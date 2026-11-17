MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New report identifies priority areas and strategies to advance research, education, clinical care and policy

DARIEN, Ill., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has released the“Women's Sleep Health Summit Report” and“Priority Roadmap to Improved Women's Sleep Health,” a new report and multiyear roadmap outlining strategies and actions to improve women's sleep health.

The report summarizes findings from the AASM Women's Sleep Health Summit, held in November 2025. The summit brought together sleep and women's health clinicians and researchers, patient and community advocates, implementation scientists, industry representatives and other stakeholders to identify gaps in research and real-world applications in clinical and public health settings. Participants also developed an action-oriented roadmap with recommendations to improve awareness, diagnosis and treatment of sleep problems across diverse populations of women.

Sleep is essential to health, but poor sleep quality in women can affect physical and mental well-being, including hormonal balance and the risk for chronic disease. Many women experience unique sleep challenges, which can be underrecognized and undertreated. For example, insomnia and restless legs syndrome are more prevalent in women. Women have been underrepresented in sleep research and are less likely to be referred for sleep testing. These factors demonstrate the need for a formal plan to address the challenges affecting women's sleep health.

Report identifies priority areas for women's sleep health

The report and roadmap outline key gaps and challenges in women's sleep health and outline priorities for research, clinical care, education and policy. Priority areas include fertility, pregnancy and postpartum health; midlife and menopausal transitions; and sleep disorders and disparities.

Across the identified priorities, the message is clear: Sleep care must address women's unique needs. Guidelines and policies are needed to move toward individualized care, while increased clinical trial representation and research funding are required to expand data on women's sleep and inform improved diagnosis and treatment. The report also calls for clinical guidelines, diagnostic screening criteria and tools and tailored sleep interventions for women during pregnancy and menopause. An interdisciplinary approach that promotes shared education and best practices is critical to advancing personalized care across healthcare settings.

“Improving women's sleep health will require action across the healthcare community, from researchers and clinicians to policymakers and public health leaders. This report gives us a shared roadmap for turning knowledge into action through better research, better care and ultimately, better health for women,” said Suzie Bertisch, who has a doctorate in medicine and serves as chair of the AASM Women's Sleep Health Task Force.

Recommended strategies and action steps provide short- and long-term direction for the health community. Stakeholders can use the roadmap to identify research priorities, educational needs and opportunities for clinical implementation to improve women's sleep health. The AASM will continue its commitment to this work through the Women's Sleep Health Task Force.

The AASM Women's Sleep Health initiative was sponsored by Avadel, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Resmed, Harmony Biosciences, Lilly, Eisai, Onera and Takeda.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the AASM is a medical association that advances sleep care and enhances sleep health to improve lives. The AASM membership includes more than 9,500 physicians, scientists and other healthcare professionals who help people who have sleep disorders. The AASM also accredits 2,300 sleep centers that are providing the highest quality of sleep care across the country.

Contact:

Taylor Spanbauer

+1-312-565-4604

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