Dr. Diego A. Pizzagalli

Dr. Samuel Ridout

Former Harvard Professor, Director of UC Irvine's Noel Drury, M.D. Institute & Precision Psychiatry Leader to Accelerate AI-Driven Neuropsychiatry Innovations

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GLXAnalytix, a personalized medicine company pioneering AI-powered diagnostic and monitoring solutions, today announced the appointment of renowned neuroscientist and translational psychiatry leader Dr. Diego A. Pizzagalli and precision psychiatry pioneer Dr. Samuel Ridout to its Scientific Board of Directors.Dr. Pizzagalli brings over two decades of groundbreaking research in the neurobiology of mood disorders to GLX Analytix as the company advances its novel vascular biomarker platform across neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases, including Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).Dr. Ridout brings an extensive interdisciplinary background spanning vascular physiology, clinical research, and digital health solutions."Welcoming Dr. Diego Pizzagalli, an internationally renowned translational neuroscientist, and Dr. Samuel Ridout, a pioneer in precision psychiatry, to our Scientific Board is a significant milestone for GLX Analytix," said Brian Della Valle, PhD, Founder and CEO. "Their combined expertise in neurobiology, translational research, and digital health aligns perfectly with our mission. Neuropsychiatry is one of the key strategic pillars of GLX Analytix, and the guidance of both Dr. Pizzagalli and Dr. Ridout will be vital in translating new vascular glycobiology biomarkers into practical diagnostic and clinical decision support tools for clinicians worldwide."Dr. Pizzagalli currently serves as the Founding Director of the Noel Drury, M.D. Institute for Translational Depression Discoveries at the University of California, Irvine, holds the Noel Drury M.D. Endowed Chair, and is a Distinguished Professor across the Departments of Psychiatry and Human Behavior, Neurobiology and Behavior, and Biomedical Engineering. Before joining UC Irvine, he spent over twenty years on the faculty at Harvard University. During his time there, he held several prominent positions, including Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, Director of the Center for Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Research, and Director of the McLean Imaging Center at McLean Hospital. Additionally, he is a Visiting Professor and Fellow at the University of Oxford.Dr. Pizzagalli has authored over 450 peer-reviewed publications and serves as Editor-in-Chief for Cognitive, Affective and Behavioral Neuroscience. His research integrates behavioral, neuroimaging, electrophysiological, and pharmacological approaches to investigate core endophenotypes of depression, such as anhedonia, stress sensitivity, and executive function deficits. He has received numerous prestigious honors, including two MERIT Awards from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), the Anna-Monika Prize for Research in the Neurobiology and Treatment of Depressive Disorders, and the CINP AsCNP Brain Health Clinical Research Award."By uniting novel vascular biology and advanced AI technology, the GLX Signature Platform has incredible potential to transform therapeutic selection and monitoring for major depression and other debilitating brain conditions,” said Dr. Diego Pizzagalli.“I am excited to join the Scientific Board and collaborate with Dr. Della Valle and this exceptional team to accelerate the clinical impact of precision medicine in neuropsychiatry."Dr. Ridout earned both his MD and PhD at The Pennsylvania State University, focusing his PhD research in exercise physiology on cardiac mechanisms of muscle blood flow limitation in aging women. Following his MD training, he completed his residency at Brown University alongside a concurrent NIH research fellowship. Dr. Ridout's clinical research ranges from basic physiology to adverse childhood experiences, treatment-resistant depression, and digital psychiatry. He currently serves on the American Psychiatric Association's Digital Health and Information Technology Council and acts as a primary investigator on multiple ongoing clinical studies in mental health and translational research."The future of behavioral healthcare relies on bridging the gap between objective physiological biomarkers and modern, digital psychiatry," said Dr. Samuel Ridout. "GLX Analytix is at the forefront of this convergence, utilizing vascular glycobiology and AI to make precision psychiatry measurable and accessible. I look forward to contributing to the Scientific Board as we work to translate cutting-edge translational research into scalable solutions for complex mental health conditions."By leveraging proprietary glycobiology insights and advanced machine learning algorithms, GLX Analytix continues to establish key clinical partnerships across the U.S. to accelerate accessible, cost-effective, and personalized healthcare for conditions such as Major Depressive Disorder, Alzheimer's, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's Disease, and ALS.About GLXAnalytixGLX Analytix is an award-winning, venture- and strategy-backed personalized medicine company pioneering a groundbreaking diagnostics and monitoring platform. Its proprietary GLX Signature Platform is powered by novel vascular biology and AI technology, designed to transform the care of patients with neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases. Leveraging advanced glycobiology research and a new class of blood biomarkers, GLX Analytix delivers innovative diagnostic solutions for therapeutic strategies. Recognized by industry leaders like Roche, GLX Analytix is accelerating minimally invasive and highly accessible personalized care worldwide.

Maital Rasmussen

Chief Commercial Officer, GLX Analytix

+1 917-273-5469

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GLX Analytix Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board: Appoints Neuroscientists Dr. Diego A. Pizzagalli & Dr. Samuel Ridout News Provided By Beasley & McCusker Communications November 17, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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