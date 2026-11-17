Legacy Sponsor Partners with Community Supporters to Celebrate Local Talent, Support Education and Recruit Bakers, Food Trucks and Crafters

- Robert 'Bob' VamvasTEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amy's Attic Self Storage, proud Legacy Sponsor of the Belton Education Foundation, is excited to present the Community Festival planned for Saturday, April 3, 2027, with the entire proceeds of the event going to the Foundation and its goal of promoting academic excellence in the Belton Independent School District. Families, merchants, craftsmen and friends of the school will gather for a day of shopping, eating and community all to benefit students and teachers in the Belton community.“Strong communities are founded on strong schools, committed teachers, and individuals who are committed to the future,” Bob Vamvas, Amy's Attic Self Storage Spokesman and Director of Operations stated.“As a Legacy Sponsor of the Belton Education Foundation, we feel that helping education is one of the most fundamental ways that we can return the community's trust.” Shopping and entertainment are only part of the festival. "It's neighbors helping neighbors to create chances for our kids and to tell our teachers, that our community is behind them."Backing a Change-Making FoundationEstablished in 1992, the Belton Education Foundation has been a significant contributor to expanding the educational experiences of students and teachers in Belton ISD. Funded by the generosity of community partners and donors the Foundation has granted over $2.9 million in scholarships to more than 2,700 students, and over $750,000 in grants to teachers and campuses. Such investments facilitate the development of cutting-edge classroom materials honor achievements in education and create pathways for students to achieve their educational and professional objectives.“Being a Legacy Sponsor, Amy's Attic Self Storage is proud to stand with the Foundation in its sustained effort to enhance the schools of the community and in building the future,” stated VamvasCollaborating Community PartnersSponsors of the festival are those people and groups dedicated to the growth of the Belton community. Brooke Helmig, the Marketing Director of Kiella Real Estate Group, is partnering with the Belton Education Foundation to assist in the funding and community outreach of the festival. Her participation exemplifies the need for partnership between area businesses, community figures, and charitable groups in putting together effective educational events."It's the community that allows events like this to happen," Vamvas said. "We appreciate the people and businesses who are donating their time, skills and resources to the success of this festival. When we collaborate, we can make a real difference in our community and those students who will be served.”Calling Bakers, Food Trucks and Crafters!Festival coordinators are now in search of skilled local and area vendors to take part in this lively community festival.Applications are now open to:.Bakers: Individual entrepreneurs and companies producing artisanal baked goods, artisanal sweets, cookies, cakes, pies, breads, pastries, and other tasty goods..Mobile Vendors: Vendors providing newly cooked meals, sweets, snacks and other festival staples..Handmade Merchandise Makers and Sellers: People who design and sell one-of-a-kind hand-made goods such as jewelry, woodwork, ceramics, art, home decorations, holiday decorations, and other hand-made goods.Please note, direct sales, multilevel marketing, commercial reseller and service provider companies should not apply. It is exclusively for the presentation of authentic craftsmanship, handcrafted products and culinary arts.“Visitors will find one-of-a-kind hand-crafted items, eat some of the best food, and see the ingenuity of our local community,” TeriLynn Curtis-Durkovic festival manager said.“Also, each and every vendor and visitor will be supporting an organization that has made a real and lasting impact on the lives of thousands of Belton students.”Festival with a CauseRather than being a conventional market, the festival is to be a party of community kindness and a real fundraising event for local education. Every dollar generated at the event will go to the Belton Education Foundation which will, in turn, use the funds for scholarships, classroom grants and educational opportunities for Belton ISD students and teachers.“Education is life-changing, and it's not just the students who get out of it,” Vamvas said.“When we assist a student in chasing a dream or provide a teacher with more tools to ignite the minds of the young, we are all better.” Therefore, Amy's Attic is thrilled to support the Belton Education Foundation. Residents of Belton, Temple, Salado, and surrounding Central Texas communities are encouraged to save the date and join in this special celebration.Festival InformationEvent: Amy's Attic Community Festival Benefiting the Belton Education FoundationDate: Saturday, April 3, 2027Location: 7950 Texas 317 Belton, TxTime: 10am to 3pmVendor Applications: Bakers, food truck operators, and crafters interested in participating are encouraged to inquire about vendor opportunities. Email Ms. Curtis-Durkovic at... or call (855) 426-9728 x 107 for registration information.About Amy's Attic Self StorageAmy's Attic Self Storage provides dependable self-storage solutions while maintaining a strong commitment to the Central Texas communities it serves. As a Legacy Sponsor of the Belton Education Foundation, Amy's Attic believes in supporting local education, strengthening community relationships, and investing in opportunities that benefit future generations. For more information, visitAbout the Belton Education FoundationEstablished in 1992, the Belton Education Foundation is an independent, community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching educational opportunities for Belton ISD students and educators. Through scholarships, teacher and campus grants, and educational initiatives, the Foundation helps provide resources and opportunities that extend beyond traditional school funding.For more information, visit .Media and Festival ContactsBob VamvasDirector of OperationsAmy's Attic Self Storage...Kim PimentoExecutive DirectorBelton Education Foundation...

Bob Vamvas

Amy's Attic Self Storage

+ +1 832-408-6195

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Amy's Attic Self Storage Announces April 3 Community Festival Benefiting Belton Education Foundation News Provided By Amy's Attic Self Storage November 17, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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