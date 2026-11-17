MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Bluetooth integration connects detector testing equipment with digital inspection reporting, reducing manual data entry and improving field efficiency

ATLANTA and HERTFORDSHIRE, England, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuildingReports®, a provider of compliance reporting and inspection management solutions, and Detectortesters, a leading manufacturer of professional fire detection testing equipment, announce a new integration between XTR2, the all-in-one functional tester for smoke and heat detectors, and BuildingReports.

The integration enables pass/fail test results captured by XTR2 to transfer directly into BuildingReports ScanSeries via Bluetooth, reducing the need for inspectors to switch between applications or manually transfer testing information.

By connecting physical detector testing equipment with device-level inspection reporting software, the integration helps fire and life safety professionals streamline inspections, reduce repetitive administrative tasks, and maintain more consistent documentation.

“This collaboration responds directly to strong customer demand and creates exciting opportunities for XTR2 and BuildingReports users. We're looking forward to seeing the solution in use and continuing to grow our partnership to develop further ways to simplify and improve testing and maintenance.”

- Robert Campbell, CEO, Detectortesters

The integration brings together two widely used tools in the fire and life safety industry, creating a more connected experience for existing customers of both companies.

For service providers, the direct transfer of test results helps simplify inspection workflows and reduce opportunities for manual transcription errors. For building owners and facility managers, more consistent inspection documentation supports informed maintenance and compliance decisions.

"BuildingReports has always focused on making device-level inspection data more useful for the professionals who rely on it. Integrating directly with the Detectortesters XTR2 is a natural extension of that commitment. By connecting testing equipment with inspection software, we're helping our members simplify their workflows and deliver more consistent documentation to their customers."

- Jason Kronz, CEO/CTO, BuildingReports

The XTR2 integration also marks an important step in a broader partnership between BuildingReports and Detectortesters. With a shared interest in connecting field testing equipment and digital inspection reporting, the two companies see opportunities to expand integration capabilities across additional testing applications.

Future opportunities under consideration include sensitivity testing equipment, specialized testing for aspirating smoke detection systems, and other hardware integrations that could further support technicians working in complex facilities.

Together, BuildingReports and Detectortesters are working toward a more connected inspection experience, helping service companies improve efficiency while delivering the detailed reporting their customers depend on.

The XTR2 integration is now available to BuildingReports members.

For XTR2 inquiries and further information, contact SDi via sdifire.com. To learn more about BuildingReports, visit buildingreports.com.

About BuildingReports

Since 2000, BuildingReports has been dedicated to making buildings safer and compliance easier with trusted digital inspection solutions. Its platform supports inspections for fire protection systems, video and access control security systems, and HVAC equipment, helping service providers and their customers maintain detailed inspection records and support regulatory compliance.

BuildingReports serves a global network of independent service providers and facility managers, supporting inspections in millions of buildings worldwide. Its device-level inspection and reporting capabilities help stakeholders access inspection information, monitor system conditions, and make more informed decisions. Learn more at buildingreports.com.

About Detectortesters

Detectortesters is a global leader in professional testing equipment for fire detection systems, providing innovative tools and solutions that help technicians safely and effectively test smoke, heat, and carbon monoxide detectors across a wide range of applications.

Contact Information

BuildingReports

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Detectortesters

Stephen Beadle, Global Marcomms Manager

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