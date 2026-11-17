MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target air-fryer-ready formats, premium clean-label products, e-commerce grocery and emerging-market cold-chain expansion.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Frozen Potato Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report values the global frozen potato market at US$62.5B in 2025 and forecasts it will reach US$87.5B by 2030, representing a 7.0% CAGR during 2026-2030. Continued quick-service restaurant expansion, retail modernization and demand for convenient, ready-to-cook foods are expected to support sustained market growth.

North America remains the largest regional frozen potato market, accounting for approximately 34% of global demand in 2025. Its leadership is supported by an established quick-service restaurant sector, extensive foodservice distribution and strong frozen-food retail penetration. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with an anticipated CAGR of approximately 10.5%. Growth is being led by China's expanding modern-retail and quick-service infrastructure, alongside India's organized-retail sector, which is projected to advance at approximately 12.9% CAGR - the highest rate among the major markets covered in the report.

The market expanded from an estimated US$46.0B in 2021 to US$62.5B in 2025, delivering a historical CAGR of approximately 8.0%. Urbanization, higher disposable incomes and the growth of restaurant networks have increased frozen potato consumption across both developed and emerging economies. Broader e-commerce grocery availability and improved cold-chain infrastructure are also making frozen products more accessible to households, institutional buyers and catering operators.

Frozen French fries continue to lead the market by product type, representing 58% of total demand. Frozen potato nuggets and bites are the fastest-growing category, with an expected CAGR of approximately 9.2%, supported by consumer interest in snackable products and versatile meal options. By processing method, par-fried conventional products retain a dominant 62% share. However, air-fryer-ready formats are forecast to record the strongest growth at approximately 13.5% CAGR as consumers increasingly adopt air-fryer cooking at home.

Key frozen potato market trends include air-fryer-compatible reformulation, reduced-oil offerings, clean-label positioning and premium restaurant-style products for retail channels. Manufacturers are also investing in new flavors, shapes, portion sizes and preparation formats to address changing consumer preferences. In emerging markets, continued investment in refrigerated logistics, warehousing and modern grocery networks is expected to improve product availability and reduce distribution barriers.

Market growth may be affected by potato-price volatility, elevated energy and cold-storage expenses, formulation requirements and shelf-life complexity. Competitive pressure from private-label entrants is also increasing, particularly in price-sensitive retail channels. These factors are encouraging producers to strengthen agricultural sourcing, improve manufacturing efficiency and differentiate their portfolios through innovation.

The competitive landscape includes diversified frozen potato manufacturers McCain Foods, Lamb Weston and J.R. Simplot Company. Established European processors include Aviko, Agristo, Farm Frites and Clarebout Potatoes, while Nichirei Foods represents a significant regional participant. Competition centers on manufacturing scale, reliable potato sourcing, established foodservice relationships, distribution reach and product development capabilities.

Entering 2026, the global frozen potato market remains positioned for structural growth. Expanding restaurant networks, rising institutional and catering demand, stronger frozen-food retail penetration and continued innovation in convenient cooking formats are expected to sustain global demand through 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Frozen Potato Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Frozen Potato Market Size and Growth, 2021-2030

2.3 Global Frozen Potato Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Product Type

3.3 By Product Form

3.4 By Processing Method

3.5 By Packaging

3.6 By Distribution Channel

3.7 By End Use

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.2.6 Europe - Country Comparison

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.3.6 Asia Pacific - Country Comparison

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Product, Distribution and Consumer Insights

5.1 Frozen French Fries Market Insights

5.2 Foodservice Market Insights

5.3 Retail and Household Consumption

5.4 Consumer Trends

5.5 Cold Chain and Distribution Infrastructure

5.6 Frozen Potato Processing Technology

5.7 Product Innovation and Premiumization

5.8 Competitive Product Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies and Competitive Positioning

7. Company Profiles

7.1 McCain Foods

7.2 Lamb Weston

7.3 J.R. Simplot Company

7.4 Aviko

7.5 Agristo

7.6 Farm Frites

7.7 Clarebout Potatoes

7.8 Nichirei Foods

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [9]

List of Figures [26]

Companies Featured



McCain Foods

Lamb Weston

J.R. Simplot Company

Aviko

Agristo

Farm Frites

Clarebout Potatoes Nichirei Foods

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