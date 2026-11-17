(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on RPM, CGMs and biosensors; target Asia Pacific growth, pharma clinical trials and home-based care through reimbursement, partnerships and advanced analytics. Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market by Product, Therapy, Application, End User - Global Forecasts to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The wearables in pharma & biotech market is projected to grow from USD 3.98 billion in 2026 to USD 9.97 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 20.2%. Market expansion is being supported by advances in biosensors, device miniaturization, digitization, remote patient monitoring, and digital care solutions. Improved sensor accuracy and multi-parameter monitoring are also enabling wearable devices to capture clinically significant endpoints for drug development, therapeutic studies, and drug safety assessment. Expanding digital connectivity is accelerating the integration of wearable-generated data with cloud platforms and healthcare systems. According to the International Telecommunication Union, more than 5.4 billion people worldwide used the internet in 2023. Large-scale biomedical initiatives are also demonstrating the value of wearable technologies. The All of Us Research Program has enrolled more than 500,000 participants, with some contributing activity, heart rate, and sleep data. Similarly, the UK Biobank has collected wearable data from more than 100,000 individuals. Supportive reimbursement policies are strengthening adoption among healthcare providers. In the US, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recorded substantial growth in reimbursement claims for remote physiological monitoring services after its 2022 policy expansion. This trend highlights the increasing use of wearable-derived data in clinical care and chronic disease monitoring. Continuous Glucose Monitors Lead the Product Segment The product market includes smartwatches, fitness bands, smart rings, continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), patches, wearable injectors, and other devices. CGMs are expected to account for the largest market share, supported by clinical recommendations, broader patient eligibility, reimbursement coverage, and compatibility with advanced diabetes management systems. The American Diabetes Association's 2024 Standards of Care recommends CGM use across a broad population of patients with diabetes. Adoption is also benefiting from National Health Service reimbursement programs and Food and Drug Administration approvals for interoperable CGMs used with insulin delivery systems. With the ability to generate up to 288 glucose readings per day, these devices provide extensive data for treatment decisions and long-term disease management. Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Remain the Largest End Users Pharmaceutical and biotech companies accounted for the largest end-user share in 2025. Wearable technologies are increasingly incorporated into clinical trials to support continuous, decentralized, and objective data collection. According to the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, current clinical trial protocols include more than 20 endpoints on average, increasing demand for scalable data capture technologies. Wearables can support drug discovery, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV clinical trials, medication adherence, behavioral support, chronic disease monitoring, and personalized and preventive digital therapeutics. Their ability to collect data outside conventional clinical settings makes them increasingly valuable for complex study designs and patient-centric research. Asia Pacific Poised for the Highest Growth Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Key factors include improving digital health infrastructure, increasing clinical research activity, rising internet penetration, and a substantial population requiring better access to continuous monitoring. Internet penetration across Asia Pacific has surpassed approximately 66% to 70% in recent years, according to the International Telecommunication Union. China and India are also becoming major clinical trial hubs, encouraging the use of wearable technologies to improve trial efficiency, participant monitoring, and data quality. The region's disease burden and continued investment in connected healthcare are expected to create significant opportunities for wearable device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and digital health providers. Competitive Landscape and Research Coverage Key participants in the wearables in pharma & biotech market include Abbott, Dexcom, Inc., Masimo, BD, and Medtronic. The report assesses company profiles, market shares, service offerings, product launches, partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, investments, and growth strategies. It also evaluates emerging startups and competitive developments across the market ecosystem. The report segments the market by product, therapeutic area, application, end user, and region. Therapeutic areas include cardiovascular disease, oncology, diabetes, mental health & behavioral health, respiratory disorders, neurology, musculoskeletal disorders and pain management, women's health & reproductive health, lifestyle & wellness improvement, and other diseases. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Key Market Factors

Growth drivers: Adoption of value-based and patient-centric healthcare, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, healthcare digitization, and expansion of telehealth services.

