Kickstand Cocktails debuts at UBS Arena on November 17 when the New York Islanders host Columbus. Fans can find the cocktails at concession stands and in all premium spaces during hockey games, concerts and other events at the arena. (Image - UBS Arena/Dennis DaSilva)

From puck drop to unforgettable bites, Kickstand brings signature cocktails to an elevated arena experience where sports, food, and entertainment come together.

- Kelly Cheesman, New York Islanders and UBS Arena

BELMONT PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bold flavors. Big nights. Home-ice advantage.

Kickstand Cocktails ( ), the award-winning line of craft vodka sodas founded by entrepreneur and sports journalist Darren Rovell and football legend J.J. Watt, today announced a multi-year partnership with UBS Arena and the New York Islanders, bringing its signature canned cocktails to some of the hottest action on Long Island. This marks the first NHL and arena partnership for the brand.

Launching Tuesday, November 17, at the New York Islanders game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, Kickstand Cocktails will be available at arena concessions and in all the venue's premium spaces, giving fans a bold new beverage option for New York Islanders hockey, concerts and nights out at Belmont Park.

The partnership extends beyond the typical signage and hospitality and takes it to the next level with one-of-a-kind food pairings and recipes. Led by Delaware North Executive Chef of UBS Arena Ted Donnelly, the mastermind behind the viral Nerds Gummy Cluster Brie Grilled Cheese, will feature signature cocktails infused with some of Kickstand's four bold flavors, Raspberry Habanero, Pineapple Poblano, Peach Chipotle and Cucumber Jalapeño.

For Kickstand, the appeal goes well beyond any single game or concert. UBS Arena hosts a variety of events annually across unique programming that includes New York Islanders hockey, concerts, family shows and special events. Its diverse calendar, premium hospitality and place within Belmont Park's growing sports, entertainment and fashion campus give the brand opportunities to connect with different audiences throughout the year.

“One of the things that really drew us to UBS Arena is that it's so much more than a sports and entertainment venue - it's a culinary destination in its own right,” said Elisa Baker, CEO of Kickstand Cocktails.“From innovative, elevated cuisine that goes far beyond traditional arena fare to the premium hospitality experiences and the shopping and dining surrounding Belmont Park, there's a real commitment to creating something special for every guest. That's exactly the kind of environment where Kickstand belongs. We're excited to bring our bold craft vodka sodas to a destination that shares our passion for delivering an experience that's anything but ordinary.”

Kickstand will also serve as a supporting partner of the UBS Arena Belmont Stakes Pre-Party, with product and branding integrated into the celebration. Plans for influencer events, hospitality experiences and opportunities for appearances by Islanders alumni will create additional ways to introduce guests to the brand.

“We pride ourselves on giving fans the best guest experience when they come to UBS Arena, which includes our food and beverage offerings,” said Kelly Cheeseman, President of Business Operations for the New York Islanders and UBS Arena.“Kickstand Cocktails brings bold flavors and fresh energy to our beverage lineup. From concessions and premium hospitality to fan engagement throughout Belmont Park, we're excited to welcome Kickstand to the experience we create for New York Islanders fans and concertgoers.”

Kickstand Cocktails pairs premium vodka with fruit and a touch of spice to create its signature, bold flavor profile, each with 110 calories, zero carbs, no added sugar and 5% ABV. Kickstand is gluten-free and contains no artificial sweeteners.

The partnership builds on Kickstand's expanding presence across sports, hospitality and live entertainment, including collaborations with the Orlando Solar Bears, Orlando Pride and Orlando City FC, RFK Racing and Pabst Theater Group.

About Kickstand Cocktails:

Kickstand Cocktails are bold craft vodka sodas made with premium vodka, fruit juice and all-natural refreshing flavors. Kickstand Cocktails contain 110 calories, no added sugar, zero carbs and 5% ABV in four clean flavors: Raspberry Habanero, Cucumber Jalapeño, Pineapple Poblano and Peach Chipotle. For more information visit and join the conversation on Instagram @kickstandcocktails.

Jake Duhaime

Kickstand Cocktails

+1 617-285-8087

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Bold Flavors Meet Hot Action: Kickstand Cocktails Partners with UBS Arena and the New York Islanders News Provided By Kickstand Cocktails November 17, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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