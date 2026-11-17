Global Wearables In Pharma & Biotech Market By Product, Therapy, Application, And End User - Forecast To 2031 AI And Remote Monitoring Drive 20.2% CAGR To $9.97 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|401
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$9.97 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regional Scope
1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions
1.3.3 Years Considered
1.4 Currency Considered
1.5 Unit Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights and Market Highlights
2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments
2.3 Disruptive Trends Shaping Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market
2.4 High-Growth Segments
2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast
3 Premium Insights
3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market
3.2 North America Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market, by End-user and Country
3.3 Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market, by Country
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Shift Toward Value-based and Patient-Centric Healthcare Models
4.2.1.2 Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Continuous Patient Monitoring
4.2.1.3 Rapid Digitalization of Healthcare and Expansion of Telehealth Services
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 High Implementation and Integration Costs
4.2.2.2 Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Expansion of Remote Patient Monitoring and Home-based Care Models
4.2.3.2 Integration of Advanced Analytics and Personalized Healthcare
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Limited Interoperability with Existing Healthcare IT Systems
4.2.4.2 Low Patient Adoption and Digital Literacy Barriers
4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces
4.4 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities
4.5 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players
5 Industry Trends
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate to High)
5.1.3 Threat of Substitutes (Low to Moderate)
5.1.4 Threat of New Entrants (Moderate)
5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (High)
5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.2.1 GDP Trends and Forecast
5.2.2 Trends in Global Healthcare IT Industry
5.3 Supply Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem Analysis
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.5.1 Indicative Pricing Analysis of Key Players, by Product, 2025
5.5.2 Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Region, 2025
5.6 Trade Analysis
5.6.1 Import Data (HS Code 9018)
5.6.2 Export Data (HS Code 9018)
5.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027
5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
5.9 Investment and Funding Scenario
5.10 Case Study Analysis
5.11 Impact of 2025 US Tariff
5.11.1 Key Tariff Rates
5.11.2 Price Impact Analysis
5.11.3 Impact on Countries/Regions
5.11.3.1 US
5.11.3.2 Europe
5.11.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.11.4 Impact on End-use Industries
5.11.4.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies
5.11.4.2 Healthcare Providers & Clinicians
5.11.4.3 Other End-users
6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications
6.1 Key Technologies
6.1.1 Advanced Biosensing and Multi-Parameter Wearables
6.1.2 AI-Driven Analytics and Clinical Intelligence
6.2 Complementary Technologies
6.2.1 Mobile Health and Remote Patient Monitoring