Market restraints: High implementation and integration costs, data privacy risks, and cybersecurity concerns.

Growth opportunities: Expansion of remote patient monitoring, home-based care, advanced analytics, and personalized healthcare. Industry challenges: Interoperability limitations, integration with existing healthcare IT systems, low patient adoption, and digital literacy barriers. Primary research participants included 60% Tier 1 companies, 30% Tier 2 companies, and 10% Tier 3 companies. Respondents comprised 30% C-level executives, 50% Director-level professionals, and 20% other participants. By region, representation included North America at 45%, Europe at 20%, Asia Pacific at 25%, and the Rest of the World at 10%. The report provides market participants with revenue estimates, segment-level analysis, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. These findings can support product development, market diversification, investment planning, competitive positioning, and go-to-market strategies in the rapidly expanding wearables in pharma & biotech market. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 401 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $9.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regional Scope

1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights and Market Highlights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends Shaping Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market

3.2 North America Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market, by End-user and Country

3.3 Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market, by Country

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Shift Toward Value-based and Patient-Centric Healthcare Models

4.2.1.2 Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Continuous Patient Monitoring

4.2.1.3 Rapid Digitalization of Healthcare and Expansion of Telehealth Services

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Implementation and Integration Costs

4.2.2.2 Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Expansion of Remote Patient Monitoring and Home-based Care Models

4.2.3.2 Integration of Advanced Analytics and Personalized Healthcare

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Limited Interoperability with Existing Healthcare IT Systems

4.2.4.2 Low Patient Adoption and Digital Literacy Barriers

4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces

4.4 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.5 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate to High)

5.1.3 Threat of Substitutes (Low to Moderate)

5.1.4 Threat of New Entrants (Moderate)

5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (High)

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.2.2 Trends in Global Healthcare IT Industry

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Indicative Pricing Analysis of Key Players, by Product, 2025

5.5.2 Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Region, 2025

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.6.1 Import Data (HS Code 9018)

5.6.2 Export Data (HS Code 9018)

5.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027

5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.9 Investment and Funding Scenario

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.11 Impact of 2025 US Tariff

5.11.1 Key Tariff Rates

5.11.2 Price Impact Analysis

5.11.3 Impact on Countries/Regions

5.11.3.1 US

5.11.3.2 Europe

5.11.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.11.4 Impact on End-use Industries

5.11.4.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

5.11.4.2 Healthcare Providers & Clinicians

5.11.4.3 Other End-users

6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

6.1 Key Technologies

6.1.1 Advanced Biosensing and Multi-Parameter Wearables

6.1.2 AI-Driven Analytics and Clinical Intelligence

6.2 Complementary Technologies

6.2.1 Mobile Health and Remote Patient Monitoring

6.2.2 Analytics and Population-Level Health Data Integration

6.3 Adjacent Technologies

6.3.1 Internet of Medical Things and Connected Devices

6.3.2 Cloud and Edge Computing

6.4 Technology/Product Roadmap

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.5.1 Patent Publication Trends

