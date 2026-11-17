MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Atrium's cloud-native campus card, mobile credential technology & Modo's campus experience platform bring digital identity into the everyday student experience

- Dr. Esmeralda Valdez, Assistant VP for University Services, UHHOUSTON, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The University of Houston (UH), Atrium and Modo Labs today announced a major milestone in UH's Mobile Cougar Card rollout, with more than 20,000 mobile credentials provisioned within the first 30 days of campus-wide availability. The launch also makes UH the 200th campus industry-wide to roll out mobile credentials, reflecting higher education's shift toward a more connected, mobile-first campus experience.The initiative brings together Atrium's cloud-native campus card and mobile credential technology, Modo's campus experience platform, and UH's campus systems and services to transform the traditional Cougar Card into a secure digital credential. Through UH Go, powered by Modo Labs, students, faculty and staff can provision and manage their mobile Cougar Card on the same platform they use to access university information, services and resources. They can carry their mobile Cougar Card on a smartphone or supported wearable device and tap to access buildings, parking, campus services and payment systems.The rapid adoption reflects a phased, university-wide rollout designed to make everyday campus interactions simpler and more convenient while bringing digital identity into the broader mobile campus experience.“The rapid adoption of the mobile Cougar Card reflects both the demand for a more convenient campus experience and the tremendous collaboration behind the rollout,” said Dr. Esmeralda Valdez, Assistant Vice President for University Services at UH.“This was a university-wide effort, and reaching more than 20,000 mobile credentials in the first 30 days demonstrates what is possible when technology is designed around how students actually navigate campus.”From Pilot to Campus-Wide AdoptionUH took a phased approach to the rollout, beginning with pilot testing before introducing the mobile Cougar Card to incoming students attending New Student Orientation in summer 2026. New faculty and staff followed, with current students, faculty and staff becoming eligible in fall 2026.The rollout required close coordination across university teams and technology partners to connect digital identity with the systems, services and physical infrastructure used across campus.Atrium provides the mobile credential technology that enables UH to securely extend its Cougar Card program to supported mobile devices. Modo's campus experience platform provides the broader digital experience through which UH connects students with campus information, services and resources.“The University of Houston has demonstrated how quickly a large campus community can embrace mobile credentials when the experience is thoughtfully planned and easy to use,” said Sami Takieddine, Director of Partnerships at Atrium.“This milestone reflects UH's vision and execution, along with a strong partnership across Atrium and Modo. Together, we're making secure digital identity a practical part of everyday campus life.”Connecting Digital Identity to the Campus ExperienceFor UH, mobile credentials are part of a broader effort to make the campus experience more connected and easier to navigate. Rather than treating digital identity as a standalone capability, the mobile Cougar Card brings it into the digital experience students already use to engage with campus.UH Go gives students a mobile starting point for university information, resources and services. The mobile Cougar Card extends that experience from navigating campus digitally to interacting with the physical campus through the device students already carry.“UH has taken a deliberate strategy to focus on one high-value mobile app, UH Go, that puts the campus at students' fingertips. Adding the mobile credential is the next logical step and exactly where we want our mobile strategy to go: one trusted digital experience that continues to grow with the needs of our students,” said David Johnson, Assistant Vice President, Technology Services & Support at the University of Houston.“Mobile credentials are a powerful example of where the campus experience is headed,” said Andy Umans, General Manager, Higher Education at Modo Labs.“The phone students already use to navigate campus can increasingly become the way they interact with it. By bringing identity and access into the broader campus experience, UH is making everyday interactions simpler and more intuitive for students. The speed of adoption demonstrates how quickly students embrace technology when it removes friction from their day.”Together, UH, Atrium and Modo are demonstrating how mobile identity can become part of a more connected campus experience, bringing digital and physical interactions together around the student.About the University of HoustonThe University of Houston is a powerhouse of innovation, learning and discovery in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the world's most dynamic regions. Founded in 1927, UH is the largest public research university in Houston and the third largest in Texas, serving nearly 49,000 students across its flagship campus in Houston and campuses in Katy and Sugar Land. Through 16 colleges, the University offers more than 300 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and professional programs, preparing leaders to thrive in the global economy. Designated a Carnegie R1 institution for the highest level of research activity and home to a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education, UH reported $276 million in research expenditures in FY 2025. The University leads more than a dozen national research centers-supported by over $20 million in sponsorships in areas such as energy, psychology, superconductivity, laser mapping and homeland security-and supports seven university-level centers and numerous core research facilities. Faculty include members of the National Academy of Engineering, National Academy of Sciences, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and National Academy of Inventors.Governed by the UH System Board of Regents, UH is one of the most culturally dynamic major research universities in the nation. With state-of-the-art facilities such as the Technology Bridge innovation hub and UH's Arts and Health Districts, UH drives discovery, fosters creativity, promotes health and education, and transforms communities locally and globally. Learn more at uh

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University of Houston Surpasses 20,000 Mobile Cougar Cards in First 30 Days with Atrium and Modo Labs News Provided By Modo Labs November 17, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Technology



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