6.2.2 Analytics and Population-Level Health Data Integration
6.3 Adjacent Technologies
6.3.1 Internet of Medical Things and Connected Devices
6.3.2 Cloud and Edge Computing
6.4 Technology/Product Roadmap
6.5 Patent Analysis
6.5.1 Patent Publication Trends
6.5.2 Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis
6.6 Future Applications
6.6.1 AI-Driven Predictive Monitoring and Clinical Decision Support
6.6.2 Closed-Loop Therapeutic and Drug Delivery Systems
6.6.3 Decentralized and Hybrid Clinical Trial Enablement
6.6.4 Continuous Disease Management and Preventive Healthcare
6.6.5 Advanced Biosensing and Non-Invasive Diagnostics
6.6.6 Integration with Digital Therapeutics and Personalized Medicine
6.7 Impact of AI/Gen AI
6.7.1 Market Potential of AI/Gen AI
6.7.2 Case Studies Related to AI/Gen AI Implementation
6.7.2.1 AI-Driven Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Diabetes Management at Dexcom
6.7.3 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems
6.7.3.1 Wearable Data Analytics and AI-Driven Monitoring Platforms
6.7.3.2 Digital Health Platforms, Integration, and Regulatory Infrastructure
6.7.3.3 Clinical Care, Remote Monitoring, and Personalized Therapeutics
6.7.4 User Readiness and Impact Assessment
6.7.4.1 User Readiness
6.7.4.1.1 User A: Hospitals, Clinics, and Long-Term Care Providers
6.7.4.1.2 User B: Pharma and Biotech Companies
6.7.4.2 Impact Assessment
6.7.4.2.1 User A: Hospitals, Clinics, and Long-Term Care Providers
6.7.4.2.1.1 Implementation
6.7.4.2.1.2 Impact
6.7.4.2.2 User B: Pharma and Biotech Companies
6.7.4.2.2.1 Implementation
6.7.4.2.2.2 Impact
7 Regulatory Landscape
7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance
7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
7.1.2 Industry Standards
8 Customer Landscape and Buyer Behavior
8.1 Decision-Making Process
8.2 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria
8.2.1 Key Stakeholders Involved in Buying Process
8.2.2 Buying Criteria
8.3 Adoption Barriers and Internal Challenges
8.4 Unmet Needs from End-use Industries
8.4.1 Unmet Needs
8.4.2 End-user Expectations
8.5 Market Profitability
9 Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market, by Product
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Smartwatches
9.2.1 Expanding Role in Digital Clinical Trials and Remote Monitoring
9.3 Fitness Bands
9.3.1 Emphasis on Real-World Evidence and Patient-Centric Trial Designs
9.4 Smart Rings
9.4.1 Emerging Clinical-Grade Wearables Enabling Early Disease Detection and Continuous Monitoring
9.5 Continuous Glucose Monitors
9.5.1 Transforming Metabolic Research Through Real-Time, High-Frequency Data
9.6 Patches
9.6.1 Continuous, Clinical-Grade Monitoring Driving Adoption in Decentralized Trials
9.7 Wearable Injectors
9.7.1 Growing Demand for Self-Administration of Biologics in Chronic Disease Management
9.8 Other Products
10 Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market, by Therapeutic Area
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cardiovascular
10.2.1 Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Diseases/Secondary Prevention
10.2.1.1 Focus on Improving Endpoint Capture and Long-Term Outcomes Monitoring
10.2.2 Heart Failure
10.2.2.1 Continuous Physiologic Monitoring and AI-Enabled Decompensation Prediction
10.2.3 Hypertension
10.2.3.1 Cuffless Monitoring and AI-Driven Adherence Management Enabling Precision Blood Pressure Control
10.2.4 Atrial Fibrillation/Stroke Prevention
10.2.4.1 Rapid Expansion of AI-Powered Arrhythmia Detection Algorithms and Regulatory-Cleared Wearable ECG Technologies
