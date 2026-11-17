WellPower's Sheridan on 10th consists of 60 one-bedroom and one-bath units for chronically unhoused individuals.

Colorado's largest housing provider in community mental health connects stable homes with care and support for recovery

- James Greer, president and CEO of WellPowerDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During the 2026 National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week from November 15–21, WellPower, the largest housing provider among Colorado's community mental health centers, is highlighting how stable housing paired with behavioral health care helps people not only move indoors but stay housed. By combining affordable homes with individualized support, WellPower helps people address their health and daily living needs, live independently and work toward recovery.“Well-being involves more than addressing a diagnosis. It also means having the stability and support to build a life that feels meaningful,” said James Greer, president and CEO of WellPower.“When people have a safe place to call home, they have more opportunity to focus on their behavioral health, establish routines, build relationships, and work toward their own goals.”WellPower has owned and operated residential treatment homes, apartments, permanent supportive housing and managed housing vouchers for more than 25 years in Denver. Sanderson Apartments, which opened in 2017, and Sheridan on 10th, which celebrated its grand opening June 2025, each provide 60 one-bedroom apartments for people who have experienced chronic homelessness.WellPower also partners with other supportive housing communities to connect residents with behavioral health services. At Crane's Landing, a soon-to-open affordable housing development that will serve American Indian and Alaska Native communities, WellPower will be among the partners working to connect residents with support. The project reflects the importance of bringing services into communities and responding to the needs of the people who live there.Independent evaluations of two Denver supportive housing programs - both involving WellPower as a housing and services partner - show how housing paired with behavioral health support can help people stay housed. A 2021 Urban Institute evaluation of Denver's Supportive Housing Social Impact Bond initiative used a randomized controlled trial involving 724 people. Among participants who entered housing and were still living, 77% remained stably housed at three years; those referred to supportive housing had 40% fewer shelter visits over three years than people receiving usual community services. A July 2026 Urban Institute report on Denver's Housing to Health program, in which WellPower continues to serve as a partner, found that 79% of participants remained housed at one year and 70% at two years, using data through December 2025.“Supportive housing is about more than a roof overhead,” Greer said.“It can create space for rest, choice, dignity, and hope. Our role is to help people access the support they need to pursue recovery and well-being in ways that are meaningful to them.”This National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week, as the community considers the connections between housing, food security, and health, WellPower encourages a broader understanding of what helps people thrive: access to care, a stable place to live, and the opportunity to build a life with dignity and belonging.

Joy Meadows for WellPower

Meadows PR

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Ending Homelessness Takes Housing and Behavioral Health Care News Provided By Meadows PR November 17, 2026, 15:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Real Estate & Property Management



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