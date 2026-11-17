beem® Light Sauna

Infrared heat widens blood vessels and gently raises heart rate, offering joint-friendly support for circulation and blood pressure.

- Jared SmithsonNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- beemLight Sauna, a full-spectrum infrared sauna and light therapy studio brand, is highlighting new educational content on the vascular science behind its infrared and light therapy sessions. The content explains how direct infrared warmth engages the body's vascular system, which may support circulation and healthy blood pressure1–4, as more consumers and wellness professionals turn to research-backed heat and light therapy to support cellular health, recovery, and stress relief, a shift beemhas built its studio model around since its founding in 2021.The Science Driving DemandA growing body of research has turned attention toward disruptions in how the body produces and uses energy at the cellular level, known as mitochondrial dysfunction, as a possible contributor to fatigue5. Two mechanisms sit at the center of that research: heat shock proteins and mitochondrial function.When the body's core temperature rises during a sauna session, similar to the effect of a fever, it can trigger the production of heat shock proteins, which support the body's natural process of repairing damaged cellular proteins 6. Separately, research on red light exposure has explored its role in supporting mitochondrial energy production, the process cells use to generate usable energy 7,8. Because skeletal muscle is a mitochondria-rich tissue, and both muscle mass and mitochondrial function tend to decline with age, researchers have linked mitochondrial health to muscle quality and physical function over time9,10.For beemowners like Jared Smithson, who spent 17 years coaching health and wellness clients in Utah before opening his studio, this research reflects what he has already observed firsthand: supporting the body's own repair and energy-production systems, rather than simply resting and waiting it out, is often the more direct path to feeling and performing better.What Sets beemApartUnlike single-wavelength infrared units sold for home use, beemstudios deliver near, mid, and far infrared therapy together with red light and chromotherapy, with select studios adding advanced green and blue light. Session formats vary by studio: some beemlocations pair red light and infrared sauna therapy in the same private suite, while others offer the two therapies in separate private suites. In every format, red light sessions are delivered using medical-grade panels, and every session takes place in a private, single-occupant suite, an intentional departure from the shared, often unsanitary saunas found in many gyms.Voices From the Studios"So many people carry around the idea that when they are low on energy, the answer is to rest more," said Jared Smithson, who with his wife Amber owns a beemstudio in Utah after 17 years running a health and wellness coaching practice. "But supporting the body's own cellular energy systems is often a more direct path." Amber Smithson, who manages an autoimmune condition, said regular sessions have become central to how she supports her own recovery and energy. Owners like the Smithsons are among the health and wellness professionals bringing beeminto their existing practices.Finding a beemStudioEach beemstudio is independently owned and operated, with locations in communities across the country. Sessions are designed to support a range of wellness goals, including pain relief, stress relief, and recovery, and are HSA/FSA eligible. Readers can find their nearest beemstudio and book a session at beemlightsauna.About beemLight SaunaFounded in 2021, beemLight Sauna is a full-spectrum infrared sauna and light therapy studio brand offering a modern approach to whole-body wellness. beemprovides private-suite sessions featuring near, mid, and far infrared, along with red light and chromotherapy, with select studios offering advanced green and blue light therapy. The brand operates independently owned and operated studios nationwide. With sessions designed to support a range of wellness goals and HSA/FSA eligible, beemmakes innovative light-based wellness therapies more accessible and convenient. To learn more, visit beemlightsauna.References1. Imamura M, Biro S, Kihara T, et al. Repeated thermal therapy improves impaired vascular endothelial function in patients with coronary risk factors. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2001;38(4):1083-1088.2. Beever R. Far-infrared saunas for treatment of cardiovascular risk factors: summary of published evidence. Can Fam Physician. 2009;55(7):691-696.3. Laukkanen JA, Laukkanen T, Kunutsor SK. Cardiovascular and other health benefits of sauna bathing: a review of the evidence. Mayo Clin Proc. 2018;93(8):1111-1121. 1016/j.2018.04.0084. Zaccardi F, Laukkanen T, Willeit P, Kunutsor SK, Kauhanen J, Laukkanen JA. Sauna bathing and incident hypertension: a prospective cohort study. Am J Hypertens. 2017;30(11):1120-1125. doi:10.1093/ajh/hpx1025. Filler K, Lyon D, Bennett J, et al. Association of mitochondrial dysfunction and fatigue: a review of the literature. BBA Clin. 2014;1:12-23. 1016/j.2014.04.0016. Nava R, Zuhl MN. Heat acclimation-induced intracellular HSP70 in humans: a meta-analysis. Cell Stress Chaperones. 2020;25(1):35-45. doi:10.1007/s12192-019-01059-y7. Hamblin MR. Mechanisms and mitochondrial redox signaling in photobiomodulation. Photochem Photobiol. 2018;94(2):199-212. doi:10.1111/php.128648. de Freitas LF, Hamblin MR. Proposed mechanisms of photobiomodulation or low-level light therapy. IEEE J Sel Top Quantum Electron. 2016;22(3):7000417. doi:10.1109/JSTQE.2016.25612019. Peterson CM, Johannsen DL, Ravussin E. Skeletal muscle mitochondria and aging: a review. J Aging Res. 2012;2012:194821. doi:10.1155/2012/19482110. Marzetti E, Calvani R, Coelho-Júnior HJ, Landi F, Picca A. Mitochondrial quantity and quality in age-related sarcopenia. Int J Mol Sci. 2024;25(4):2052. doi:10.3390/ijms25042052

Veronica Stranc

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beem® Light Sauna Spotlights the Vascular Science Behind Infrared Heat News Provided By Iffel International Inc. November 17, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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