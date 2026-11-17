HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With two days left to register, qualified CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and senior technology executives have a final opportunity to join HMG Strategy's 16th Annual Houston C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on Thursday, November 19, at the Houston Country Club.

The final countdown comes as technology leaders face a rapidly expanding mandate: move artificial intelligence from experimentation to enterprise execution, establish responsible governance, strengthen cyber resilience, modernize data foundations and demonstrate measurable business value. With only two days remaining, the summit offers Houston executives a timely forum for comparing practical strategies with peers leading complex, asset-intensive and highly regulated organizations.

“Two days from now, Houston's technology leadership community will come together to share how they are turning AI, cybersecurity and data strategy into enterprise results,” said Hunter Muller, founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.“This is a final opportunity for qualified executives to join candid conversations about responsible AI adoption, digital trust, operational resilience and the leadership models required to deliver sustainable value.”

Executive Leadership from Across Houston's Enterprise Economy

Featured speakers include Pragati Mathur, Chief Digital and Information Officer, ConocoPhillips; Myra Davis, Chief Information Innovation Officer, Texas Children's Hospital; Anthony Dayao, Vice President and CIO, Motiva Enterprises; Joe Carroll, CIO and Head of Cybersecurity, CITGO Petroleum; Kara Pelecky, CIO and Senior Vice President, American Bureau of Shipping; Vagesh Dave, Global Vice President and CIO, McDermott; Kim Holder, Senior Vice President, Digital Technology & Data, Food Enterprise, Cargill; and Bemi Anjous, CISO, Noble.

The program will focus on scaling data, AI and emerging technologies; transforming cybersecurity into digital trust and competitive differentiation; leading like a CEO; and sustaining resilience through high-stakes change. Interactive peer roundtables will address AI ethics and implementation, board governance, workforce reskilling, cyber-risk communication and multigenerational leadership.

The HMG Innovation Accelerator Showcase will also spotlight emerging companies focused on AI adoption, predictive analytics, intelligent risk protection and human-centered performance.

Final Registration Window

The summit is designed for qualified CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and senior technology and business leaders seeking a trusted environment for peer learning and executive networking. With two days left before the November 19 summit, qualified executives are encouraged to submit their pass requests now.



Event: 16th Annual Houston C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Location: Houston Country Club, Houston, Texas Registration: Complimentary for qualified technology executives; registration is subject to approval

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the trusted executive leadership network for CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and business technology executives, helping them reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Through its global network of CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and business technology executives, HMG Strategy delivers research, executive networking opportunities and world-class leadership summits focused on innovation, digital transformation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and executive leadership.

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