10.2.5 Pulmonary Hypertension
10.2.5.1 Growing Use of Wearable-Enabled Remote Monitoring and AI Analytics to Generate Objective, Real-World Functional Endpoints
10.2.6 Structural Heart Diseases/Interventional Cardiology
10.2.6.1 Wearable-Enabled Remote Recovery Monitoring and Procedural Optimization Supporting Precision Structural Heart Care
10.3 Oncology
10.3.1 Solid Tumors
10.3.1.1 Breast Cancer
10.3.1.1.1 Continuous Wearable-based Survivorship Monitoring and Decentralized Oncology Trials Driving Personalized Long-Term Care Models
10.3.1.2 Lung Cancer
10.3.1.2.1 Constant Respiratory Monitoring and Decentralized Trial Adoption
10.3.1.3 Prostate Cancer
10.3.1.3.1 Expansion of Decentralized Oncology Trials and Long-Term Survivorship Management
10.3.1.4 Colorectal Cancer
10.3.1.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Decentralized Oncology Trials and Remote Post-Surgical Monitoring
10.3.1.5 Brain Tumor
10.3.1.5.1 Remote Neurologic Surveillance and Functional Recovery Tracking Accelerating Personalized Care
10.3.1.6 Other Solid Tumors
10.3.2 Hematologic Malignancies
10.3.2.1 Leukemia
10.3.2.1.1 Wearable-Enabled Infection Surveillance and Treatment Resilience Monitoring Transforming Outpatient Care
10.3.2.2 Lymphoma
10.3.2.2.1 Shift Toward Outpatient Infusion Centers, Home-based Recovery, and Decentralized Clinical Trials
10.3.2.3 Multiple Myeloma
10.3.2.3.1 Real-Time Toxicity and Mobility Tracking Using Wearables in Long-Term Management
10.3.2.4 Other Hematologic Malignancies
10.3.3 Diabetes
10.3.3.1 Critical Need for Long-Term, Real-World Metabolic Monitoring
10.3.4 Mental Health & Behavioral Health
10.3.4.1 Rising Global Burden of Psychiatric Disorders
10.3.5 Respiratory Disorders
10.3.5.1 Early Exacerbation Detection Through Continuous Monitoring Reduces Hospitalization
10.3.6 Lifestyle & Wellness Improvement
10.3.6.1 Continuous Tracking for Lifestyle Optimization and Preventive Health Risk Management
10.3.7 Neurology
10.3.7.1 Wearable-based Monitoring of Neurological Function and Digital Clinical Endpoints in Cns Disorders
10.3.8 Musculoskeletal Disorders/Pain Management
10.3.8.1 Wearable-Guided Functional Movement and Chronic Pain Monitoring in Musculoskeletal Disorders
10.3.9 Women's Health & Reproductive Health
10.3.9.1 Continuous Physiological and Reproductive Cycle Using Wearables
10.3.10 Other Diseases
11 Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Drug Discovery
11.2.1 Recent Advances Promote Discovery of Drugs Through Wearables in Pharma & Biotech
11.3 Clinical Trials
11.3.1 Phase II
11.3.1.1 AI-Enabled Remote Monitoring and Adaptive Trial Designs Accelerate Adoption
11.3.2 Phase III
11.3.2.1 Rapid Expansion of Decentralized and Hybrid Global Trial Models Propels Growth
11.3.3 Phase IV
11.3.3.1 Ability to Improve Patient Engagement and Retention in Long-Duration Studies Drives Market
11.4 Medication Adherence & Behavioral Support
11.4.1 Connected Reminders, Passive Monitoring, and Personalized Nudges Boost Adoption
11.5 Chronic Disease Monitoring
11.5.1 Continuous Physiological Tracking and Proactive Intervention Capabilities Increase Adoption
11.6 Personalized & Preventive Digital Therapeutics
11.6.1 Biometric Sensing and AI-Driven Coaching Raise Demand for Wearables
12 Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market, by End-user
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies
12.2.1 Clinical Digitization, Real-World Evidence Generation, and Connected Therapy Models Drive Market
12.3 Healthcare Providers & Clinicians
12.3.1 Remote Patient Monitoring, Preventive Care, and Data-Driven Clinical Decision Support Boost Growth
