MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2034" has been added tooffering.

Global airpower strategies are undergoing a major transformation as Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) move from experimental programmes to central components of future air superiority. The United States and allied nations across Europe and Asia-Pacific are restructuring force requirements around affordable, massed, and software-defined autonomous systems. This transition reflects the need to increase operational capacity, reduce risk to personnel, and project power in contested anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) environments.

The report delivers an evidence-based assessment of the global Collaborative Combat Aircraft market through 2034. It examines the evolution of military aviation toward advanced manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T), including emerging technologies, multi-increment procurement strategies, industrial partnerships, and sovereign manufacturing priorities. The analysis also considers how CCA programmes can extend sensor reach, weapons capacity, mission flexibility, and survivability when operating alongside crewed combat aircraft.

A central theme is the emergence of a two-layer acquisition model that separates aircraft hardware from mission autonomy software. As procurement priorities evolve, competitive advantage is increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence, resilient communications, open-architecture standards such as A-GRA, modular integration, and the ability to update mission capabilities rapidly. Sovereign capability, coalition interoperability, secure supply chains, and access to critical raw materials are also becoming decisive factors in military readiness and industrial competitiveness.

Key areas covered by the report include:



Market overview: Analysis of CCA technology, defence spending, procurement activity, demand drivers, market trends, and implementation challenges during 2026-2034.

Market dynamics: Assessment of government demand for affordable mass, sovereign capability, mission autonomy, and AI-driven teaming, alongside funding, certification, and industrial challenges.

Segment analysis: Evaluation of Attritable, Affordable Reusable, and High-End Survivable platforms, including their growth outlook and operational requirements.

Regional analysis: Review of deployment patterns, defence budgets, sovereign industrial mandates, and interoperability requirements across major military markets.

Opportunity analysis: Identification of growth prospects based on projected CAGR, technology investment, component demand, and the migration of value toward software-led capabilities.

Programme analysis: Coverage of major initiatives, including USAF Increment 1 and 2, the Australian MQ-28 Ghost Bat, the Turkish Kizilelma, and emerging European programmes. Competitive landscape: Analysis of airframe primes, autonomy software vendors, defence technology suppliers, strategic partnerships, and market positioning.

Collaborative Combat Aircraft market segmentation

The report segments the market by region, capability, and operational domain.

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

By Capability:



Attritable (Tier 1)

Affordable Reusable (Tier 2) High-End Survivable (Tier 3)

By Domain:



Air Force

Navy Multi-domain

North America remains a leading market due to the scale and maturity of United States defence programmes. Asia-Pacific is recording rapid programme development as regional powers invest in indigenous aerospace production, autonomous operations, and force modernisation. Europe is advancing sovereign and multinational initiatives shaped by coalition requirements, industrial participation, and programmes such as GCAP. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America present longer-term opportunities linked to defence modernisation, technology partnerships, and evolving security requirements.

Stakeholder value

The report supports military leaders, defence ministries, procurement agencies, aerospace manufacturers, technology suppliers, investors, and policy organisations. Defence planners can use the findings to assess autonomous combat capability, affordable mass, long-term fleet requirements, and budgeting priorities across land-based, carrier-based, and expeditionary operations.

Prime contractors can identify high-growth segments, regional demand shifts, technology gaps, modular airframe opportunities, and sovereign co-production requirements. Suppliers specialising in AI autonomy, propulsion, sensors, electronic warfare, advanced materials, and resilient communications can evaluate their position within open-architecture ecosystems and scalable production pipelines.

Investors, private equity firms, and financial analysts gain insight into market attractiveness, programme development, competitive risk, and high-margin opportunities in mission autonomy and secure communications. Government officials and think tanks can apply the analysis to industrial base policy, supply chain security, technology lifecycles, and cross-border collaboration. Collectively, these findings provide a strategic view of the technologies, programmes, and partnerships shaping the global Collaborative Combat Aircraft market through 2034.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Collaborative Combat Aircraft market summary by Region