6.5.2 Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

6.6 Future Applications

6.6.1 AI-Driven Predictive Monitoring and Clinical Decision Support

6.6.2 Closed-Loop Therapeutic and Drug Delivery Systems

6.6.3 Decentralized and Hybrid Clinical Trial Enablement

6.6.4 Continuous Disease Management and Preventive Healthcare

6.6.5 Advanced Biosensing and Non-Invasive Diagnostics

6.6.6 Integration with Digital Therapeutics and Personalized Medicine

6.7 Impact of AI/Gen AI

6.7.1 Market Potential of AI/Gen AI

6.7.2 Case Studies Related to AI/Gen AI Implementation

6.7.2.1 AI-Driven Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Diabetes Management at Dexcom

6.7.3 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems

6.7.3.1 Wearable Data Analytics and AI-Driven Monitoring Platforms

6.7.3.2 Digital Health Platforms, Integration, and Regulatory Infrastructure

6.7.3.3 Clinical Care, Remote Monitoring, and Personalized Therapeutics

6.7.4 User Readiness and Impact Assessment

6.7.4.1 User Readiness

6.7.4.1.1 User A: Hospitals, Clinics, and Long-Term Care Providers

6.7.4.1.2 User B: Pharma and Biotech Companies

6.7.4.2 Impact Assessment

6.7.4.2.1 User A: Hospitals, Clinics, and Long-Term Care Providers

6.7.4.2.1.1 Implementation

6.7.4.2.1.2 Impact

6.7.4.2.2 User B: Pharma and Biotech Companies

6.7.4.2.2.1 Implementation

6.7.4.2.2.2 Impact

7 Regulatory Landscape

7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance

7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7.1.2 Industry Standards

8 Customer Landscape and Buyer Behavior

8.1 Decision-Making Process

8.2 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria

8.2.1 Key Stakeholders Involved in Buying Process

8.2.2 Buying Criteria

8.3 Adoption Barriers and Internal Challenges

8.4 Unmet Needs from End-use Industries

8.4.1 Unmet Needs

8.4.2 End-user Expectations

8.5 Market Profitability

9 Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market, by Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Smartwatches

9.2.1 Expanding Role in Digital Clinical Trials and Remote Monitoring

9.3 Fitness Bands

9.3.1 Emphasis on Real-World Evidence and Patient-Centric Trial Designs

9.4 Smart Rings

9.4.1 Emerging Clinical-Grade Wearables Enabling Early Disease Detection and Continuous Monitoring

9.5 Continuous Glucose Monitors

9.5.1 Transforming Metabolic Research Through Real-Time, High-Frequency Data

9.6 Patches

9.6.1 Continuous, Clinical-Grade Monitoring Driving Adoption in Decentralized Trials

9.7 Wearable Injectors

9.7.1 Growing Demand for Self-Administration of Biologics in Chronic Disease Management

9.8 Other Products

10 Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market, by Therapeutic Area

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cardiovascular

10.2.1 Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Diseases/Secondary Prevention

10.2.1.1 Focus on Improving Endpoint Capture and Long-Term Outcomes Monitoring

10.2.2 Heart Failure

10.2.2.1 Continuous Physiologic Monitoring and AI-Enabled Decompensation Prediction

10.2.3 Hypertension

10.2.3.1 Cuffless Monitoring and AI-Driven Adherence Management Enabling Precision Blood Pressure Control

10.2.4 Atrial Fibrillation/Stroke Prevention

10.2.4.1 Rapid Expansion of AI-Powered Arrhythmia Detection Algorithms and Regulatory-Cleared Wearable ECG Technologies

10.2.5 Pulmonary Hypertension

10.2.5.1 Growing Use of Wearable-Enabled Remote Monitoring and AI Analytics to Generate Objective, Real-World Functional Endpoints

10.2.6 Structural Heart Diseases/Interventional Cardiology

10.2.6.1 Wearable-Enabled Remote Recovery Monitoring and Procedural Optimization Supporting Precision Structural Heart Care

10.3 Oncology

10.3.1 Solid Tumors

10.3.1.1 Breast Cancer

10.3.1.1.1 Continuous Wearable-based Survivorship Monitoring and Decentralized Oncology Trials Driving Personalized Long-Term Care Models

10.3.1.2 Lung Cancer

10.3.1.2.1 Constant Respiratory Monitoring and Decentralized Trial Adoption

10.3.1.3 Prostate Cancer

10.3.1.3.1 Expansion of Decentralized Oncology Trials and Long-Term Survivorship Management

10.3.1.4 Colorectal Cancer

10.3.1.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Decentralized Oncology Trials and Remote Post-Surgical Monitoring

