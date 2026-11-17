An enterprise platform for secure business automation with private AI agents running on-prem in isolated containers.

TEL AVIV, JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AGAT Software today announced Pragatix Private Agent Suite, an enterprise platform for building, running and managing AI agents securely within an organization's own environment. The suite enables enterprises to automate business processes and connect agents to enterprise systems while maintaining control over execution, access, and credentials.Pragatix Private Agent Suite addresses the security concerns associated with installing AI agents directly on employees' computers. It provides an on-premises platform where agents run in isolated containers, with defined permissions and centrally managed resources. Its secure secrets vault, Vault Gateway and authentication brokering keep credentials outside the agent environment, enabling agents to work with enterprise systems without directly accessing passwords, API keys or authentication tokens.The platform brings together agent development, workflow orchestration and enterprise governance, helping organizations turn business use cases into working AI solutions across IT, HR, legal and other business functions.Turn Business Tasks into Working AI SolutionsOrganizations want AI agents that can perform tasks, interact with business applications, and coordinate workflows. Running these agents requires infrastructure that supports their work while controlling their access to sensitive systems and resources.Through AI Agent Studio, organizations can configure task-specific agents with defined objectives, instructions, approved skills, tools, and enterprise knowledge. Connections to applications, APIs and services through Model Context Protocol (MCP) allow agents to act on business information and execute workflows.The platform supports leading agent environments, including Claude and Codex, alongside approved on-premises or cloud-based AI models. Organizations can schedule tasks, trigger workflows through events, and include human approvals where required, keeping AI operations under enterprise control.An Isolated Environment with Credentials Outside Agents' ReachPragatix Private Agent Suite places agent execution within a controlled enterprise environment. Isolated containers restrict access to system resources and limit the impact of errors or compromises.A secure secrets vault stores sensitive credentials centrally. The Vault Gateway injects secrets into requests after they leave the agent, while authentication brokering manages access to connected enterprise systems. Agents can perform authorized tasks without receiving underlying secrets or credentials.This architecture allows organizations to provide agents with the capabilities needed to complete business tasks while maintaining clear boundaries around execution, authentication, and resource access.Private Agent Suite CapabilitiesAI Agent Studio: Build task-specific agents with defined objectives, approved skills and tools. Connect enterprise knowledge and business systems and control resource access.AI Agent Orchestration: Manage agent containers and coordinate repeatable workflows. Schedule tasks, trigger actions through events and incorporate human approvals.Governance & Control: Define permissions, map resource connections and monitor agent execution. Enforce company policies and maintain audit trails.Security: Run agents in isolated sandboxes and protect credentials through a secure vault, Vault Gateway and authentication brokering. Inspect prompts and tool actions and enforce security policies at runtime.Enterprise AI Infrastructure with Integrated SecurityPragatix combines the infrastructure to build and run private agents with integrated security and governance. Runtime inspection of prompts and tool actions helps identify threats and enforce enterprise policies during execution, while isolated containers, controlled permissions and credential protection help secure agents' interactions with enterprise systems.On-premises and air-gapped deployment options support organizations requiring direct control over their AI infrastructure. Private-cloud and SaaS options provide additional deployment flexibility.For more information about Pragatix Private Agent Suite, visit:About Pragatix by AGAT SoftwarePragatix by AGAT Software helps organizations control employee AI usage and agent activity, build and run private agents, and support safer AI adoption. The platform combines AI security, private agent capabilities and behavior insights, with on-premises, air-gapped, private cloud and SaaS deployment options.

Yoav Crombie

AGAT Software

+972 2-579-9123

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AGAT Introduces Pragatix Private Agent Suite to Build and Run Private AI Agents Securely in Isolated Containers News Provided By Agat Software November 17, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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