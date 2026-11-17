MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AIOS connects data and AI governance with trusted business context

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc., the creator of the intelligence operating system, today announced it was named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms for the second consecutive year. Gartner evaluated 16 governance platform providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision and placed Alation in the Leaders Quadrant.

“AI agents depend on data, business context, and instructions that continually evolve, and governance has to evolve with them,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder of Alation.“Organizations need to govern how these elements work together and ensure each decision is informed by the right knowledge, whether that's the policy, the data product, the ontology, or the system prompt. With AIOS, we're building governance into the system that runs enterprise data and AI. We're pleased to be named a Leader for the second consecutive year.”

As AI becomes part of everyday work, enterprises need to govern their data and their AI together. The Alation Intelligence Operating System (AIOSTM ) is an open, self-improving system that does this across the tools a company already uses. For regulated enterprises, that means being able to trace, approve, and explain every AI agent and reported number. By automating governance and delivering trusted answers within everyday workflows, AIOS makes this practical at enterprise scale, enabling data and AI leaders to:



Accelerate governance with automation . Curation Automation drafts metadata, and people review and approve actions. Ciena, a global leader in high-speed connectivity, had planned for 1.5 to 2 years of manual onboarding, but instead used Curation Automation to curate roughly 6,000 data assets in two weeks.

Build trust in regulatory reporting . Critical Data Manager traces a regulatory report back to its source data. Brambles, a global supply chain company, uses it to focus governance on its most high-value data, with automation finding and linking critical data elements across its catalog.

Strengthen oversight of enterprise AI. AI Governance shows your models and agents in one place, flags applicable regulations, and gives executives an on-demand view of compliance. Meet people where they work. AIOS connects to 120+ systems and delivers trusted answers in Slack, Teams, Copilot, Claude, or custom tools. Euromonitor, a London-based market research company, empowers its clients to query market data in plain English within its own platform and get answers grounded in governed data.



Together, these capabilities help enterprises answer the questions that determine whether AI can be trusted, and whether it can scale. When an auditor asks where a reported number came from, teams can trace it to its source instead of rebuilding the answer by hand. When risk and compliance teams are asked to approve a new AI agent, the evidence they need is already on file. And when an executive, an analyst, and an AI agent ask about the same metric, they get the same governed answer.

This recognition follows Alation being named a 2026 Gartner Peer InsightsTM Customers' Choice in two markets, Data & Analytics Governance Platforms and Metadata Management Solutions, based on feedback from end-user professionals.

Learn More



Download a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms

Read the blog post, Alation Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms Explore AIOS and Agentic Data Governance



Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms, Anurag Raj, Sarah Turkaly, Lulu Wang, Dalia Naguib, 12 November 2026

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content, nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Alation

Alation is the creator of AIOSTM, the open, governed, self-improving intelligence operating system for enterprises that cannot afford to get AI wrong. Having pioneered the data catalog market, Alation helps organizations establish trust in the agents, data, and context that power AI-driven decisions. The result is AI organizations can trust - enabling them to navigate regulatory complexity, maintain data fidelity, accelerate operational outcomes, and transform AI ambition into trusted business impact. Alation partners with the world's leading organizations to leverage better data to solve their most critical challenges. To learn more, visit alation.com.

Alation Media Contact

Ashley Womack

Sr. Director, Corporate Marketing

...

650-504-2647