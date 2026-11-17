Vishay Intertechnology Extends 259 PHM-SI Series Of Snap-In Power Aluminum Capacitors With 550 V And 600 V Ratings
|Part number
|259 PHM-SI
|Case size (D x L in mm)
|22 x 25 to 35 x 60
|Capacitance range
|39 μF to 2200 μF
|Tolerance
|± 20 %
|Ripple current at 100 Hz and +105 °C
|0.53 A to 4.42 A
|Rated voltage
|200 V to 450 V
|500 V to 600 V
|Category temperature range
|-40 °C to +105 °C
|Useful life at +105 °C
|> 3000 h
|Max. ESR at 100 Hz
|80 mΩ to 3.31 Ω
|Max. impedance at 10 kHz
|60 mΩ to 2.44 Ω
|Sectional specification
|IEC 60384-4 / EN 130300
|Climatic category IEC 60068
|40 / 105 / 56
|25 / 105 / 56
Samples are available from catalog houses in small quantities. Production quantities of the extended 259 PHM-SI series capacitors are available now, with lead times - depending on region - of 12 to 18 weeks.
Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .
The DNA of tech ® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Vishay on Facebook:
Vishay Twitter feed:
Links to product datasheets:
(259 PHM-SI)
Link to product photo:
For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
...
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment