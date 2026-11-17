NextLabs Announces SkyDRM for TDF to Enable Secure, Interoperable Information Sharing with Persistent Data Protection

NextLabs SkyDRM for TDF enables secure information sharing with persistent data protection and dynamic authorization.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NextLabs, a leader in Zero Trust data security and dynamic authorization solutions, today announced the availability of NextLabs SkyDRM for TDF, extending persistent data protection to the open Trusted Data Format (TDF). The solution enables organizations to securely share sensitive files across enterprise applications, cloud environments, business partners, suppliers, and government agencies while maintaining centralized control over access and usage.As organizations increasingly collaborate across organizational and geographic boundaries, sensitive information such as engineering drawings, contracts, financial reports, and product data moves between internal teams, external partners, suppliers, and customers. Traditional file protection approaches often rely on proprietary formats, application-specific controls, or organizational key infrastructure, limiting interoperability and making it difficult to maintain consistent protection once information is shared outside the enterprise.SkyDRM for TDF addresses these challenges by combining the interoperability of the open TDF specification with NextLabs' fine-grained, attribute-based authorization and persistent digital rights management capabilities. By embedding policy attributes and key-access information within the protected file, the solution enables organizations to maintain control over sensitive information regardless of where it is stored, how it is shared, or which organizational boundary it crosses.“Organizations need to collaborate across increasingly complex ecosystems without losing control of their sensitive information,” said Keng Lim, CEO of NextLabs.“SkyDRM for TDF brings our Zero Trust data-centric security approach to an open, interoperable protection format. By combining persistent file encryption with dynamic authorization and centralized policy management, organizations can securely share information with trusted partners while maintaining control over how that information is accessed and used.”Extending Persistent Data Protection to an Open FormatThe Trusted Data Format was originally developed within the U.S. Intelligence Community and is now maintained as the open-source OpenTDF specification. OpenTDF provides an encrypted envelope that carries a file's access policy and key-access information, enabling protection to remain associated with the data rather than depending on a particular storage location or application.SkyDRM for TDF extends NextLabs' existing SkyDRM protection capabilities to this open format, alongside its native NXL format. The solution enables organizations to protect, share, and consume files using an interoperable format while retaining NextLabs' centralized policy controls and dynamic authorization capabilities.By encoding SkyDRM classifications and file metadata as standard Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) attributes within the TDF policy, organizations can apply consistent, context-aware protection to sensitive information as it moves across enterprise and partner environments.Because policies are centrally managed and evaluated dynamically, policy changes apply to every copy of a protected file, including files that have already been shared. Organizations can update access permissions without relying on the recipient to retrieve a new copy of the file.Key Capabilities of NextLabs SkyDRM for TDF Include:- Open, Interoperable File Protection: Protect sensitive files using the open OpenTDF specification. The open format enables secure information sharing without tying protection to a proprietary file format.- Dynamic Attribute-Based Authorization: Evaluate access requests in real time using attributes associated with users, files, organizations, devices, environments, and other contextual information. Authorization policies determine access rights at the moment a file is opened.- Persistent Digital Rights Protection: Apply usage permissions such as View, Edit, Print, ReShare, Save As, and Extract to protected files. Rights remain associated with the files regardless of whether they reside inside or outside the enterprise network, on file servers, or in the cloud.- Policy Embedded in the File: Encode SkyDRM classifications and ABAC attributes within the TDF policy and cryptographically bind the policy to the file's encryption key. This helps prevent unauthorized policy modification while enabling protection to travel with the data.- Centralized Policy Management: Manage access policies centrally and evaluate them dynamically through the NextLabs policy engine. Organizations can apply user-defined policies for ad hoc sharing or company-defined policies based on document metadata and user attributes.- Secure Collaboration Across Organizational Boundaries: Enable teams to securely share sensitive information with suppliers, design partners, joint ventures, customers, and other external recipients. Federated identity support allows business partners to maintain their own identities and user attributes while making relevant information available for authorization.- File Expiry and Usage Limits: Define how long access to a TDF file remains valid and how many times it can be opened, using central policy. Policy changes apply immediately to existing files without re-protecting them, so organizations keep control of shared data even after it leaves their hands.- Centralized Audit and Monitoring: Record permitted and denied access attempts to provide visibility into file access activity and support security investigations, compliance reporting, and information governance.Extending NextLabs' Zero Trust Data-Centric Security ApproachSkyDRM for TDF expands NextLabs' data-centric security capabilities by combining persistent rights management with an open, interoperable protection format.Rather than relying solely on access controls associated with applications, repositories, or network boundaries, the solution enables organizations to enforce policies directly against protected information. Centralized authorization and persistent encryption help maintain consistent controls as data is shared across enterprise applications, cloud services, and external organizations.Together, these capabilities enable organizations to strengthen least-privilege access, reduce the risk of unauthorized information exposure, support secure collaboration, and maintain control over sensitive data throughout its lifecycle.

Tony Berning

NextLabs

+1 650-577-9101

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NextLabs Announces SkyDRM for TDF to Enable Secure, Interoperable Information Sharing with Persistent Data Protection News Provided By NextLabs November 17, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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