12.4 Contract Research Organizations
12.4.1 Decentralized Trials, Wearable Data Integration, and Faster Clinical Execution Raise Demand
12.5 Other End-users
13 Wearables in Pharma & Biotech Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.1.1 High Concentration of Clinical Research Activity, Clinical Trial Inefficiencies, and Cost Pressures to Drive Market
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.2.1 Clinical Research Participation, Public Health Burden, and Digital Health Adoption to Drive Market
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.1.1 Expanding Clinical Trial Activity and Regulatory Leadership to Drive Market
13.3.2 France
13.3.2.1 Regulatory-First Approach to Healthcare and Clinical Innovation to Drive Market
13.3.3 Uk
13.3.3.1 Real-World Data Integration and Decentralized Trial Innovation to Drive Market
13.3.4 Italy
13.3.4.1 Evolving Clinical Trial Landscape and Regulatory Decentralization to Drive Market
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.5.1 Increasing Investment in Digital Health Infrastructure to Drive Market
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.4.1 China
13.4.1.1 Clinical Trial Expansion and Real-World Data Integration to Drive Market
13.4.2 Japan
13.4.2.1 Late-Stage Trial Leadership and Regulatory Precision to Drive Market
13.4.3 India
13.4.3.1 High-Volume Phase III Trial Ecosystem and Abdm-Driven Digital Health Integration to Drive Market
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.4.1 Early-Phase Trial Leadership and Remote Care Needs to Drive Market
13.4.5 South Korea
13.4.5.1 Integrated Clinical Trial Ecosystem and National Health Data Infrastructure to Drive Market
13.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13.5 Latin America
13.5.1 Brazil
13.5.1.1 Clinical Trial Leadership and High Diabetes Burden to Drive Market
13.5.2 Mexico
13.5.2.1 Regulatory Reforms and Phase III Trial Expansion to Drive Market
13.5.3 Rest of Latin America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Gcc
13.6.2 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2.1 Vision 2030-Led Digital Health Transformation to Drive Market
13.6.3 Uae
13.6.3.1 Digital Health Strategy, Clinical Trial Expansion, and High Healthcare Investment to Drive Market
13.6.4 Rest of Gcc
13.6.5 South Africa
13.6.5.1 Clinical Trial Leadership and Decentralized Care Models to Drive Market
13.6.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2023-2026
14.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025
14.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025
14.5 Brand/Product Comparison
14.6 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics
14.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025
14.7.1 Stars
14.7.2 Emerging Leaders
14.7.3 Pervasive Players
14.7.4 Participants
14.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025
14.7.5.1 Company Footprint
14.7.5.2 Region Footprint
14.7.5.3 Product Footprint
14.7.5.4 Therapeutic Area Footprint
14.7.5.5 Application Footprint
14.7.5.6 End-user Footprint
14.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Start-Ups/SMEs, 2025
14.8.1 Progressive Companies
14.8.2 Responsive Companies
14.8.3 Dynamic Companies
14.8.4 Starting Blocks
14.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Start-Ups/SMEs, 2025
14.8.5.1 List of Start-Ups/SMEs
14.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Start-Ups/SMEs
14.9 Competitive Scenario
14.9.1 Product Launches and Approvals
14.9.2 Deals
14.9.3 Other Developments
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Dexcom, Inc.
