healthcare automation, technological advancements, an expanding geriatric population, and rising investment in robotic-assisted surgery and hospital infrastructure.

Medical Robots Market Size and Forecast



Market Size in 2025: USD 19.01 Billion

Projected Market Size by 2035: USD 141.15 Billion CAGR from 2026-2035: 22.20%

Latest Medical Robots Market Developments

April 2026: Intuitive Surgical Raises Procedure Growth Outlook

Intuitive Surgical increased its full-year 2026 forecast for da Vinci procedure growth after first-quarter procedures rose approximately 16%. A 31% increase in after-hours procedures also strengthened U.S. system utilization. The company now expects worldwide procedures to grow between 13.5% and 15.5%, compared with its previous forecast of 13% to 15%. This revised outlook reflects accelerating adoption across general surgery and gynecology.

March 2026: Medtronic Secures FDA Clearances for Stealth AXiS

Medtronic received back-to-back FDA clearances for its Stealth AXiS surgical system. The platform gained authorization for ENT procedures on March 16 and cranial applications on March 26, following an earlier February clearance for spine surgery. Stealth AXiS combines AI-based surgical planning, real-time navigation, and robotic assistance within a modular platform that builds on Medtronic's Mazor robotics and StealthStation technologies.

Medical Robots Market Growth Drivers

The medical robots market is benefiting from broader adoption of precision surgery, greater hospital investment in robotics, and regulatory approvals for new platforms. Robotic-assisted systems are increasingly used in orthopedics, soft tissue surgery, neurological surgery, and deep brain stimulation procedures. Continued advances in AI integration, navigation, imaging, and data analytics are also improving procedural planning and clinical performance.

In December 2025, CMR Surgical received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Versius Plus robotic system for gallbladder removal, with a U.S. commercial launch scheduled for 2026. The approval is expected to strengthen competition and support further adoption of laparoscopic robotic platforms across soft tissue specialties.

Healthcare expenditure, aging populations, and government investment in modern surgical infrastructure are creating additional opportunities. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are prioritizing systems that can improve precision, support minimally invasive procedures, and expand access to advanced surgical care.

Key Medical Robots Market Trends

AI-guided robot systems, modular designs, and expansion into new surgical specialties are shaping market development. Manufacturers are integrating real-time data, precision feedback, surgical planning, and navigation capabilities into unified platforms. These developments are expected to improve workflow efficiency and encourage broader clinical adoption.

Competition is also intensifying as established medical technology companies and emerging developers introduce new robotic-assisted surgery systems. In January 2026, Johnson & Johnson submitted its Ottava robot for FDA authorization in general surgery. The submission is expected to encourage innovation, expand platform choice, and support long-term reductions in procedural costs.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the medical robots market by type into surgical robotic systems, rehabilitation robotic systems, radiosurgery robotic systems, hospital and pharmacy robotic systems, and other solutions. Applications include cardiology, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, abdominal and pelvic surgery, pharmacy, neurological surgery, and additional clinical areas.

By mobility, the market includes stationary and portable systems. Major end users include hospitals and clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), pharmacies, rehabilitation centers, and other healthcare organizations. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Share and Regional Outlook

Surgical robotic systems accounted for more than 55% of the market during the historical period. Their leading position is supported by growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, improved surgical precision, and sustained hospital investment. Adoption across multiple specialties is expected to maintain strong demand throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific captured more than 52% of historical revenue, supported by healthcare infrastructure expansion, a large patient population, government investment, and increasing adoption of advanced robotic technologies. North America also represents a major market due to established hospital infrastructure, significant healthcare spending, regulatory activity, and the presence of leading medical robotics companies.

Leading Medical Robots Companies

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. remains a prominent market participant through its da Vinci Surgical System, including the da Vinci Xi and SureForm stapling instruments. The company supports robotic-assisted procedures with surgeon training, data-driven insights through the My Intuitive app, and 24/7 system support.

Stryker Corporation serves the orthopedic robotics market through its Mako SmartRoboticsT platform. Its portfolio includes Mako Total Knee 2.0, Mako Total Hip, and Mako Partial Knee systems, supported by 3D CT-based planning, AccuStopT haptic technology, and data analytics.

Becton, Dickinson and Company expanded its automation portfolio in October 2024 by launching robotics-compatible reagent kits in collaboration with Hamilton Robotics. The BD OMICS-One XT WTA Assay, integrated with the Hamilton MicrolabT NGS STAR platform, supports automated single-cell research and genomic sequencing workflows.

Medtronic plc contributes through the MazorT Robotic Guidance System for spinal surgery and the Stealth AutoguideT Robotic Guidance System for stereotactic cranial procedures. Other key market participants include Omnicell, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Smith + Nephew, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., and Asensus Surgical, Inc.

