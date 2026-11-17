MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hypersonic Weapons - Market and Technology Forecast to 2034" has been added tooffering.

Great power competition and changing security priorities are accelerating investment in the global hypersonic weapons market. China's expanding influence across the Indo-Pacific, Russia's military activity in Ukraine and the High North, and the wider proliferation of high-speed strike technologies have moved hypersonic systems from experimental programmes to central components of deterrence and precision strike strategies.

Hypersonic weapons are increasingly valued for their ability to penetrate layered air and missile defences while engaging time-sensitive, high-value targets. Demand is also being shaped by modern battlefield conditions, including the growing use of mobile launchers, hardened bunkers, and fast-moving naval forces. Governments are consequently prioritising hypersonic capabilities for offensive missions while increasing investment in detection, tracking, and hypersonic interceptors.

Rapid advances in propulsion, high-temperature materials, autonomous guidance, and system integration are improving performance and reliability. At the same time, the industry is shifting toward affordable mass production. This transition will be critical to expanding inventories, reducing unit costs, and supporting sustained operational deployment. After 2030-2031, current-generation systems are expected to give way to next-generation capabilities with enhanced range, manoeuvrability, accuracy, and survivability.

Only a limited number of countries currently possess operational, end-to-end hypersonic weapons capabilities. Although several additional nations may enter the market during the next decade, broad proliferation remains unlikely because of high development costs, technical barriers, testing requirements, export controls, and supply chain constraints. Joint ventures and multinational programmes are therefore expected to play a larger role, including AUKUS cooperation and initiatives supported by the European Defence Fund. Most countries are likely to access established expertise through partnerships rather than develop sovereign capabilities from scratch.

Hypersonic weapons programmes require long-term investment, extensive testing, and comprehensive life-cycle planning. Competition among defence manufacturers remains intense, but procurement decisions are driven primarily by national security, technological credibility, programme execution, and the ability to sustain sensitive strategic capabilities. Companies that establish trusted government relationships and resilient supply chains will be best positioned to secure future opportunities.

The report analyses current inventories, active programmes, market dynamics, subsystem demand, and emerging hypersonic weapons technologies across the 2026-2034 forecast period. It provides regional and segment-level spending forecasts while examining operational requirements, defence budgets, industry challenges, technology disruptions, and evolving government preferences.

Coverage includes:



A market overview covering demand drivers, spending patterns, technology trends, and industry challenges.

Analysis of propulsion, guidance, materials, system integration, manufacturing, and interceptor developments.

Segment analysis identifying the factors influencing demand across launch platforms and system types.

Regional analysis of procurement patterns, technology priorities, and budget allocation in leading countries.

Key programme analysis highlighting major initiatives expected to progress during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape analysis covering leading companies, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and investment activity.

Emerging Opportunities based on modelled export-grade programmes and potential market entry points for allied and partner nations. Assessment of raw material bottlenecks, export control regimes, production constraints, and supply chain risks.

Market segmentation:

Region



North America

Europe

APAC

MEA CIS

Launch Platform



Air-Launched

Sea-Based

Ground-Based Multi-Domain

System Type



HGV (Hypersonic Glide Vehicle)

HCM (Hypersonic Cruise Missile) ABM (Aeroballistic Missile)

Reasons to buy:



Gain insight into the technologies, components, and suppliers supporting the hypersonic weapons supply chain.

Understand how defence spending, operational requirements, manufacturing constraints, and procurement priorities affect market growth.

Identify Assessed Opportunities linked to firm domestic programmes and Emerging Opportunities associated with export-grade variants.

Evaluate potential revenue streams, strategic partnerships, and market entry routes for allied and partner nations.

Assess how export controls, material availability, affordable mass production, and multinational cooperation will influence programme execution. Review technology timelines and the anticipated transition to next-generation hypersonic capabilities after 2030-2031.

Designed for defence manufacturers, subsystem suppliers, investors, policymakers, and programme planners, the report delivers a forward-looking assessment of the hypersonic weapons market and the strategic, technological, and commercial factors expected to shape investment through 2034.

Companies Featured



Academy of Defence Sciences

Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO)

Agency for Defense Development (ADD)

Airbus SE (Group)

Almaz -Antey

Amentum

ArianeGroup

Australian Department of Defence

AVIC (Aviation Industry Corporation of China)

BAE Systems Plc

Castelion

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC)

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)

General Atomics

General Dynamics Corporation

Hypersonica

Hypersonix Launch Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

KB Mashinostroyeniya (KBM)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

L3Harris Technologies

Leidos

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lingkong Tianxing Technology

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology (MITT)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

NPO Mashinostroyeniya (NPOM)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon

Rocket Lab

RTX Corporation

Safran S.A.

SSB Turkiye (the Secretariat of Defence Industries)

Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV)

Thales

The Boeing Company

Ursa Major Votkinsk Machine Building Plant

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