10.3.1.5 Brain Tumor

10.3.1.5.1 Remote Neurologic Surveillance and Functional Recovery Tracking Accelerating Personalized Care

10.3.1.6 Other Solid Tumors

10.3.2 Hematologic Malignancies

10.3.2.1 Leukemia

10.3.2.1.1 Wearable-Enabled Infection Surveillance and Treatment Resilience Monitoring Transforming Outpatient Care

10.3.2.2 Lymphoma

10.3.2.2.1 Shift Toward Outpatient Infusion Centers, Home-based Recovery, and Decentralized Clinical Trials

10.3.2.3 Multiple Myeloma

10.3.2.3.1 Real-Time Toxicity and Mobility Tracking Using Wearables in Long-Term Management

10.3.2.4 Other Hematologic Malignancies

10.3.3 Diabetes

10.3.3.1 Critical Need for Long-Term, Real-World Metabolic Monitoring

10.3.4 Mental Health & Behavioral Health

10.3.4.1 Rising Global Burden of Psychiatric Disorders

10.3.5 Respiratory Disorders

10.3.5.1 Early Exacerbation Detection Through Continuous Monitoring Reduces Hospitalization

10.3.6 Lifestyle & Wellness Improvement

10.3.6.1 Continuous Tracking for Lifestyle Optimization and Preventive Health Risk Management

10.3.7 Neurology

10.3.7.1 Wearable-based Monitoring of Neurological Function and Digital Clinical Endpoints in Cns Disorders

10.3.8 Musculoskeletal Disorders/Pain Management

10.3.8.1 Wearable-Guided Functional Movement and Chronic Pain Monitoring in Musculoskeletal Disorders

10.3.9 Women's Health & Reproductive Health

10.3.9.1 Continuous Physiological and Reproductive Cycle Using Wearables

10.3.10 Other Diseases

11 Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Drug Discovery

11.2.1 Recent Advances Promote Discovery of Drugs Through Wearables in Pharma & Biotech

11.3 Clinical Trials

11.3.1 Phase II

11.3.1.1 AI-Enabled Remote Monitoring and Adaptive Trial Designs Accelerate Adoption

11.3.2 Phase III

11.3.2.1 Rapid Expansion of Decentralized and Hybrid Global Trial Models Propels Growth

11.3.3 Phase IV

11.3.3.1 Ability to Improve Patient Engagement and Retention in Long-Duration Studies Drives Market

11.4 Medication Adherence & Behavioral Support

11.4.1 Connected Reminders, Passive Monitoring, and Personalized Nudges Boost Adoption

11.5 Chronic Disease Monitoring

11.5.1 Continuous Physiological Tracking and Proactive Intervention Capabilities Increase Adoption

11.6 Personalized & Preventive Digital Therapeutics

11.6.1 Biometric Sensing and AI-Driven Coaching Raise Demand for Wearables

12 Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market, by End-user

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

12.2.1 Clinical Digitization, Real-World Evidence Generation, and Connected Therapy Models Drive Market

12.3 Healthcare Providers & Clinicians

12.3.1 Remote Patient Monitoring, Preventive Care, and Data-Driven Clinical Decision Support Boost Growth

12.4 Contract Research Organizations

12.4.1 Decentralized Trials, Wearable Data Integration, and Faster Clinical Execution Raise Demand

12.5 Other End-users

13 Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.1.1 High Concentration of Clinical Research Activity, Clinical Trial Inefficiencies, and Cost Pressures to Drive Market

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.2.1 Clinical Research Participation, Public Health Burden, and Digital Health Adoption to Drive Market

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.1.1 Expanding Clinical Trial Activity and Regulatory Leadership to Drive Market

13.3.2 France

13.3.2.1 Regulatory-First Approach to Healthcare and Clinical Innovation to Drive Market

13.3.3 Uk

13.3.3.1 Real-World Data Integration and Decentralized Trial Innovation to Drive Market

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.4.1 Evolving Clinical Trial Landscape and Regulatory Decentralization to Drive Market

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.5.1 Increasing Investment in Digital Health Infrastructure to Drive Market

