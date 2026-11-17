Smart City Networks

Installation began in November, with initial exhibit hall upgrades and a transition to new core network equipment targeted by year-end.

- Mark Haley, President of Smart City NetworksDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Smart City Networks, the nation's leading provider of technology services for the convention and events industry, has officially begun its Wi-Fi 7 deployment at the Colorado Convention Center. The project marks a key milestone in the company's recently announced agreement with the venue and builds on a technology partnership that began in 1998.The upgrade will bring Cisco Wi-Fi 7 access points, new network switching equipment, and Cisco Spaces location analytics to the convention center. Together, these improvements will strengthen the venue's wireless infrastructure and support the growing connectivity needs of event organizers, exhibitors, and attendees.Initial work has focused on configuring the new network equipment that will support the wireless deployment, while coordinating installation schedules and workflows with the contractor team. On-site access point installation is scheduled to begin mid-November.By the end of December, the project team anticipates completing upgrades in three of the venue's six exhibit halls, along with substantial portions of the Grand Concourse and A/F Atrium. The transition to the new core network equipment is planned for December, positioning the venue to enter 2027 with that infrastructure in service.“Getting this project underway is an exciting step for our team and our partners at the Colorado Convention Center,” said Mark Haley, President of Smart City Networks.“We know this building, we know its events, and we understand how much organizers depend on the technology behind them. Our team brings that knowledge to every stage of the upgrade, along with the experience gained through Wi-Fi 7 deployments at other convention centers across the country.”Smart City's approach combines network design and installation with the local knowledge of its on-site team. Installation is being planned around the convention center's event calendar, with work in the Bellco Theatre targeted for the first few weeks of January 2027 before event activity increases. The overall project is scheduled for completion in 2027.About Smart City NetworksSmart City Networks is the nation's leading provider of event technology services, specializing in high-speed internet, Wi-Fi, and telecommunications solutions for convention centers and event venues across the United States. With more than 40 years of experience, Smart City is dedicated to delivering innovative infrastructure and services that enhance the event experience for organizers, exhibitors, and attendees.Learn more by visiting smartcitynetworks.

Sarah Finnegan

Smart City Networks

+1 702-943-6000

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Smart City Networks Begins Wi-Fi 7 Deployment at Colorado Convention Center News Provided By Smart City Networks November 17, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry



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