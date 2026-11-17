ATRYX Welcomes CCS with their expansion into Alberta

Marking ATRYX's first expansion beyond British Columbia into Alberta.

- – Graeme Dobinson, CEO | ATRYX

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ATRYX is pleased to announce that Climate Control Services has joined its growing group of mechanical and building-services companies, marking the platform's first expansion beyond British Columbia and establishing a presence in Alberta.

The addition represents an important milestone in ATRYX's development as an integrated mechanical services platform serving Western Canada. By bringing together established regional companies, ATRYX is building a network of technical expertise, local service teams, and complementary capabilities to better support building owners, property managers, and facility operators.

Climate Control Services has built its reputation in Calgary through dependable HVAC and commercial plumbing services, preventative maintenance, technical expertise, and long-standing customer relationships. Its experienced team supports commercial buildings and facilities with responsive service and practical solutions that help keep essential building systems operating reliably.

For Climate Control Services customers, the people and relationships they know remain central to the business. The local team continues to serve customers in Calgary, now supported by the broader expertise and resources available across ATRYX.

As part of ATRYX, customers benefit from:

. Responsive local HVAC, commercial plumbing, and mechanical maintenance services

. Access to complementary refrigeration, building automation, and controls expertise

. Preventative maintenance and equipment lifecycle planning

. Broader technical resources for complex building challenges

As ATRYX expands into Alberta, Climate Control Services becomes part of a growing network of specialized mechanical service companies across Western Canada. Together, these teams connect local expertise with broader technical capabilities to help customers improve building performance, manage critical systems, and plan for long-term operational needs.

"Expanding into Alberta is an important milestone for ATRYX. Climate Control Services brings the local expertise, customer relationships, and technical capabilities that make our platform stronger. Together, we're connecting regional experience with broader resources to deliver better outcomes for our customers.”

– Graeme Dobinson, CEO | ATRYX

"We've built our reputation in Calgary by showing up, solving problems, and delivering dependable service. Joining ATRYX gives our team access to broader expertise and resources while keeping our local relationships and commitment to customers at the heart of what we do.”

– Justin Vincent, Managing Partner | Climate Control Services.



About ATRYX

ATRYX is an integrated building-services platform serving commercial, industrial, institutional, and multi-residential customers across Western Canada. Built on more than 25 years of industry experience, ATRYX brings together expertise in mechanical services, HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, electrical, building automation, controls, energy optimization, and asset lifecycle planning to help customers improve building performance and operate better buildings.

Trevor Fleming

ATRYX

+1 800-273-4913

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Climate Control Services Joins ATRYX News Provided By ATRYX November 17, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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