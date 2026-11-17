MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Military Radar Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2034" has been added tooffering.

Military radar systems have become critical to modern warfare, supporting real-time surveillance, target acquisition, threat tracking, missile guidance, electronic warfare and integrated air and missile defence across land, naval, airborne and space domains. As defence forces prepare for increasingly complex threats, radar technology is evolving from standalone surveillance equipment into intelligent, multifunction sensing platforms that support network-centric warfare and multi-domain operations.

Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars have progressively replaced mechanically scanned systems for nearly three decades. This transition is now mature across many advanced air, naval and ground platforms. The military radar systems market is therefore entering a second modernisation cycle, focused on upgrading or replacing first-generation AESA radars with software-defined, GaN-based, multifunction architectures.

Defence forces are modernising legacy fourth-generation aircraft, naval vessels and ground-based air defence systems with advanced radar upgrades. These investments can extend platform service life, improve detection and tracking performance, strengthen resilience against electronic attack and enhance operational effectiveness without requiring the immediate replacement of entire platforms.

The role of military radar is also expanding beyond dedicated surveillance and fire-control missions. Modern multifunction radar systems can simultaneously support surveillance, target tracking, missile guidance, electronic warfare and communications. This convergence reduces dependence on multiple standalone sensors while improving platform efficiency, situational awareness and mission flexibility.

Artificial intelligence (AI), advanced signal processing, sensor fusion and network-centric architectures are further transforming military radars into connected sensing nodes. By distributing real-time data across joint force networks, these systems enable faster threat identification, coordinated responses and more informed operational decision-making.

Demand is being accelerated by the proliferation of unmanned aerial threats, hypersonic weapons, cruise missiles and sophisticated electronic warfare capabilities. Counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) and integrated air and missile defence requirements are creating opportunities for radar solutions capable of detecting, classifying, tracking and supporting engagement against small, low-observable and high-speed targets.

The report examines the global military radar systems market and technology outlook for 2026-2034. It analyses the transition from first-generation AESA technology to software-defined, GaN-based and multifunction radar systems, while assessing how AI, advanced processing, sensor fusion and connected operations are influencing procurement priorities. It also evaluates radar upgrades for legacy platforms and investment in next-generation sensing capabilities.

Coverage of the Report



Market Overview: Forecasts for the military radar systems market during 2026-2034, including demand drivers, technology trends, market challenges and spending patterns across regions and segments.

Market Dynamics: Analysis of technological developments, evolving government requirements, procurement preferences, industry structure and challenges affecting market participants.

Programmes Analysis: Assessment of military radar programmes expected to progress during the forecast period across key market segments.

Segment Analysis: Evaluation of radar system categories and the operational, technological and budgetary factors influencing demand.

Regional Review: Insights into defence modernisation patterns, procurement priorities and budget allocations among leading countries.

Opportunity Analysis: Examination of compound annual growth, programme opportunities, technology upgrades and inventory replacement requirements. Competitive Landscape Analysis: Profiles of key companies, strategic initiatives, alliances, market positioning and SWOT analysis.

Market Segmentation

The military radar systems market is assessed across region, function, domain and mobility.

Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Function



Surveillance

Tracking

Imaging Multi

Domain



Airborne

Naval

Land-Based Space-Based

Mobility



Fixed

Mobile Portable

Who Will Benefit from the Report?



Radar Manufacturers and System Integrators: Identify procurement opportunities, emerging military radar technologies, competitive positioning and regional growth markets.

Defence Electronics and Component Suppliers: Assess demand for AESA modules, GaN semiconductors, antennas, RF components, processors and radar software.

Defence Ministries and Procurement Agencies: Benchmark capabilities and evaluate global radar procurement, upgrade and modernisation trends.

Platform Manufacturers: Support radar integration strategies for aircraft, naval vessels, air defence systems, vehicles and unmanned platforms. Investors and Consultants: Evaluate market growth, competitive dynamics, investment opportunities and future demand across major regions and radar segments.

The report provides actionable military radar market intelligence for strategic planning, business development, product roadmaps, procurement analysis and investment decision-making across the global defence industry.

Companies Featured



Airbus Defence and Space

Aselsan A.S.

BAE Systems Australia

BAE Systems Plc

Bharat Electronics Ltd.

Collins Aerospace

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

ELTA Systems Ltd

Echodyne

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Embraer S.A.

Hensoldt AG

Honeywell Aerospace

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS

L3Harris Technologies

Leidos

Leonardo S.p.A.

Leonardo UK

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mercury Systems

MoD Australia

Northrop Grumman Corporation

PT Len Industri

Parker Meggitt

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.

RTX Corporation

Raven Industries, Inc.

SRC, Inc.

Saab AB

Terma

Thales Thales Alenia Space

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