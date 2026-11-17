MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Post-Quantum Cryptography Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added tooffering.

The global post-quantum cryptography (PQC) market is projected to grow from USD 0.60 billion in 2026 to USD 3.80 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 44.5% during the forecast period. Rising cybersecurity risks, digital infrastructure modernization, and the need to protect long-lived sensitive information are driving organizations to evaluate and upgrade their cryptographic environments.

DigiCert research cited by ITPro in July 2026 found that 85% of surveyed IT and security leaders believed quantum computing could compromise existing security standards within a decade. Although nearly nine in ten respondents were planning, testing, or implementing PQC initiatives, only 7% had deployed quantum-safe certificates. This implementation gap is creating significant opportunities for quantum-safe security solutions, cryptographic discovery tools, migration management software, and specialist services.

Services Segment Expected to Record the Highest CAGR

The services segment is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period as organizations seek expertise to identify vulnerable cryptographic assets, establish migration priorities, and integrate quantum-resistant technologies across legacy systems, cloud platforms, applications, and enterprise networks. Demand is increasing for design and consulting, implementation, migration services, and quantum risk assessments. These capabilities help organizations upgrade digital certificates, communication protocols, applications, and security infrastructure while reducing disruption and supporting operational continuity.

Large Enterprises to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2026

Large enterprises are projected to account for the largest share of the PQC market in 2026. Their cryptographic assets are commonly distributed across legacy applications, cloud environments, enterprise networks, digital certificates, and third-party systems. As a result, migration requires coordinated asset discovery, risk prioritization, interoperability testing, centralized key management, and phased deployment. Large organizations are expected to invest heavily in quantum-safe security solutions and specialized migration services to modernize complex infrastructure without compromising business operations.

Europe Positioned as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

Europe is expected to register the highest regional CAGR as governments, public agencies, and critical infrastructure operators prepare for quantum-resistant cryptography. In June 2025, EU member states adopted a coordinated implementation roadmap recommending that all member states begin transitioning to PQC by the end of 2026. The roadmap also called for high-risk use cases to transition as soon as possible and no later than the end of 2030.

These targets are expected to accelerate cryptographic assessments, interoperability testing, migration planning, and phased implementation across public administration, financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, and other critical sectors. Demand is likely to rise for cryptographic discovery platforms, quantum-safe identity solutions, secure communications, key management systems, and implementation support.

Research Scope

The report analyzes the PQC market by offering, organization size, vertical, and region. Offerings include quantum-safe hardware; PQC cryptographic software, libraries, SDKs & IP; cryptographic discovery, risk & migration management software; quantum-safe PKI; digital signatures & identity security solutions; quantum-safe key management & cryptographic infrastructure; quantum-safe network & communication security solutions; and PQC application, firmware & device security solutions. Services cover design, implementation & consulting, migration services, and quantum risk assessment.

Organization size categories include large enterprises and SMEs. The vertical analysis covers BFSI, government & defense, healthcare, IT & ITES, retail & e-commerce, automotive, telecommunications, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, and education. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Market Drivers, Opportunities, and Challenges



Drivers: Integration of quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms, adoption of hybrid PQC mechanisms, increasing awareness of cybersecurity and data privacy, cryptographic modernization, and collaboration among industry, academia, and government.

Restraints: High implementation and migration costs, along with the complexity of upgrading legacy cryptographic infrastructure.

Opportunities: PQC integration in blockchain networks, quantum-safe protection for connected devices, government and defense migration programs, critical infrastructure security, and new cryptographic products. Challenges: Larger key sizes, potential performance impacts, compatibility concerns, interoperability requirements, and a shortage of specialized PQC expertise.

Primary Research Breakdown



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 45%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 40%, Managers and Other Levels - 60% By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 30%, Middle East & Africa - 5%, Latin America - 5%

Competitive Landscape

Prominent post-quantum cryptography market participants include NXP Semiconductors, Thales, AWS, IDEMIA, Palo Alto Networks, ST Engineering, DigiCert, Patero, Post-Quantum, PQShield, Entrust, IBM, QNu Labs, Utimaco, JISA Softech, pQCee, Quantum XChange, Keysight Technologies, Quantropi, Arqit, Crypto Quantique, Crypto4A, CryptoNext Security, Qrypt, EnQuantum, Xiphera, Sixscape, Keyfactor, ResQuant, and Rambus. The report evaluates company profiles, product and service portfolios, recent developments, market positioning, and growth strategies.

Business Value of the Report

The report provides market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates for the overall PQC market and its subsegments. It supports competitive benchmarking, product development, market diversification, investment planning, and effective go-to-market strategies. Stakeholders can also use the findings to assess market drivers, restraints, opportunities, technology trends, regional prospects, and implementation challenges shaping the global transition to quantum-safe security.

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