1.2 Collaborative Combat Aircraft market summary by Capability

1.3 Collaborative Combat Aircraft market summary by Domain

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope

2.2 Methodology

2.3 Who will benefit from this study?

3 Technologies and Development Programmes

3.1 CCA Technology Overview

3.2 Research & Development Programmes

3.2.1 United States

3.2.2 Europe

3.2.3 Japan

3.2.4 Australia

3.2.5 South Korea

3.2.6 India

3.3 Technological developments in Russia and China

3.4 Disruptive CCA Models Across the Globe

3.5 Technology Maturity & Development Roadmap

3.5.1 Buyer-and-Technology Assessment: Global CCA Programmes by Region

3.5.2 Middle East

3.5.3 Technology Outlook

4 Critical Raw Materials

5 Market overview

5.1 Market Evolution

5.2 Introduction

5.3 Main market players overview

5.3.1 Direct Competitors

5.3.2 Indirect Competitors

5.3.3 Indigenous Development Programmes (Substitutes)

5.3.4 Potential Entrants

5.3.5 Competitive Structure

5.4 Regional Market Landscape

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East

5.5 Leading products

5.6 Recent Product Overview

5.7 Recent Contracts Overview

5.8 Joint Ventures and Partnerships overview

5.9 Supply Chain overview

5.9.1 Supply Chain Bottlenecks

5.9.2 Material Dependencies and Geopolitical Chokepoints

5.9.3 Sovereignty Concerns

6 Procurement Programmes Overview by Country

6.1 Introduction

6.2 United States

6.3 France

6.4 Germany

6.5 Sweden

6.6 Turkiye

6.7 United Kingdom

6.8 Other countries Europe

6.9 Australia

6.10 India

6.11 Japan

6.12 South Korea

6.13 Israel

7 Market Dynamics

7.1 Drivers

7.2 Trends

7.3 Opportunities

7.4 Challenges

7.5 Market Risks

7.6 Future Outlook

8 Market Segments & Forecast Notes

8.1 Segmentation Collaborative Combat Aircraft Market

8.2 Forecast Factors and Notes

9 Collaborative Combat Aircraft market to 2034 by Region

9.1 Collaborative Combat Aircraft market by Region overview

9.2 Collaborative Combat Aircraft market Region by Capability overview

9.2.1 North America market by Capability overview

9.2.2 Europe market by Capability overview

9.2.3 Asia Pacific market by Capability overview

9.2.4 Middle East & Africa market by Capability overview

9.2.5 Latin America market by Capability overview

9.3 Collaborative Combat Aircraft market Region by Domain overview

9.3.1 North America market by Domain overview

9.3.2 Europe market by Domain overview

9.3.3 Asia Pacific market by Domain overview

9.3.4 Middle East & Africa market by Domain overview

9.3.5 Latin America market by Domain overview

10 Collaborative Combat Aircraft market to 2034 by Capability

10.1 Collaborative Combat Aircraft market by Capability overview

10.2 Collaborative Combat Aircraft market Capability by Region overview

10.2.1 Tier 1 - Attritable (Low-cost, limited reuse) market by Region overview

10.2.2 Tier 2 - Affordable Reusable ($5-30M, multi-mission) market by Region overview

10.2.3 Tier 3 - High-End Survivable (stealthy, air dominance) market by Region overview

10.3 Collaborative Combat Aircraft market Capability by Domain overview

10.3.1 Tier 1 - Attritable (Low-cost, limited reuse) market by Domain overview

10.3.2 Tier 2 - Affordable Reusable ($5-30M, multi-mission) market by Domain overview

10.3.3 Tier 3 - High-End Survivable (stealthy, air dominance) market by Domain overview

11 Collaborative Combat Aircraft market to 2034 by Domain

11.1 Collaborative Combat Aircraft market by Domain overview

11.2 Collaborative Combat Aircraft market Domain by Region overview

11.2.1 Air Force market by Region overview

11.2.2 Navy market by Region overview

11.2.3 Multi domain market by Region overview

11.3 Collaborative Combat Aircraft market Domain by Capability overview

11.3.1 Air Force market by Capability overview

11.3.2 Navy market by Capability overview

11.3.3 Multi domain market by Capability overview

12 Opportunity Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Compound Growth Rates

12.2.1 Region

12.2.2 Capability

12.2.3 Domain

12.3 Assessed and Emerging Opportunities.

12.4 The Shift from Hardware to Software Value

12.5 Opportunity Prioritisation Scoring Model

12.6 Strategic White Spaces

13 Companies

13.1 Airbus Defence and Space

13.1.1 Introduction

13.1.2 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Products and Services

13.1.3 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Recent Developments

13.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.2 Anduril Industries

13.2.1 Introduction

13.2.2 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Products and Services

13.2.3 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Recent Developments

13.2.4 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Recent Contracts

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3 BAE Systems Plc

13.3.1 Introduction

13.3.2 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Products and Services

13.3.3 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Recent Developments

13.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.4 Boeing Defence Australia Limited

13.4.1 Introduction

13.4.2 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Products and Services

13.4.3 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Recent Developments

13.4.4 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Recent Contracts

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5 Dassault Aviation

13.5.1 Introduction

13.5.2 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Products and Services

13.5.3 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Recent Developments

13.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.6 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)

13.6.1 Introduction

13.6.2 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Products and Services

13.6.3 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Recent Developments

13.6.4 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Recent Contracts

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7 Korea Aerospace Industries - KAI

13.7.1 Introduction

13.7.2 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Products and Services

13.7.3 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Recent Developments

13.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.8 Leonardo S.p.A.

13.8.1 Introduction

13.8.2 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Products and Services

13.8.3 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Recent Developments

13.8.4 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Recent Contracts

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation

13.9.1 Introduction

13.9.2 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Products and Services

13.9.3 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Recent Developments

13.9.4 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Recent Contracts

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10 Saab AB

13.10.1 Introduction

13.10.2 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Products and Services

13.10.3 Collaborative Combat Aircraft - Recent Developments

13.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14 Results and Conclusions

15 About the Publisher

15.1 General

15.2 Contact us

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 License

Appendix A: Companies Mentioned

Appendix B: Abbreviations

List of Figures [70]

List of Tables [40]

Companies Featured



Airbus Defence and Space

Anduril Industries

BAE Systems Plc

BaykarTech

Boeing Defence Australia Limited

Collins Aerospace

Dassault Aviation

GE Aerospace

GKN Aerospace

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Honeywell Aerospace

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Korea Aerospace Industries - KAI

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MOD Netherlands

Naval Air Systems Command

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Pratt & Whitney

Rheinmetall AG

SRC, Inc.

Saab AB

Shield AI

Skydweller Aero Inc.

Subaru

TEKEVER

The Boeing Company Turkish Aerospace Industries

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