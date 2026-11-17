MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Updated Sustainable Finance Framework earns 'Excellent' assessment from Moody's Ratings, the highest among Canadian Financial institutions, setting rigorous standards for financing affordable housing, climate action and stronger local economies

TERRITORIES OF MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH AND TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATIONS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where money goes shapes the communities we live in. It influences what gets built, which businesses grow, how we respond to climate change and who can build a better future.

Vancity is strengthening its approach to sustainable finance with an updated framework designed to direct more financing toward British Columbia's most pressing challenges, including housing affordability, climate action and Indigenous economic development, while helping build stronger local economies.

As a member-owned financial co-operative, Vancity's success is directly connected to the success of the people and communities it serves. As Vancity grows, so does its ability to deliver better banking for members, help local businesses thrive and invest in solutions to challenges like housing affordability and climate change.

First published in 2022 as the Sustainable Issuance Framework, Vancity's updated Sustainable Finance Framework is the next step forward toward putting that model into practice, establishing clear criteria for how financing is directed toward projects and organizations creating positive environmental and social impact, including green buildings and retrofits, clean energy, climate resilience, co-operatives, and greater access to financial services.

Vancity is the only Canadian financial institution to receive Moody's highest Sustainability Quality Score, SQS1“Excellent,” providing independent recognition of the strength and rigour of its sustainable finance approach.

“We believe the money we manage should do more than generate financial returns. It should help build the kind of communities we all want to live in,” said Wellington Holbrook, President and CEO of Vancity.“That means putting more financing to work where it can make a real difference, from creating affordable housing and supporting local businesses to advancing climate solutions and Indigenous economic development. This framework strengthens how we deliver on that commitment, and Moody's independent assessment reinforces the credibility of our approach.”

The updated framework sets out clear financing criteria aligned with Vancity's five impact priorities: Climate Action, Affordable Housing, Co-operatives and Local Economies, Equity, and Reconciliation.

Vancity's Impact Term Deposit, launched in January 2026, is one example of how this approach translates into everyday banking. It gives members a way to earn a guaranteed return on their savings while knowing their deposits are being used to finance eligible local businesses and projects with positive environmental and social outcomes.

About Vancity

Vancity is a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its 588,000 member-owners and their communities, with offices and more than 60 branches located in Metro Vancouver and Squamish, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast, the Vancouver and Gulf Islands and Alert Bay, within the territories of the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka'wakw Peoples. With over $40 billion in assets plus assets under administration, Vancity is Canada's largest credit union. Vancity uses its assets to help improve the financial well-being of its members while at the same time helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable.

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