The report also examines patent activity, funding and investment, competitive strategies, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, market opportunities, unmet clinical needs, and challenges affecting the global medical robots market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Medical Robots Market Overview

3.1 Global Medical Robots Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global Medical Robots Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 Global Medical Robots Market Landscape

5.1 Global Medical Robots Market: Developers Landscape

5.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

5.1.3 Analysis by Region

5.2 Global Medical Robots Market: Product Landscape

5.2.1 Analysis by Type

5.2.2 Analysis by Application

5.2.3 Analysis by Mobility

6 Global Medical Robots Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.2.1 Strengths

6.2.2 Weaknesses

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.4 Threats

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.3.1 Political

6.3.2 Economic

6.3.3 Social

6.3.4 Technological

6.3.5 Legal

6.3.6 Environment

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

7 Global Medical Robots Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

7.1 Global Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Surgical Robotic Systems

7.1.3 Rehabilitation Robotic Systems

7.1.4 Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

7.1.5 Hospital and Pharmacy Robotic Systems

7.1.6 Others

7.2 Global Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Application

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Cardiology

7.2.3 General Surgery

7.2.4 Orthopedic Surgery

7.2.5 Abdominal and Pelvic Surgery

7.2.6 Pharmacy

7.2.7 Neurological Surgery

7.2.8 Others

7.3 Global Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Mobility

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Stationary

7.3.3 Portable

7.4 Global Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by End User

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Hospitals & Clinics

7.4.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

7.4.4 Pharmacies

7.4.5 Rehabilitation Centers

7.4.6 Others

7.5 Global Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Region

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 North America

7.5.3 Europe

7.5.4 Asia Pacific

7.5.5 Latin America

7.5.6 Middle East and Africa

8 North America Medical Robots Market (2019-2035)

8.1 Market by Type

8.2 Market by Application

8.3 Market by Mobility

8.4 Market by End User

8.5 Market by Country

8.5.1 United States

8.5.1.1 United States Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

8.5.2 Canada

8.5.2.1 Canada Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

9 Europe Medical Robots Market (2019-2035)

9.1 Market by Type

9.2 Market by Application

9.3 Market by Mobility

9.4 Market by End User

9.5 Market by Country

9.5.1 United Kingdom

9.5.1.1 United Kingdom Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

9.5.2 Germany

9.5.2.1 Germany Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

9.5.3 France

9.5.3.1 France Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

9.5.4 Italy

9.5.4.1 Italy Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

9.5.5 Spain

9.5.5.1 Spain Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

9.5.6 Others

10 Asia Pacific Medical Robots Market (2019-2035)

10.1 Market by Type

10.2 Market by Application

10.3 Market by Mobility

10.4 Market by End User

10.5 Market by Country

10.5.1 China

10.5.1.1 China Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.2.1 Japan Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

10.5.3 India

10.5.3.1 India Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

10.5.4 ASEAN

10.5.4.1 ASEAN Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

10.5.5 Australia

10.5.5.1 Australia Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

10.5.6 Others

11 Latin America Medical Robots Market (2019-2035)

11.1 Market by Type

11.2 Market by Application

11.3 Market by Mobility

11.4 Market by End User

11.5 Market by Country

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Brazil Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.2.1 Argentina Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

11.5.3 Mexico

11.5.3.1 Mexico Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

11.5.4 Others

12 Middle East and Africa Medical Robots Market (2019-2035)

12.1 Market by Type

12.2 Market by Application

12.3 Market by Mobility

12.4 Market by End User

12.5 Market by Country

12.5.1 Saudi Arabia

12.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

12.5.2 United Arab Emirates

12.5.2.1 United Arab Emirates Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

12.5.3 Nigeria

12.5.3.1 Nigeria Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

12.5.4 South Africa

12.5.4.1 South Africa Medical Robots Market (2019-2035) by Type

12.5.5 Others

13 Regulatory Framework

13.1 Regulatory Overview

13.2 US FDA

13.3 EU EMA

13.4 INDIA CDSCO

13.5 JAPAN PMDA

13.6 Others

14 Patent Analysis

14.1 Analysis by Type of Technology

14.2 Analysis by Publication Year

14.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

14.4 Analysis by Patent Age

14.5 Analysis by CPC Codes

14.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

14.7 Analysis by Key Players

15 Grants Analysis

15.1 Analysis by Year

15.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded

15.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

15.4 Analysis by Grant Application

15.5 Analysis by Funding Institute

15.6 Analysis by NIH Departments

15.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization

16 Funding and Investment Analysis

16.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

16.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

16.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

16.4 Analysis by Leading Players

16.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

16.6 Analysis by Geography

17 Strategic Initiatives

17.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

17.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives

17.3 Analysis by Joint Ventures

17.4 Analysis by Leading Players

17.5 Analysis by Geography

18 Supplier Landscape

18.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)

18.1.1 Market Share Analysis: Global

18.1.2 Market Share Analysis: North America

18.1.3 Market Share Analysis: Europe

18.1.4 Market Share Analysis: Asia Pacific

18.1.5 Market Share Analysis: Others

18.2 Company Profiles

18.2.1 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

18.2.2 Stryker Corporation

18.2.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

18.2.4 Medtronic plc

18.2.5 Omnicell, Inc.

18.2.6 Zimmer Biomet

18.2.7 Smith + Nephew

18.2.8 Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

18.2.9 Asensus Surgical, Inc.

18.3 Company Profile Coverage

18.3.1 Financial Analysis

18.3.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

18.3.4 Company News and Developments

18.3.5 Certifications

19 Global Medical Robots Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

19.1 Overview

19.2 Potential Distributors

19.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

20 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

Companies Featured



Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company Medtronic plc

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