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.4.1 China

13.4.1.1 Clinical Trial Expansion and Real-World Data Integration to Drive Market

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.2.1 Late-Stage Trial Leadership and Regulatory Precision to Drive Market

13.4.3 India

13.4.3.1 High-Volume Phase III Trial Ecosystem and Abdm-Driven Digital Health Integration to Drive Market

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.4.1 Early-Phase Trial Leadership and Remote Care Needs to Drive Market

13.4.5 South Korea

13.4.5.1 Integrated Clinical Trial Ecosystem and National Health Data Infrastructure to Drive Market

13.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13.5 Latin America

13.5.1 Brazil

13.5.1.1 Clinical Trial Leadership and High Diabetes Burden to Drive Market

13.5.2 Mexico

13.5.2.1 Regulatory Reforms and Phase III Trial Expansion to Drive Market

13.5.3 Rest of Latin America

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.6.1 Gcc

13.6.2 Saudi Arabia

13.6.2.1 Vision 2030-Led Digital Health Transformation to Drive Market

13.6.3 Uae

13.6.3.1 Digital Health Strategy, Clinical Trial Expansion, and High Healthcare Investment to Drive Market

13.6.4 Rest of Gcc

13.6.5 South Africa

13.6.5.1 Clinical Trial Leadership and Decentralized Care Models to Drive Market

13.6.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2023-2026

14.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025

14.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025

14.5 Brand/Product Comparison

14.6 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

14.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025

14.7.1 Stars

14.7.2 Emerging Leaders

14.7.3 Pervasive Players

14.7.4 Participants

14.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025

14.7.5.1 Company Footprint

14.7.5.2 Region Footprint

14.7.5.3 Product Footprint

14.7.5.4 Therapeutic Area Footprint

14.7.5.5 Application Footprint

14.7.5.6 End-user Footprint

14.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Start-Ups/SMEs, 2025

14.8.1 Progressive Companies

14.8.2 Responsive Companies

14.8.3 Dynamic Companies

14.8.4 Starting Blocks

14.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Start-Ups/SMEs, 2025

14.8.5.1 List of Start-Ups/SMEs

14.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Start-Ups/SMEs

14.9 Competitive Scenario

14.9.1 Product Launches and Approvals

14.9.2 Deals

14.9.3 Other Developments

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Dexcom, Inc.

15.1.1.1 Business Overview

15.1.1.2 Products Offered

15.1.1.3 Recent Developments

15.1.1.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

15.1.1.3.2 Deals

15.1.1.4 Analyst's View

15.1.1.4.1 Right to Win

15.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.2 Abbott

15.1.2.1 Business Overview

15.1.2.2 Products Offered

15.1.2.3 Recent Developments

15.1.2.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

15.1.2.3.2 Deals

15.1.2.3.3 Other Developments

15.1.2.4 Analyst's View

15.1.2.4.1 Right to Win

15.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.3 Masimo

15.1.3.1 Business Overview

15.1.3.2 Products Offered

15.1.3.3 Recent Developments

15.1.3.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

15.1.3.3.2 Deals

15.1.3.4 Analyst's View

15.1.3.4.1 Right to Win

15.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.4 Bd

15.1.4.1 Business Overview

15.1.4.2 Products Offered

15.1.4.3 Recent Developments

15.1.4.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

15.1.4.3.2 Deals

15.1.4.4 Analyst's View

15.1.4.4.1 Right to Win

15.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.5 Apple Inc.

