MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has extended its 259 PHM-SI series of snap-in power aluminum electrolytic capacitors with higher voltage ratings of 550 V and 600 V. The Vishay BCcomponents devices simplify high voltage power designs in industrial, energy, and medical applications by reducing component counts, board space requirements, and costs, while improving reliability.

To cover DC bus voltages from 800 V to 1100 V, engineers have traditionally had to rely on three 400 V to 450 V capacitors in series, which requires balancing resistors and introduces additional points of failure. With voltages up to 600 V, the devices released today allow designers to use fewer capacitors in series, eliminate or reduce the need for voltage balancing circuits, achieve a smaller PCB footprint, and lower BOM costs, while providing greater voltage headroom to improve system lifetime and reliability.

The new 550 V and 600 V capacitors offer high capacitance and voltage ratings in a range of compact sizes. Available configurations include 330 μF / 550 V and 330 μF / 600 V in the 35 mm x 45 mm case, and 470 μF / 550 V and 390 μF / 600 V in the 35 mm x 55 mm case. At these values, the 259 PHM-SI series offers ripple current ratings from 2.14 A to 2.58 A, allowing the capacitors to withstand the demanding switching currents of today's high power converters. Featuring a cylindrical aluminum case insulated with a blue sleeve, the RoHS-compliant devices are also available with 3-pin keyed polarity snap-in terminals.

As polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, 259 PHM-SI series devices are ideally suited for buffering, filtering, and energy storage in compact power applications. These include wallboxes and stationary electric vehicle (EV) chargers; industrial motor drives, heating and cooling systems, lamp drivers for UV water treatment systems, plasma cutters, switch cabinets, and UPS; wind turbines and solar panel inverters; and medical instrumentation. With their useful life of more than 3000 h at +105 °C, the capacitors provide more than 10 years of lifetime in ambient temperatures up to 60 °C for these applications.

Device Specification Table: