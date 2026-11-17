MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Email subscribers get the deal first on Tuesday, Nov. 24, three days before Black Friday

CHAPEL HILL, NC, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turquoise water, soft white sand and savings of up to $3,595: Divi Resorts' Black Friday sale is almost here. Travelers who sign up for Divi emails at get early access on Tuesday, Nov. 24, three days before Black Friday, to savings on 2027 stays at seven resorts in Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten and St. Croix.

The biggest savings, up to $3,595 for two on a five-night all-inclusive stay, works out to $719 a night. That leaves plenty of room in the budget for sunset cocktails, snorkel trips and long afternoons by the pool.

“Whether it's the best holiday gift of all time, a long-awaited group getaway, or a well-deserved family escape, our Black Friday blowout is the sale that will get you to the Caribbean,” says Marco Galaverna, Divi Resorts President & COO.“We can't wait to share these savings with you so that your vacation dreams can come true. We've got so many new experiences coming in 2027, so now's your chance to reserve your room.”

Seven resorts across five stunning Caribbean islands



Aruba: Pool days and trade-wind afternoons at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort and Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort, steps from the beach

Barbados: Tropical gardens and slow mornings at Divi Southwinds Beach Resort, steps from Dover Beach and the lively St. Lawrence Gap

Bonaire: Shore diving on Calabas Reef any hour of the day at Divi Flamingo Resort, home of the PADI 5-Star Divi Dive Bonaire

St. Maarten: Snorkeling right off the beach at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and Oceans at Divi Little Bay, on a peninsula between two bays St. Croix: Adults-only, all-inclusive island time at Carina Bay All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Sign up for emails at to get exclusive early access to the best Caribbean sale of the season.

Travel dates run Jan. 1 to Dec. 20, 2027, varying by resort. Full details and starting rates will be available starting Nov. 24 at /divi-cyber-sale.

Savings based on two guests (double occupancy) in the highest room category on an all-inclusive plan during high season at Oceans at Divi Little Bay, at $719 per night over five nights. Savings at other resorts and on other dates vary.

About Divi Resorts

For more than 50 years, Divi Resorts has welcomed travelers to the Caribbean. Its resorts in Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten and St. Croix offer room-only, bed and breakfast, and all-inclusive stays for families, couples and groups. Learn more at diviresorts.com.

Media contact: Jolee Sullivan,...

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Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, St. Maarten Divi Flamingo, Bonaire

CONTACT: Jolee Sullivan Divi Resorts...