MENAFN - EIN Presswire) InSource Solutions Group Launches Operational Intelligence Practice to Help Manufacturers and Industrials Turn Artificial Intelligence Into Measurable Value

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InSource Solutions Group today announced the launch of its Operational Intelligence practice. The Operational Intelligence practice helps manufacturers and other industrial organizations identify where to focus, assess their readiness for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other digital initiatives and move technology initiatives from pilot to scale, delivering impactful and lasting results.Many organizations invest in advanced analytics and AI only to find that pilots stall before they deliver value. Operational Intelligence starts with the business problem and the people closest to it, then evaluates the processes, data, governance and technology needed to solve it.“Organizations often look first at the technology, but the harder questions are whether they're solving the right problem and whether the organization is ready to act on the answer,” said Devon Keane, Managing Director, Operational Intelligence at InSource Solutions Group.“We bring those questions together so teams can pursue opportunities that matter and build a clear path to results.”The practice grew from conversations with clients about why promising technology initiatives fail to scale. Across manufacturers and industrial organizations, the same need kept emerging: a way to sort through competing priorities, bring the right perspectives together and determine where change can have the greatest operational impact.“For over 30 years, InSource has worked alongside industrial teams on the systems that run their operations,” said Rob Bansek, President & CEO at InSource Solutions Group.“As AI and other technologies evolve, organizations need more than new tools. They need a trusted partner who understands their operations and can help determine which investments are worth making. Operational Intelligence is a hands-on consulting practice that helps manufacturers and industrial operations turn AI ambition into measurable operating results.”Engagements begin with an Operational Intelligence discovery workshop and assessment to evaluate opportunities, prioritize use cases and develop a practical roadmap for implementation. This entry point provides a clear starting point for organizations on their AI journey, and the practice's hands-on approach accelerates the operational impact towards sustainable results through a proven framework based on industry expertise.To learn more and inquire about the Operational Intelligence practice, visit operational-intelligence/

Joanna Frieske

InSource Solutions Group

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InSource Solutions Group Launches Operational Intelligence Practice News Provided By InSource Solutions Group November 17, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry...



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