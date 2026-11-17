MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Early-stage modular design by BlueFlare engineered for extreme weather conditions; small-scale, incrementally deployable capacity positioned as a complement to large-scale data center development in the UAE

West Palm Beach, Florida, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) (“FingerMotion” or the“Company”) today introduced BlueFlare Snap, a modular AI data center concept designed by BlueFlare, the Company's development and operating partner. During the week of November 2, 2026, Chief Executive Officer Jolie Kahn traveled to Dubai to explore opportunities for deploying BlueFlare Snap as a viable option for delivering AI capacity in the United Arab Emirates. BlueFlare Snap would be delivered by BlueFlare on a single-point design-build basis.

BlueFlare Snap was developed from the requirements of operating in extreme climates. BlueFlare builds and operates power and computing infrastructure in Alberta, Canada, where equipment must perform through severe winter conditions, and the same engineering discipline applies to the extreme heat of the Gulf region. Rather than adapting conventional data center designs to harsh environments, BlueFlare designed a modular unit in which management of temperature extremes is integral to the unit itself. BlueFlare Snap is in the early stages of design.

BlueFlare has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering a containerized data center unit with integrated heat rejection, which underpins the BlueFlare Snap design.

BlueFlare Snap is constructed from factory-made modules that are shipped to site and assembled, enabling the facility to be built in parallel with site preparation and expanded in increments as client requirements grow. BlueFlare would serve as the single point of responsibility for each facility, self-performing design, procurement, construction and commissioning. Clients supply their own compute hardware; BlueFlare provides the power, cooling and white space in which it operates.

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a leading data center market in the Middle East. Abu Dhabi alone represents the region's largest data center market, with approximately 374 MW of IT capacity according to JLL, while the broader UAE maintains hundreds of megawatts of operational capacity and a multi-gigawatt development pipeline, including major AI infrastructure initiatives. In this environment, modular and edge-oriented solutions are increasingly viewed as complementary to large-scale campus developments, offering faster deployment, climate resilience and the ability to place capacity closer to demand. BlueFlare is evaluating grid-connected site options in the UAE for potential BlueFlare Snap deployments.

BlueFlare Snap draws on the same modular development model BlueFlare is applying in Alberta, where FingerMotion and BlueFlare are advancing a 99 MW behind-the-meter power and high-performance computing program. Where the Alberta program pairs modular capacity with on-site natural gas generation, BlueFlare Snap is designed for grid-connected sites, making the model adaptable to markets with available utility power.

“The UAE's data center market is growing rapidly, with substantial large-scale capacity already in place and more under development. Modular solutions that can be deployed quickly and that are engineered for extreme heat represent a practical complement for many use cases,” said Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of FingerMotion.“BlueFlare Snap is designed to deliver AI capacity that can be brought online in stages and located where it is needed, while standing up to the region's climate conditions.”

“We don't design for an average day. We design for the hardest one,” said Landon Ruszkowski, Chief Executive Officer of BlueFlare.“Our teams build through Alberta winters, and BlueFlare Snap applies that same engineering approach to extreme heat. The patent filing reflects the work that has gone into making the unit itself capable of handling the climate.”

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) is developing power and high-performance computing capacity for artificial intelligence clients in collaboration with BlueFlare, including a 99 MW behind-the-meter program in Alberta, Canada. FingerMotion has announced a proposed business combination with BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc. Additional information is available at .

About BlueFlare

BlueFlare is a power-first developer of digital infrastructure headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. BlueFlare develops, designs, builds and operates power generation and computing facilities for high-performance computing and AI clients, self-performing as EPC on its own programs. Additional information is available at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding BlueFlare Snap, its design, development, manufacture, performance and potential deployment, the evaluation of the United Arab Emirates as a market for BlueFlare Snap, the provisional patent application, the Alberta program and the proposed business combination with BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc. Words such as“may,”“will,”“would,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“designed to,”“continue,”“seek” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others, that BlueFlare Snap is in the early stages of design and may not be completed, manufactured or deployed as described or at all; that the provisional patent application may not result in an issued patent, or that any patent issued may not provide meaningful protection; that the evaluation of the UAE market may not lead to any deployment, as no client agreements for BlueFlare Snap have been entered into; the availability of sites, grid connections, permits and approvals in the UAE; manufacturing, shipping and supply chain risks; the ability to finance projects; the risk that the proposed business combination is not completed; and the other risks described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

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