15.1.1.1 Business Overview
15.1.1.2 Products Offered
15.1.1.3 Recent Developments
15.1.1.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
15.1.1.3.2 Deals
15.1.1.4 Analyst's View
15.1.1.4.1 Right to Win
15.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices
15.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
15.1.2 Abbott
15.1.2.1 Business Overview
15.1.2.2 Products Offered
15.1.2.3 Recent Developments
15.1.2.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
15.1.2.3.2 Deals
15.1.2.3.3 Other Developments
15.1.2.4 Analyst's View
15.1.2.4.1 Right to Win
15.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices
15.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
15.1.3 Masimo
15.1.3.1 Business Overview
15.1.3.2 Products Offered
15.1.3.3 Recent Developments
15.1.3.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
15.1.3.3.2 Deals
15.1.3.4 Analyst's View
15.1.3.4.1 Right to Win
15.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices
15.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
15.1.4 Bd
15.1.4.1 Business Overview
15.1.4.2 Products Offered
15.1.4.3 Recent Developments
15.1.4.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
15.1.4.3.2 Deals
15.1.4.4 Analyst's View
15.1.4.4.1 Right to Win
15.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices
15.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
15.1.5 Apple Inc.
15.1.5.1 Business Overview
15.1.5.2 Products Offered
15.1.5.3 Recent Developments
15.1.5.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
15.1.5.3.2 Deals
15.1.5.4 Analyst's View
15.1.5.4.1 Right to Win
15.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices
15.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
15.1.6 Boston Scientific Corporation
15.1.6.1 Business Overview
15.1.6.2 Products Offered
15.1.6.3 Recent Developments
15.1.6.3.1 Deals
15.1.7 Irhythm Technologies, Inc.
15.1.7.1 Business Overview
15.1.7.2 Products Offered
15.1.7.3 Recent Developments
15.1.7.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
15.1.7.3.2 Deals
15.1.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
15.1.8.1 Business Overview
15.1.8.2 Products Offered
15.1.8.3 Recent Developments
15.1.8.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
15.1.8.3.2 Deals
15.1.8.3.3 Other Developments
15.1.9 Medtronic
15.1.9.1 Business Overview
15.1.9.2 Products Offered
15.1.9.3 Recent Developments
15.1.9.3.1 Deals
15.1.10 Biointellisense, Inc.
15.1.10.1 Business Overview
15.1.10.2 Products Offered
15.1.10.3 Recent Developments
15.1.10.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
15.1.10.3.2 Deals
15.1.11 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
15.1.11.1 Business Overview
15.1.11.2 Products Offered
15.1.11.3 Recent Developments
15.1.11.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
15.1.12 GE Healthcare
15.1.12.1 Business Overview
15.1.12.2 Products Offered
15.1.12.3 Recent Developments
15.1.12.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
15.1.12.3.2 Deals
15.1.13 Biobeat
15.1.13.1 Business Overview
15.1.13.2 Products Offered
15.1.13.3 Recent Developments
15.1.13.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
15.1.13.3.2 Deals
15.1.13.3.3 Other Developments
15.1.14 Empatica Inc.
15.1.14.1 Business Overview
15.1.14.2 Products Offered
15.1.14.3 Recent Developments
15.1.14.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
15.1.14.3.2 Deals
15.1.15 Vitalconnect
15.1.15.1 Business Overview
15.1.15.2 Products Offered
15.1.15.3 Recent Developments
15.1.15.3.1 Deals
15.1.15.3.2 Other Developments
15.1.16 Ametris, LLC
15.1.16.1 Business Overview
15.1.16.2 Products Offered
15.1.16.3 Recent Developments
15.1.16.3.1 Deals
15.1.17 Alivecor, Inc.
15.1.17.1 Business Overview
15.1.17.2 Products Offered
15.1.17.3 Recent Developments
15.1.17.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
15.1.17.3.2 Deals
15.1.18 Withings
15.1.18.1 Business Overview
15.1.18.2 Products Offered
15.1.18.3 Recent Developments
15.1.18.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
15.1.18.3.2 Deals
15.1.19 Vivalnk, Inc.
15.1.19.1 Business Overview
15.1.19.2 Products Offered
15.1.19.3 Recent Developments
15.1.19.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
15.1.20 Medibiosense
15.1.20.1 Business Overview
15.1.20.2 Products Offered
15.1.20.3 Recent Developments
15.1.20.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
15.2 Other Players
15.2.1 Sibel Health, Inc.
15.2.2 Byteflies
15.2.3 Strados Labs
15.2.4 Onera Technologies B.V.
15.2.5 Epicore Biosystems, Inc.
16 Research Methodology
16.1 Research Approach
16.1.1 Secondary Research
16.1.1.1 Key Data from Secondary Sources
16.1.2 Primary Research
16.1.2.1 Primary Sources
16.1.2.2 Key Data from Primary Sources
16.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews
16.1.2.4 Insights from Primary Experts
16.2 Research Methodology Design
16.3 Market Size Estimation
16.4 Data Triangulation
16.5 Research Assumptions
16.6 Research Limitations
16.6.1 Methodology-Related
16.6.2 Scope-Related
16.7 Risk Assessment
17 Appendix
17.1 Discussion Guide
17.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal
17.3 Customization Options
List of Tables [468]
List of Figures [46]
Companies Featured
- Dexcom, Inc. Abbott Masimo Bd Apple Inc. Boston Scientific Corporation Irhythm Technologies, Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Medtronic Biointellisense, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. GE Healthcare Biobeat Empatica Inc. Vitalconnect Ametris, LLC Alivecor, Inc. Withings Vivalnk, Inc. Medibiosense Sibel Health, Inc. Byteflies Strados Labs Onera Technologies B.V. Epicore Biosystems, Inc.
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