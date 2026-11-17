MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launch Marks Historic Milestone for Illinois-Based Accel and Brings New Revenue Opportunities to Chicago Small Businesses

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL), a leading locals-focused gaming operator partnering with small businesses, local communities, and state governments to provide entertaining, convenient, and safe gaming experiences nationwide, today announced the launch of its first video gaming locations in Chicago, following city approval. This marks a historic milestone for local businesses and the culmination of years of work to bring regulated video gaming to Chicago.

The Illinois Gaming Board has approved 78 Chicago establishments for video gaming, including 25 that have partnered with Accel. City licenses have now been issued for eleven Accel partner locations, with at least four locations going live this week, including Lawlor's Bar, which is already operational. The remaining licensed locations are expected to come online by the end of 2026.

“Today is an exciting day for Accel and for Chicago's small businesses,” said Mark Phelan, CEO of Accel Entertainment.“We are proud to partner with some of the first retail establishments in the City to bring video gaming to Chicago. This opportunity will help small-business owners grow sales, reinvest in their stores, and build for the future. We look forward to working with responsible retail owners across this great city to use video gaming safely and securely to strengthen Chicago's retail base and preserve its economic vibrancy.”

For Illinois-based Accel Entertainment, one of the largest terminal operators in the United States, operating approximately 31% of the VGTs in Illinois, the launch represents a major milestone in bringing a product already embraced throughout the state to Illinois' largest city. Accel looks forward to seeing additional partner locations receive city licenses and come online in 2027.

"I've owned and operated Lawlor's Bar for many years, but the last few years have been some of the most challenging we've ever faced," said Shane Lawlor, owner of Lawlor's Bar. "With costs going up, bringing in new revenue is more important than ever. Video gaming gives businesses like mine a way to do that, so we can reinvest right back into our bar and our team. We're excited that Chicago businesses finally have the same opportunity as businesses across the rest of Illinois."

The launch of video gaming in Chicago comes as hospitality businesses continue to navigate rising costs and economic uncertainty. Across Illinois, business owners have used video gaming revenue to renovate establishments, hire new employees, provide raises, expand services, and make investments that strengthen local economies.

The benefits extend beyond individual businesses. In 2025 alone, nearly 1,100 municipalities and counties that allow video gaming received a combined $160 million in local revenue, an increase of more than $7.6 million over the previous year. Communities across Illinois have used those funds to support capital projects, community events, neighborhood improvements, and other public investments.

Illinois has built one of the nation's most comprehensive regulatory frameworks for video gaming. Terminal operators and establishments are licensed and regulated by the Illinois Gaming Board, and every VGT is connected to the state's central communications system for regulatory oversight and monitoring.

About Accel

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) is a growing provider of locals-focused gaming and one of the largest terminal operators in the United States, supporting nearly 30,000 electronic gaming machines in over 4,700 third-party local and regional establishments and 20 self-operated gaming locations across ten states. Through exclusive long-term contracts, Accel serves licensed non-casino locations including bars, restaurants, convenience stores, truck stops, gaming cafes, and fraternal and veteran establishments.

Accel provides its local partners with a turnkey, full-service, capital-efficient gaming solution that encompasses manufacturing, content, payments, loyalty, 24/7 customer service, data analysis and reporting, and cash logistics. The Company's racino, Fairmount Park - Casino & Racing, features live racing, electronic gaming machines, live table games, food and beverage amenities, and pari-mutuel betting.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements regarding opportunities in distributed gaming and local entertainment within the broader gaming market, particularly in the City of Chicago; and estimates of number of gaming machines, locations, and revenues. Words such as“predict,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“projects,”“will,”“would,”“continue,” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions and involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: Accel's ability to operate in existing markets and to expand into new jurisdictions, including in the City of Chicago; Accel's ability to maintain or improve its competitive advantages in a highly competitive industry; Accel's heavy dependency on its ability to win, maintain and renew contracts with location partners; decreased discretionary consumer spending due to broader macroeconomic and socio-political conditions; strict government regulations that are constantly evolving and may be amended, repealed, or subject to new interpretations, which may limit existing operations, have an adverse impact on Accel's ability to grow or may expose Accel to fines or other penalties; opponents' efforts to curtail the expansion of legalized gaming; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including those described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the“Form 10-K”).

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, publicly update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Industry and Market Data

Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this press release concerning our industry and the markets in which we operate, including our general expectations and market position, market opportunity, and market size, is based on information from various sources, on assumptions that we have made that are based on those data and other similar sources, and on our knowledge of the markets for our services. This information includes a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the industry in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described in the Form 10-K, as well as Accel's other filings with the SEC. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by third-parties and by us.

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