15.1.5.1 Business Overview

15.1.5.2 Products Offered

15.1.5.3 Recent Developments

15.1.5.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

15.1.5.3.2 Deals

15.1.5.4 Analyst's View

15.1.5.4.1 Right to Win

15.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.6 Boston Scientific Corporation

15.1.6.1 Business Overview

15.1.6.2 Products Offered

15.1.6.3 Recent Developments

15.1.6.3.1 Deals

15.1.7 Irhythm Technologies, Inc.

15.1.7.1 Business Overview

15.1.7.2 Products Offered

15.1.7.3 Recent Developments

15.1.7.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

15.1.7.3.2 Deals

15.1.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

15.1.8.1 Business Overview

15.1.8.2 Products Offered

15.1.8.3 Recent Developments

15.1.8.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

15.1.8.3.2 Deals

15.1.8.3.3 Other Developments

15.1.9 Medtronic

15.1.9.1 Business Overview

15.1.9.2 Products Offered

15.1.9.3 Recent Developments

15.1.9.3.1 Deals

15.1.10 Biointellisense, Inc.

15.1.10.1 Business Overview

15.1.10.2 Products Offered

15.1.10.3 Recent Developments

15.1.10.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

15.1.10.3.2 Deals

15.1.11 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

15.1.11.1 Business Overview

15.1.11.2 Products Offered

15.1.11.3 Recent Developments

15.1.11.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

15.1.12 GE Healthcare

15.1.12.1 Business Overview

15.1.12.2 Products Offered

15.1.12.3 Recent Developments

15.1.12.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

15.1.12.3.2 Deals

15.1.13 Biobeat

15.1.13.1 Business Overview

15.1.13.2 Products Offered

15.1.13.3 Recent Developments

15.1.13.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

15.1.13.3.2 Deals

15.1.13.3.3 Other Developments

15.1.14 Empatica Inc.

15.1.14.1 Business Overview

15.1.14.2 Products Offered

15.1.14.3 Recent Developments

15.1.14.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

15.1.14.3.2 Deals

15.1.15 Vitalconnect

15.1.15.1 Business Overview

15.1.15.2 Products Offered

15.1.15.3 Recent Developments

15.1.15.3.1 Deals

15.1.15.3.2 Other Developments

15.1.16 Ametris, LLC

15.1.16.1 Business Overview

15.1.16.2 Products Offered

15.1.16.3 Recent Developments

15.1.16.3.1 Deals

15.1.17 Alivecor, Inc.

15.1.17.1 Business Overview

15.1.17.2 Products Offered

15.1.17.3 Recent Developments

15.1.17.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

15.1.17.3.2 Deals

15.1.18 Withings

15.1.18.1 Business Overview

15.1.18.2 Products Offered

15.1.18.3 Recent Developments

15.1.18.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

15.1.18.3.2 Deals

15.1.19 Vivalnk, Inc.

15.1.19.1 Business Overview

15.1.19.2 Products Offered

15.1.19.3 Recent Developments

15.1.19.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

15.1.20 Medibiosense

15.1.20.1 Business Overview

15.1.20.2 Products Offered

15.1.20.3 Recent Developments

15.1.20.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

15.2 Other Players

15.2.1 Sibel Health, Inc.

15.2.2 Byteflies

15.2.3 Strados Labs

15.2.4 Onera Technologies B.V.

15.2.5 Epicore Biosystems, Inc.

16 Research Methodology

16.1 Research Approach

16.1.1 Secondary Research

16.1.1.1 Key Data from Secondary Sources

16.1.2 Primary Research

16.1.2.1 Primary Sources

16.1.2.2 Key Data from Primary Sources

16.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

16.1.2.4 Insights from Primary Experts

16.2 Research Methodology Design

16.3 Market Size Estimation

16.4 Data Triangulation

16.5 Research Assumptions

16.6 Research Limitations

16.6.1 Methodology-Related

16.6.2 Scope-Related

16.7 Risk Assessment

17 Appendix

17.1 Discussion Guide

17.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

17.3 Customization Options

List of Tables [468]

List of Figures [46]

Companies Featured



Dexcom, Inc.

Abbott

Masimo

Bd

Apple Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Irhythm Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Biointellisense, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Biobeat

Empatica Inc.

Vitalconnect

Ametris, LLC

Alivecor, Inc.

Withings

Vivalnk, Inc.

Medibiosense

Sibel Health, Inc.

Byteflies

Strados Labs

Onera Technologies B.V. Epicore Biosystems, Inc.

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